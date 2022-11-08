Read full article on original website
Related
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Mom says she showers with her 19-year-old teenage daughter every day
A mom and her 19-year-old daughter shared that they shower together daily, and call it the ‘best way’ to begin their day. Mary and Brittani, who are from Jenson Beach, Florida, appeared on TLC’s sMothered and caught attention for their bizarre shower routine. The mother-daughter duo does everything together including shopping, undergoing cosmetic surgery, sleeping on the same bed, and showering together. In fact, Mary calls her daughter the ‘love of her life’.
Legendary Country Music Star Dies
Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
’90 Day: The Single Life’ Exclusive Preview: Mike Admits He’s Still ‘Hurt’ Over Natalie Leaving As They Reunite
Natalie doesn’t hesitate to say she’s “nervous” about meeting up with Mike for the first time since she left in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the November 14 episode of 90 Day: The Single Life. She never thought she’d be coming back. Natalie brings Mike some...
Comments / 0