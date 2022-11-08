ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

92.9 WTUG

James Spann: Alabama Can Expect “Coldest Air So Far This Season”

We have had a rollercoaster ride of temperatures lately. There were even some days when the high reached record-breaking levels across many counties in Alabama. Now, this temperature ride is taking a downward approach this weekend. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said that “the coldest...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Tracking Hurricane Nicole and impacts to Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Hurricane Nicole will bring showers and gusty winds to central Alabama later this week. Hurricane Nicole moves into Florida overnight into Thursday morning. It will weaken as it crosses Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico. A sharp turn to the north will move the storm into the Big Bend region of Florida on Thursday and then quickly through Georgia and into the Mid-Atlantic on Friday and through the weekend.
ALABAMA STATE
US105

PICTURES: Alabama Through the Years

Country group Alabama -- comprised of Randy Owen, Jeff Cook and Teddy Gentry -- formed as Wildcountry in 1969, but it wasn't until the late '70s and '80s (and their name change) that they began seeing success. When success did come, though, it was monumental. Alabama's road to country superstardom...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

ADPH: At least three deaths in Alabama from influenza

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama health officials are sounding the alarm on rising flu cases. The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting at least three deaths this year from the flu, and one of those was a child. Now, local health experts want to make sure Alabamians are most protected against the virus, especially before […]
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

25 Alabama counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates

Flu and RSV are dominating the headlines but COVID-19 – unfortunately – hasn’t gone away. The emergence of variants, most notably Omicron, has led to waves of surges in the virus. As of Nov. 8, the U.S. has recorded over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 97.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 69% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 8.4% of vaccinated people have received the most recently available bivalent booster doses.
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

10 amazing weekend events in The Magic City—Nov. 11-13

We spy cooler temperatures this weekend in The Magic City. It’s time to head outside and have fun at these events—from parades to delicious food—with your crew in Birmingham, November 11-13. Have news tips? Send to alert@bhamnow.com | Want to advertise? Send to hello@bhamnow.com. Get ready for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Cold blast drops temperatures over 50 degrees by the weekend

Passing clouds and patchy early Tuesday for the eclipse and one more day of near-record warmth before Fall returns. Check the video forecast for the latest. The first six days of ‘no chill’ November averaged a staggering 9.4ºF above average. Monday added to that with a record high temperature, and Tuesday piles on again before this unusually warm, muggy weather gets the boot from a cold front.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?

Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

WATCH: Birmingham Veterans Day Parade

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 75th annual National Veterans Day Parade takes place in Downtown Birmingham on Friday. The parade will feature veterans of Alabama, color guards, high school band performances, drill teams, and an especially popular highlight — the Budweiser Clydesdales. The parade kicked off at 11:00 a.m....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
apr.org

Fungus fans unite at Alabama's first ever Mushroom Festival

Alabama has its share of annual events. There’s the Boll Weevil festival in Enterprise. The town of Opp holds its rattlesnake rodeo every year. And visitors to Gulf Shores can take in the National Shrimp Festival. If fungus is your thing, you can add the Alabama Mushroom Festival to your list. APR graduate student intern Cori Yonge takes us to the inaugural event where fans, both serious and novice, gathered recently to talk all things mushrooms.
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Peak Fall Foliage Color Guide for West, Central Alabama

If you take a quick look around, you can see the fall foliage around West and Central Alabama. All signs are pointing to another beautiful year of crimson reds, brilliant oranges, and breathtaking golds. The weather does play an important role in when the colors of fall will grace our...
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

UAB ranked in the top 8% of global universities

In a new report from the U.S. News & World Report, University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) has been ranked in the top 8 percent of global universities and as the highest-ranked school in Alabama. The ranking is detailed in a new report that spotlights the Best Global Universities rankings...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
