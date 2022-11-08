ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Hill, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therecord-online.com

Bulldogs take fifth straight D4 crown, 35-7 over Seals

JERSEY SHORE, PA – The Jersey Shore football team was challenged by visiting Selinsgrove Thursday night, but the host Bulldogs were more than equal to the challenge, pulling away to a 35-7 win in the District 4 Class 4A championship contest. The win earned Coach Tom Gravish’s team (12-0)...
JERSEY SHORE, PA
Times News

Bombers, Spartans set for rematch

The postseason offers a clean slate, and that’s especially the case if a team is facing off with an opponent it has already competed against during the regular season. Palmerton faced off with North Schuylkill just a little less than a month ago, with the Bombers leaving Fountain Springs with a 35-21 loss.
PALMERTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Selinsgrove continues in playoffs after dispute

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — Football fans from Selinsgrove cheered on the Seals as they ran onto the field, excited to see them play in their next playoff game in Jersey Shore's stadium in Porter Township. “It's going to be a fun, competitive game; the defense has really stepped up,...
SELINSGROVE, PA
abc27 News

District III Football playoff schedule changes due to rain

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As Midstate football teams prepare for the second week of the playoffs, some of Friday’s games may have to be moved due to inclement weather. Playoff schedule Class 6A Quarterfinals(Games on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted) 8 Carlisle vs. 1 Hempfield5 Manheim Township vs. 4 Cumberland Valley7 […]
HARRISBURG, PA
wkok.com

Selinsgrove: Minor Locker Room Damage at Milton, No Urine Found

SELINSGROVE – The Selinsgrove Area School District says its investigation revealed minor locker room damage at Milton’s Alumni Stadium last Friday night, but that did not include urine. Selinsgrove Superintendent Dr. Frank Jankowski said in a letter issued Wednesday the rumor of liquid on the floor being urine...
SELINSGROVE, PA
Times News

Landmark building razed in Tamaqua

Demolition contractors tear down the 1930s Conrad’s Service Station on North Pine Street on Wednesday. A local landmark, the service station was built to serve the needs of local motorists in the early days of the automobile. The site, along Route 309 and adjacent to the Little Schuylkill River, later became William J. Murphy Beer Distributors. Plans for the parcel are uncertain. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
TAMAQUA, PA
wkok.com

Danville Schools Moving to Flexible Instruction Day Friday After Threat

DANVILLE – All Danville Area School District buildings will not have in-person instruction Friday after a threat was received Thursday afternoon at the high school. The district said on its website Thursday the threat was not building specific. Police and administration are investigating and have not yet discovered the source of the threat.
DANVILLE, PA
abc27 News

Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $2.6M sold in Pennsylvania

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $2.6 million from the Tuesday, Nov. 8, drawing was sold in Chester County, the Pennsylvania Lottery reported. According to a press release, the ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 12-16-21-26-43-47, to win the $2.6 million prize, less applicable withholding. Mr. Bottle Beverage, located at […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Selinsgrove vandalism speculation ruled ‘inaccurate’

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Selinsgrove Area School District along with the Milton Area School District, have completed an investigation regarding an accusation made on social media of locker room misuse and vandalism, which was found to be not credible and ‘factually inaccurate.’ On Friday, November 4, the Milton Area School District Administrators reported […]
MILTON, PA
local21news.com

$1 million-winning scratch-off sold in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Lottery says a retailer in York sold a $1 million winning ticket for the scratch-off "We Wish You a Merry Million." The retailer that sold the ticket, Big Mouth On The Run, on North George Street in West York. They will receive a $5,000 for the sale of the ticket.
YORK, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Crash Log - 11/10/2022

A collection of crash reports from Schuylkill County law enforcement.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- POTTSVILLE- According to Pottsville Police Chief John Morrow, on Thursday November 3, 2022, just after 1:00pm, Pottsville police responded to the intersection of East Laurel Blvd and North Progress Ave for a report of a 2-vehicle accident. A 2005 Ford...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

News Item: Fire at Double Home in Shamokin, No Injuries Reported

SHAMOKIN — Fire hit a half-double home on Walnut Street Wednesday evening in Shamokin, but crews responded quickly and were able to extinguish the blaze. The 6pm call went to two alarms as heavy smoke was coming from 238 W. Walnut St. The News Item reports that the fire was contained within 10 minutes of the response and no injuries have been reported. No details on the occupants are available at this time.
SHAMOKIN, PA
abc27.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Dauphin County

(WHTM) — While no one in Pennsylvania won the $2.04 billion Powerball, one player in Harrisburg took home $1 million. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, six Powerball tickets won a combined $1.5 million. Five prizes worth $100,000 were sold in Northampton, Luzerne, Lycoming, Crawford, and Montgomery counties. The winning...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy