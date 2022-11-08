ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenager Hospitalized In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

By Terry Satoski
 3 days ago
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Las Vegas on Monday.

The crash happened on east Lake Mead Boulevard near Christy Lane at around 3 p.m.

According to the sources, a CCSD bus, a car, and a teenager were involved in the collision.

The officials stated that a teenager getting off a CCSD bus was hit by a car, suffered significant injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the investigators, the identity of the deceased teenager was not revealed.

No additional information regarding the fatal crash was provided by the Police.

Comments / 4

Queenteeizroyal
3d ago

Please drivers pay more attention to your surroundings. Stop for school buses when children are getting on or off the bus. Slow down do the speed limit, follow all traffic laws and please use your turn signals! I have seen plenty of people not using their signals when changing lanes and doing so when it’s not safe to pass. Please everyone do their part to help keep our drivers and pedestrians safe!

Reply(1)
5
Cheerio O
3d ago

I see cars go around school busses when they have the STOP SIGN OUT AND LIGHTS FLASHING. These drivers should know the law to stop both ways when they see this..

Reply
4
 

