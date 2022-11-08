Read full article on original website
Bullard residents still left with questions about spikes in water bills after town hall meeting
Concerned Bullard residents hoped to finally get answers about their sky-rocketing water bills at a town hall Thursday night. Although the meeting consisted of a question-and-answer session, those residents feel like they left without the answers they were looking for. The city organized the town hall as an opportunity for...
PHOTOS: Veterans Day program held at American Freedom Museum
A special Veterans Day program co-sponsored by the Tyler Chamber of Commerce Veteran’s Committee and the Veteran’s Service Committee of Tyler Economic Development Corporation was held Friday at the American Freedom Museum on the campus of The Brook Hill School in Bullard. The event honored the men and...
Three local nonprofits to share $5.25 million gift from late community philanthropist
A multimillion dollar donation was given to three organizations from the estate of late local philanthropist June S. Flock in support of religion, health care and education. Checks totaling $1.75 million each were presented on Friday morning at the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Foundation. The $5.25 million donation was split between Tyler Junior College, the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Foundation and Marvin United Methodist Church – organizations all close to June Flock and her husband Jack Flock.
