Pittsburgh Weather: Election Day cooldown before temperatures rise again

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a sunny, gorgeous Tuesday for Election Day and highs will reach the mid to upper 50s which is near normal for us for the first time this month!

Aware : Rain Friday then much colder Saturday and Sunday.

Alert : None for now (watching potential for Friday possibly depending on the patch of moisture from Nicole)

Lows tonight and the rest of the week pretty much will feel more like "NovemBRRRR" in the 30s and even upper 20s by the weekend.

Dry weather sticks around the rest of today and tonight and we get a nice warm-up again tomorrow and Thursday into the 60s with more sunshine. Rake those leaves now because rain arrives early Friday and it will be much colder over the weekend.

A cold front from the west will combine with moisture from what is now subtropical storm Nicole off the coast of Florida. Nicole is forecast to become a hurricane and make landfall (likely Category 1) Wednesday on the Florida eastern coast. That rain will then head north and will affect us Friday. The big question is how much and how far west will it linger. The difference in models is between 1/2" and up to 2 1/2" inches right now.

As the data becomes more aligned, we will keep you updated for how it will affect us here in southwestern Pa.

