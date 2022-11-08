Teenager Hospitalized In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

Terry Satoski

According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Las Vegas on Monday.

The crash happened on east Lake Mead Boulevard near Christy Lane at around 3 p.m.

According to the sources, a CCSD bus, a car, and a teenager were involved in the collision.

The officials stated that a teenager getting off a CCSD bus was hit by a car, suffered significant injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the investigators, the identity of the deceased teenager was not revealed.

No additional information regarding the fatal crash was provided by the Police.

Source: 8 News Now

The Police Crash Report is available for this accident or others that have happened in the past and are provided to the individual or direct family members. Injuries can occur hours, days or even months after an accident so we created Valiant Advocates to help connect our readers to local Nevada accident attorneys.

Subscribe & Follow

Nevada News

Reporting on 20+ Cities in NV

Accident Claim & Report Request

To get started, please use our built-in form located below!

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Step 1 of 4

Nationwide Report™ and it’s brands including Valiant Advocates are not a law firm, do not provide any kind of legal or medical advice, explanation, or recommendation to any of its readers about possible legal defense, rights or strategies. The sole basis for the inclusion of the participating lawyers or law firms is the payment of a fee for exclusive geographical advertising rights. By participating and submitting your request, you agree to share your information with us and our partners, and for them to contact you.

Today's Accident News

Consumer ReportS

Nationwide ResourCes

Whats My Claim Worth?

Whats My Claim Worth?

Whats My Claim Worth?

About Us

Nationwide Report™ provides daily traffic accident, health & safety news for local areas across the United States.

Follow Us

Subscribe to our Newsletter