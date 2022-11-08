The Kenyan Woman Behind The Startup Nominated For Prince William’s Earthshot Prize Is Helping Families And Saving The Environment

The first episode of The Crown Season 5 follows Dominic West’s Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki’s Princess Diana as they depart on what the press calls their “second honeymoon” to Italy. The use of quotes here is very much intentional. The mood on this trip is far, far from romantic. To start, Charles and Diana want to do completely opposite things: “Some people may like to go shopping,” she remarks when her husband reels off a heavily historical sightseeing itinerary. Then there’s the fact that several other people on the boat are essentially acting as buffers so that the couple can avoid each other much of the time. (“I’m off to read the classics,” Diana jokes to William and Harry as she goes off to thumb through an issue of Vogue.) When Prince Charles decides to cut the trip short and return to the UK, they get into a screaming fight on deck.

