Tennessee State

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken set to receive $100,000 raises in 2023, 2024, per report

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken will receive $100,000 raises in the next two years of his contract, per a report from the Athens Banner-Herald. Monken signed a contract extension with the Bulldogs in June after helping the program win its first national championship in over 40 years. Monken is currently on contract through the 2024 season. Its value sits at over $2 million annually.
ATHENS, GA
Kansas State keeps tabs on local linebacker pair

Separated by just 26 miles last Friday night, two of the Sunflower State's more productive and intriguing senior linebackers led their squads into the second round of the KSHSAA playoff bracket. And with a constant stronghold on in-state prospects, it comes as no surprise to see K-State squarely involved in the late recruitments of both.
MANHATTAN, KS
Bears vs. Lions: Staff predictions for Week 10

LAKE FOREST, Ill., — The Chicago Bears are back in action on Sunday, hosting the Detroit Lions in a Week 10 NFC North showdown. Chicago is 3-6 on the year, coming in with a two-game losing streak after falling to Dallas and then Miami. But while the Bears defense has struggled, the offense has played well in the previous three games which is hopefully a sign of good things to come.
CHICAGO, IL
Andrew's Week 10 Picks

Week 9 Recap: 4-6-2 ATS (63-62-3 Overall, 50.4%) A disappointing week with a few close losses or pushes that could have turned the week positive, but those are the breaks. My Twitter picks performed well again, going 2-0-2 for a total of 22-11-2 for the season. We go again this...
What time, what channel is the Washington-Oregon game on?

The Washington football team (7-2 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) travels south to face Oregon (8-1, 6-0) Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The Dawgs and Ducks square off at 4:00 p.m. PT, and the game will air on FOX television. The Huskies returned to the national rankings this week, earning the No. 24 spot in the AP Top 25 and No. 23 the coaches’ poll, while Oregon is ranked No. 6 in each.
EUGENE, OR
Eric Musselman gives latest injury update on Nick Smith

No. 10 Arkansas (1-0) was without star freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. in Monday's season-opening win over North Dakota State as he was held out for precautionary reasons in right knee management protocol with no timetable for a return. Arkansas coach Eric Musselman met with media on Wednesday to preview...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
FSU player checks Mario Cristobal's comments on Trey Benson

Miami coach Mario Cristobal attempted to associate himself with Trey Benson after the Florida State running back gashed the Hurricanes for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns on just 15 carries in the Seminoles’ 45-3 win this past weekend. Cristobal coached Benson for two seasons at Oregon. “That is one...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Macaleab Rich signs with Kansas State

On Wednesday, Macaleab Rich officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Kansas State. As the third and final commitment of the 2023 class, Rich joins fellow K-State pledges Dai Dai Ames and RJ Jones — a group that currently ranks as the No. 15 class in the nation (247Sports).
MANHATTAN, KS
Irish QB Commit CJ Carr In-Depth on Notre Dame Visit

Saline (Mich.) high school four-star quarterback CJ Carr made his way to South Bend for the Notre Dame win over Clemson. The 6-3, 195-pounder from the class of 2024, who has been committed to the Fighting Irish since June 9, returned once again to hang with his future teammates and take in another Notre Dame victory.
NOTRE DAME, IN
No. 6 Oregon announces uniforms for game 10 vs. No. 25 Washington

On Wednesday afternoon, the Oregon Ducks announced what uniforms they'll be wearing for their upcoming matchup against rival Washington on Nov. 12th. Oregon is going back with a traditional look. The Ducks are sporting their all-yellow home jerseys, with yellow jerseys, pants, cleats, and helmets with black wings. Oregon has...
EUGENE, OR
USC's Lincoln Riley, Tuli Tuipulotu address struggling Trojan defense

USC comes into Friday’s game against Colorado desperately looking to right the ship on defense. The Trojans have surrendered 115 points and over 1,500 yards the last three games against Utah, Arizona, and California. They step into this week allowing 2.58 points per drive. That number ranks the Trojans No. 100 in the FBS. Clearly things need to change but head coach Lincoln Riley reiterated his faith in defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kansas State vs. Baylor: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds

Stadium: McLane Stadium (45,140) Adam Alexander (Play-by-Play), Devin Gardner (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. Odds: Baylor -2.5, O/U 52. THE STORYLINES. 1) A week after...
MANHATTAN, KS
Final South Carolina football injury report prior to Florida Gators game

The South Carolina football team has a few significant players battling injuries, but one player stands above the rest. Running back MarShawn Lloyd, one of the top players at his position in the Southeastern Conference, missed last week’s win over Vanderbilt due to a thigh bruise. Second-year head coach Shane Beamer gave the latest on Lloyd and several other Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3) on Thursday night during Carolina Calls on 107.5 The Game.
COLUMBIA, SC
Coach TV: Mike Woodson updates Jackson-Davis' injury, talks Kentucky series, previews Bethune-Cookman

Watch and read what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say Wednesday ahead of the Hoosiers' home game against Bethune-Cookman on Thursday night. "Well, (John) Cal(ipari) and I are very good friends. We've been very good friends for very many years, back when both of us were in the NBA and he's had a long run at the college level. We've always shared ideas of basketball from an X's and O's standpoint over the years. So, my thing is I can't say a whole lot until there's a contract inked, but, yes, I would love to see the game back in play. I know he's for it and I'm for it, too. So until a contract is executed, it's kind of a moot point right now. But we're hoping something in the near future will be executed, then we can really talk about the series once it's done. But right now, it's still in the talking stages."
BLOOMINGTON, IN
