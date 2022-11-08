35-year-old Reno Man Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, TX)

Susan Klien

According to the Reno Police Department, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Reno Sunday morning.

The crash happened on Military Road and Finnsech Drive at around 7:19 a.m.

According to the Police, the driver of the vehicle traveling northbound failed to stay on the road, crashing into a drainage ditch.

The officials stated that the driver suffered significant injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Texas Department of Public Safety did not reveal the identity of the injured man.

The investigators are investigating whether drugs, alcohol, distracted driving, or speed played a factor in the crash.

No additional information regarding the fatal crash was provided by the Police.

Source: Kolo TV

