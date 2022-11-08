After bringing attention to growing concerns about behavioral issues at the Butler Senior High School, the district superintendent is laying out plans to address the problem. In an email to parents, Dr. Brian White says that the school will continue to notify police of criminal behavior and punish students with suspension. The email comes after numerous fights have broken out at the Senior High School this year, which added 9th graders to the building.

