Bloomington, IN

247Sports

Inside The Locker Room

Another loaded Inside The Locker Room with a host of recruiting updates. Here are some of the highlights:. A look at nationally ranked recruiting prospects Indiana coach Mike Woodson and his staff are seeing today. Two major recruiting prospects making Indiana official visits this weekend. The five star prospects continue...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Bucknuts Roundtable: Indiana

It wasn't easy, but No. 2 Ohio State won the team's ninth game of the season last week, battling through the elements to get a 21-7 win at Northwestern. The Buckeyes are back home this week -- it feels like it's been forever -- with Indiana coming to Ohio Stadium.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Coach TV: Mike Woodson updates Jackson-Davis' injury, talks Kentucky series, previews Bethune-Cookman

Watch and read what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say Wednesday ahead of the Hoosiers' home game against Bethune-Cookman on Thursday night. "Well, (John) Cal(ipari) and I are very good friends. We've been very good friends for very many years, back when both of us were in the NBA and he's had a long run at the college level. We've always shared ideas of basketball from an X's and O's standpoint over the years. So, my thing is I can't say a whole lot until there's a contract inked, but, yes, I would love to see the game back in play. I know he's for it and I'm for it, too. So until a contract is executed, it's kind of a moot point right now. But we're hoping something in the near future will be executed, then we can really talk about the series once it's done. But right now, it's still in the talking stages."
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

247Sports

