The Kenyan Woman Behind The Startup Nominated For Prince William’s Earthshot Prize Is Helping Families And Saving The Environment

Read full article on original website
Related
Why Meghan Markle Keeps Releasing Photos the Same Time Other Members of the Royal Family Do
It's no coincidence that almost immediately after the royal family releases a portrait, a photo of Meghan Markle drops on social media. Here's a reason why that happens like clockwork.
Women's Health
Prince Harry Is Traveling to England Over The Holidays To Explain His 'Intent' In Writing His Memoir 'Spare'
Prince Harry is reportedly traveling to England over the holidays to explain his "intent" in writing Spare to the royal family. Harry may fly to the United Kingdom to promote his memoir in early 2023. One insider told the outlet that the royals were “completely caught by surprise” by the...
Body Language Expert Says Prince William Looks ‘Troubled’ and King Charles Shows ‘Overkill Resilience’ Ahead of Prince Harry’s Memoir Release
A body language expert analyzed Prince William and King Charles' gestures and expressions at recent events and determined William looked 'troubled' while Charles was 'masking' his 'authentic feelings.'
The Palace Just Banned These Details About Kate Middleton From Being Shared Again
Call it a Kensington Palace crackdown! There's information that fans have always gotten about the Princess of Wales but now the palace has decided not share it anymore.
Inside Clarence House: As it emerges King Charles and Camilla will shun Buckingham Palace for their London residence, how the couple have filled the home with personal touches - including portraits of the Queen Mother and priceless antiques
In the 19 years since he moved to Clarence House, King Charles and the Queen Consort have brought their own personal touch to the dwelling. And, according to The Times, in a break from tradition, the Monarch has no immediate plans to leave his house, which is located on The Mall, in order to move to Buckingham Palace, as other Sovereign, including his late mother, have done before him.
Would Prince Harry Become Regent if Prince William and King Charles Died?
Under the current system, if the king and Prince of Wales died before Prince George reached the age of 18, a regency would be called for.
purewow.com
Kate Middleton Pulls Out Her Favorite Parenting Move at the Rugby League World Cup
As a mother of three, Kate Middleton, 40, has certainly had her fair share of experience with kids, so it's no wonder she always handles them like a breeze. This past Saturday, November 5, the Princess of Wales headed to the DW Stadium in Wigan, England, for the Rugby League World Cup, where England played against Papua New Guinea. And while there, the royal chatted with a few kids and ended up pulling out one of her favorite parenting moves: bending down to speak with them at eye level.
Prince Harry’s ‘Bizarre and Somewhat Cruel Existence’ in Royal Family Depends on Supporting ‘More Important’ Older Brother Prince William, Claims Royal Expert
Prince Harry has a 'bizarre and somewhat cruel' existence in royal family claims royal expert, and it depends on supporting his 'more important' older brother William.
Kate Middleton Looked ‘so Natural and Un-Regal’ Chatting With 3-Year-Old During Latest Royal Outing
An expert says Kate Middleton didn't seem to be 'playing for the camera' when she talked with a 3-year-old boy outside Colham Manor Children’s Centre on Nov. 9.
tatler.com
Princess of Wales is the picture of autumnal chic in a Hobbs military coat on a London engagement
The Princess of Wales showcased her signature autumnal chic style in an olive green coat as she stepped out for an engagement in west London on Wednesday. In typically sophisticated fashion, Kate, 40, opted for a head-to-toe monochrome ensemble for the outing to Colham Manor Children’s Centre in Hillingdon, on a visit hosted by the Maternal Mental Health Alliance.
Piers Morgan Slams 'Whiny' Prince Harry For His Bombshell Memoir: 'I'm Sure His Father Is Thrilled'
This story was written on 10/10/22 titled: Piers Morgan Just Called Out Prince Harry And Meghan Markle As ‘B-List Wannabes’ Who Need To Stop ‘Trashing’ The Royal Family. Piers Morgan has once again made his opinions on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle known! For his latest...
Inside Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s Troubled 1991 ‘Second Honeymoon’ to Italy
The first episode of The Crown Season 5 follows Dominic West’s Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki’s Princess Diana as they depart on what the press calls their “second honeymoon” to Italy. The use of quotes here is very much intentional. The mood on this trip is far, far from romantic. To start, Charles and Diana want to do completely opposite things: “Some people may like to go shopping,” she remarks when her husband reels off a heavily historical sightseeing itinerary. Then there’s the fact that several other people on the boat are essentially acting as buffers so that the couple can avoid each other much of the time. (“I’m off to read the classics,” Diana jokes to William and Harry as she goes off to thumb through an issue of Vogue.) When Prince Charles decides to cut the trip short and return to the UK, they get into a screaming fight on deck.
Women's Health
Royal Author Alleges That King Charles 'Made Various Threats' To The Sussexes
Buckingham Palace could potentially strip Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of their "Duke and Duchess of Sussex" titles. It all depends on what happens with the Sussexes' upcoming Netflix docuseries, as well as Harry's memoir, Spare. Author and royal expert Tom Bower says that tensions between the royals have reached...
rsvplive.ie
Inside Mike Tindall and Zara Phillips' gorgeous family home on Princess Anne's estate
Mike Tindall has swapped his comfy bed for a sleeping bag as he roughs it in the Australian jungle on the current series of I'm a Celebrity. His current living arrangement is a far cry from home, where he lives with his wife Zara Phillips and their three kids on her mother Princess Anne's sprawling estate, Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire.
Prince Harry Likely ‘Picks Up Narrative’ With ‘Spare’ From Princess Diana, Royal Expert Says
Prince Harry continues to make headlines as his highly anticipated memoir fastly approaches its release. With the book's upcoming publication, a royal expert shared some insight into the royal-born Prince's move to write the material, seemingly hinting at the similarities he shares with his mother, Princess Diana.
Queen Consort Camilla Is 'Definitely' Watches 'The Crown,' King Charles Not Interested
Even the Royal family enjoys a good Netflix binge — and according to a source, the Queen Consort, Camilla Parker Bowles "definitely" watches The Crown, although King Charles III is uninterested in the show about his family, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Netflix series was in hot water following the death of Queen Elizabeth II for the show's depiction of the late Prince Phillip confiding in another woman about his marriage troubles. According to King Charles' former communications director, Kristina Kyriacou, who advised the King while he was Prince of Wales from 2009 to 2016, Camilla is "definitely" watching the hit...
netflixjunkie.com
Queen Elizabeth II Could Not Compromise the “authority of the crown” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
There is no doubt that the late Queen Elizabeth II had a soft spot for her younger grandson, Prince Harry. The monarch let go of a lot of royal protocols and rituals for her favorite grandson. She was also extremely welcoming of Meghan Markle into the family. The royal couple has always spoken highly of their bond with Her Majesty. However, there was one time when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle managed to miff the matriarch.
tatler.com
Tragic ‘beauty queen’ Empress Elisabeth of Austria has echoes of Princess Diana, says The Empress star
In hit new Netflix series The Empress, the tragic Empress Elisabeth of Austria is depicted as wild and unruly; climbing out of windows, spitting on the street and stumbling back from parties after enjoying one-too-many. Yet the rising star who portrays the royal, 24-year-old German actress Devrim Lingnau, insists there...
netflixjunkie.com
“Can keep my dogs company” – When Meghan Markle Presented a Gift for Queen Elizabeth II
Meghan Markle once amused Queen Elizabeth with a gift. The actress faced a world of difference when she moved to the UK after marrying Prince Harry. She tried to mix well with her new family but that did not work very well. In one of the most shocking moments in Royal history, later termed Megxit, she and Prince Harry moved to the USA to make it on their own.
Phys.org
Study provides first snapshot of global experiences with water insecurity
Countries in Latin America, Asia and Africa have experienced severe droughts and unprecedented floods in the last year. New research from Northwestern University is the first to provide a more nuanced and global view of the experience of water insecurity. In a new study published in The Lancet Planetary Health,...
Comments / 0