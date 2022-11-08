Read full article on original website
Times News
Weissport officer promoted to chief
John H. Urbanski, the officer in charge, has officially been promoted to police chief in Weissport. Borough Council approved Urbanski’s promotion at Monday’s council meeting. Urbanski has been working with the council to improve police presence in the borough and modernize the department. The council also hired a...
Times News
Veterans counseling center opens
The phone at the new Veterans Hub of Northeastern PA in Carbon County has been ringing off the hook since it began taking appointments for in-person counseling in September. On Thursday, flanked by local, state and federal officials, the Together With Veterans Northeastern Pennsylvania partnership, held an official grand opening of the Hub, located on the first floor of St. Luke’s University Health Network’s Lehighton campus, 211 N. 12th St.
Times News
Carbon County votes Republican
Carbon County voters voted heavily for Republican candidates in Tuesday’s General Election balloting, returning state Rep. Doyle Heffley to Harrisburg for another two-year term as the representative of the 122nd Legislative District. Meanwhile, county voters favored the GOP candidates for U.S. Senator, PA Governor and U.S. House of Representatives, although in each of those three races returns to dart indicate the Republican candidates lost their races.
Times News
Seven Republicans win state House races
Five Republican state representatives - including Doyle Heffley of Carbon County - will be returning to Harrisburg to serve in the House of Representatives for the next two years. They will be joined by two other GOP newcomers. The seven Republicans won their races in Tuesday’s election. Heffley defeated...
Times News
County-by-county breakdown of races
Democrats Josh Shapiro, John Fetterman and Susan Wild, who won their respective races on Tuesday, rode advantages in Lehigh, Monroe and Northampton, in part, on their way to victories over their Republican opponents. In Carbon and Schuylkill counties, voters favored Republicans Doug Mastriano, Mehmet Oz and Lisa Scheller, who all...
Times News
ON THIS DATE NOVEMBER 11, 1981
Police Chief Harold Billig of Nesquehoning submitted his letter of resignation to the borough for purposes of retiring. Billig, who will be ending a long career as the head of the town’s police department, plans to retire as of Dec. 1. Council President Earl C. Johnson said the council...
Times News
Vets can file discharge papers
Carbon County Recorder of Deeds Donna Gentile invites veterans to record their discharge papers with the office. It can be done at the 2022 Carbon County Veterans Fair that will take place from 5-8 p.m. today at Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe. The service is free. Veterans should bring their...
Times News
Election results: Carbon votes yes on land referendum
With all precincts reporting, Carbon County favored Douglas Mastriano in the race for governor with 13,772 votes. Democrat Josh Shapiro’s 7,200 votes. Mastriano has an early lead in Monroe and Schuylkill counties. Statewide, Shapiro is leading. Mehmet Oz is leading John Fetterman in the race for U.S. Senator, with...
Times News
Early Schuylkill election results: Barton in lead for state representative
Going against the state trend, Schuylkill County is favoring Republican Douglas V. Mastriano with 7,635 votes to Democrat Josh Shapiro’s 4,225 in the race for governor. Thirty percent of the votes were reported. Republican Mehmet Oz is leading John Fetterman for U.S. Senator. Oz has 8,134 votes to Fetterman’s...
Times News
Opinion: No. Lehigh municipal plan is one to emulate
Intermunicipal cooperation is a goal many statewide planners have been supporting for decades. They see it as a way forward for smaller communities which have limited resources and are being pressed by rising costs, static or declining population and a shrinking tax base. This is one prime reason why townships...
Times News
Voters give nod to preserve Carbon land
Carbon County residents favored officials taking out a $10 million loan that would help preserve water quality, working farms and wildlife habitats for future generations. During the General Election Tuesday, Carbon voters were asked whether or not they would accept the county issuing a 20-year general obligation bond to support the preservation initiative by the Carbon County Agricultural Land Preservation Board.
Times News
Thorpe considers contractor registration
Jim Thorpe’s governing body remained split last week on whether it would require contractors to register with the borough or be licensed before doing business in the municipality. Borough Council has been kicking around different ways the last several months to ensure residents get proper permits and that borough...
Times News
Summit Hill tables action on budget
Summit Hill Borough Council tabled action on a tentative budget that would have increased the borough’s real estate tax by one mill. During Wednesday’s meeting, council listed a proposed one mill increase on the 2023 budget, with income and expenses totaling $1,603,218. On a motion by councilman Bill...
Times News
Allentown man charged with DUI
A 54-year-old Allentown man is facing charges of driving under the influence of alcohol after a stop made by state police at the Lehighton barracks at 2:05 a.m. Oct. 30. Police said they stopped the 2017 Toyota Rav4 on Lehigh Drive in Palmerton after observing a Motor Vehicle Code violation and suspected the man was under the influence of alcohol.
Times News
Schuylkill man sought in rape case
A Schuylkill County man is being sought for rape and related charges. State police at Schuylkill Haven said a felony warrant has been issued for Isiah Colon, 26, of Port Carbon, charging him with rape, sexual assault, indecent assault and related charges after forcibly raping a 18-year-old female from Pottsville. The incident occurred on Oct. 29 at 10:31 p.m. at North Claude A. Lord Boulevard and Mamies Avenue in Norwegian Township.
Times News
Ex-chief charged with $11K theft from fire company
District Attorney Jim Martin and Salisbury Township Police Chief Donald Sabo announced an arrest in a theft investigation from Eastern Salisbury Fire Company. David J. Tomcics, 40, of Slatington, is charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition and receiving stolen property – over $2,000; both felonies of the third degree.
Times News
State police at Frackville
State police at Frackville reported on the following cases investigated by troopers at Schuylkill County locations. • On Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m. troopers responded to the Walmart store in the Plaza Mall in Rush Township. Loss prevention personnel observed Ashley Bynon, 28, of Tamaqua, concealing various cosmetic products and placing them into a bag. She then exited the store without paying for any of the items, which had a total value of $149.90. She was stopped by store personnel outside the store and detained. All the items were recovered.
Times News
Copper wire taken from Schuylkill site
A large quantity of wiring was taken from a Schuylkill County work site. State police at Schuylkill Haven responded to a staging lot in the 1500 block Long Run Road at First Avenue, in Wayne Township, at 8:56 a.m. Oct. 20. The area is used by Haugland Energy of Melville,...
Times News
Man charged with drug trafficking, guns
An Albrightsville man has waived his right to a preliminary hearing on multiple drug and gun possession charges after a raid in Penn Forest Township. State police at Lehighton detailed the case against Francis McHugh III:. At 6:01 a.m. Oct. 27, the State Police Special Emergency Response team was assisting...
Times News
Lehighton allows beverage outlet work to continue
A wine store and beverage outlet proposed for heavily traveled Blakeslee Boulevard may resume work on site. Borough council on a 6-0 vote Monday authorized borough engineer Bruce Steigerwalt to approve the land development agreement when he is satisfied all the conditions have been met. The matter was brought forth...
