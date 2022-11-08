Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Asian business owners targets of burglariesLauren JessopHarrisburg, PA
Major retail chain opens another new store in Pennsylvania, bringing 200+ jobs to the areaKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
This Massive Antique Mall in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenLemoyne, PA
Pennsylvania campers photograph sphere UFO drifting off mountain sideRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Related
therecord-online.com
Bulldogs take fifth straight D4 crown, 35-7 over Seals
JERSEY SHORE, PA – The Jersey Shore football team was challenged by visiting Selinsgrove Thursday night, but the host Bulldogs were more than equal to the challenge, pulling away to a 35-7 win in the District 4 Class 4A championship contest. The win earned Coach Tom Gravish’s team (12-0)...
Times News
Bombers, Spartans set for rematch
The postseason offers a clean slate, and that’s especially the case if a team is facing off with an opponent it has already competed against during the regular season. Palmerton faced off with North Schuylkill just a little less than a month ago, with the Bombers leaving Fountain Springs with a 35-21 loss.
Selinsgrove continues in playoffs after dispute
JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — Football fans from Selinsgrove cheered on the Seals as they ran onto the field, excited to see them play in their next playoff game in Jersey Shore's stadium in Porter Township. “It's going to be a fun, competitive game; the defense has really stepped up,...
District III Football playoff schedule changes due to rain
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As Midstate football teams prepare for the second week of the playoffs, some of Friday’s games may have to be moved due to inclement weather. Playoff schedule Class 6A Quarterfinals(Games on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted) 8 Carlisle vs. 1 Hempfield5 Manheim Township vs. 4 Cumberland Valley7 […]
Pa. school district reveals extent of vandalism to visitors’ locker room after football playoffs
Vandalism reported at a newly renovated locker room at a Pa. high school last week involved two broken brooms, two torn locker decals and a number of missing dry-erase nameplates, the Selinsgrove School District reported Wednesday. A large “M” decal on the floor at the Milton Area School District’s stadium...
wkok.com
Selinsgrove: Minor Locker Room Damage at Milton, No Urine Found
SELINSGROVE – The Selinsgrove Area School District says its investigation revealed minor locker room damage at Milton’s Alumni Stadium last Friday night, but that did not include urine. Selinsgrove Superintendent Dr. Frank Jankowski said in a letter issued Wednesday the rumor of liquid on the floor being urine...
Times News
Landmark building razed in Tamaqua
Demolition contractors tear down the 1930s Conrad’s Service Station on North Pine Street on Wednesday. A local landmark, the service station was built to serve the needs of local motorists in the early days of the automobile. The site, along Route 309 and adjacent to the Little Schuylkill River, later became William J. Murphy Beer Distributors. Plans for the parcel are uncertain. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Merry Million: Scratch-off ticket sold in central Pa. wins top prize
A “We Wish You a Merry Million” scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold in York County, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced. Big Mouth on the Run on North George Street, West York, will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The scratch-off ticket sells for $20,...
Diners flock to reopened Boro Bar and Grill in Hummelstown for wings, more | Mimi’s Picks
The Boro Bar and Grill in Hummelstown is your best bet for cheap beer and wings. Sweet, vinegar-laced barbecue sauce is the wafting scent that welcomes customers back to this old, familiar, neighborhood haunt. Yes, this small town’s nondescript sports pub -- known for its awesome, award-winning wings -- is back in business and residents couldn’t be happier.
Students destress before school day in Schuylkill Haven
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Students in Schuylkill County got to take a break and focus on their mental health. Students at Schuylkill Haven Area High School got to take part in a new initiative called mental health mornings. Once a semester, teachers invite students into their classrooms for self-care...
wkok.com
Danville Schools Moving to Flexible Instruction Day Friday After Threat
DANVILLE – All Danville Area School District buildings will not have in-person instruction Friday after a threat was received Thursday afternoon at the high school. The district said on its website Thursday the threat was not building specific. Police and administration are investigating and have not yet discovered the source of the threat.
Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $2.6M sold in Pennsylvania
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $2.6 million from the Tuesday, Nov. 8, drawing was sold in Chester County, the Pennsylvania Lottery reported. According to a press release, the ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 12-16-21-26-43-47, to win the $2.6 million prize, less applicable withholding. Mr. Bottle Beverage, located at […]
Selinsgrove vandalism speculation ruled ‘inaccurate’
SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Selinsgrove Area School District along with the Milton Area School District, have completed an investigation regarding an accusation made on social media of locker room misuse and vandalism, which was found to be not credible and ‘factually inaccurate.’ On Friday, November 4, the Milton Area School District Administrators reported […]
local21news.com
$1 million-winning scratch-off sold in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Lottery says a retailer in York sold a $1 million winning ticket for the scratch-off "We Wish You a Merry Million." The retailer that sold the ticket, Big Mouth On The Run, on North George Street in West York. They will receive a $5,000 for the sale of the ticket.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Crash Log - 11/10/2022
A collection of crash reports from Schuylkill County law enforcement.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- POTTSVILLE- According to Pottsville Police Chief John Morrow, on Thursday November 3, 2022, just after 1:00pm, Pottsville police responded to the intersection of East Laurel Blvd and North Progress Ave for a report of a 2-vehicle accident. A 2005 Ford...
wkok.com
News Item: Fire at Double Home in Shamokin, No Injuries Reported
SHAMOKIN — Fire hit a half-double home on Walnut Street Wednesday evening in Shamokin, but crews responded quickly and were able to extinguish the blaze. The 6pm call went to two alarms as heavy smoke was coming from 238 W. Walnut St. The News Item reports that the fire was contained within 10 minutes of the response and no injuries have been reported. No details on the occupants are available at this time.
lebtown.com
The Caffeination Station is chugging its way to new Palmyra location next month
Amber Higgins and Darian Blauch, owners of The Caffeination Station, expect the venue at 707 E. Broad St., Palmyra, to open in early December. They plan to be open for breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Higgins and Blauch have experience in food service, including specialty coffees....
abc27.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Dauphin County
(WHTM) — While no one in Pennsylvania won the $2.04 billion Powerball, one player in Harrisburg took home $1 million. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, six Powerball tickets won a combined $1.5 million. Five prizes worth $100,000 were sold in Northampton, Luzerne, Lycoming, Crawford, and Montgomery counties. The winning...
Will Hurricane Nicole bring major rainfall to central Pa.?
The storm system that is currently Hurricane Nicole will reach Pennsylvania this week, but according to the National Weather Service, it will not bring hurricane-strength conditions with it. Meteorologist Greg DeVoir said by the time Nicole arrives, it should be significantly weakened. There will be some rain moving in on...
PennDOT sued over ditch at issue in fatal motorcycle wreck
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s transportation agency dug a ditch and didn’t tell anyone, and it cost a motorcyclist her life, the victim’s family says in a new civil lawsuit. Leslie Gingrich, a mother of three who was training to get her commercial driver’s license, was...
Comments / 0