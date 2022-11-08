SHAMOKIN — Fire hit a half-double home on Walnut Street Wednesday evening in Shamokin, but crews responded quickly and were able to extinguish the blaze. The 6pm call went to two alarms as heavy smoke was coming from 238 W. Walnut St. The News Item reports that the fire was contained within 10 minutes of the response and no injuries have been reported. No details on the occupants are available at this time.

SHAMOKIN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO