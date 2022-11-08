Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Freddie Williams Davenport - Laurens
Mrs. Freddie Williams Davenport, age 78, of 115 Russell Street, Laurens, South Carolina, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022. She is survived by her husband, James Allen "DIP" Davenport of the home; two sons, Justin and Kenneth (Mary Anne) and two grandchildren. Funeral services for Mrs. Freddie Williams Davenport...
Barbara Ann Griffin Templeton - Fountain Inn
Barbara Ann Griffin Templeton, age 83, of Fountain Inn, and widow of Ralph Stewart Templeton, Jr., passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 10, 2022, with family by her side, at Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital. Born in Abbeville, she was a daughter of the late Tully Eugene and Pearl Gregory...
Wayne Stanley Womble, Sr. - Clinton
Wayne Stanley Womble Sr., of 714 Forest Rd., Clinton, SC, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday night, November the 9th, 2022, at the age of 75. He was born to the late Donnie Womble and Lillian Womble on May 20, 1947, in Clinton. He was formally employed with Clinton Newberry Gas Authority. He was a member of Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church. Wayne can be described by most as a “character”. He loved all things outdoors, especially hunting with his best bud “Baby Brent” (Brent Moody) and his son, Stan. Wayne was known to many as “Papa Willie” or “Daddy Rabbit”. On any day, you could find Willie watching TV with Zeus (the family dog), spending time with his family, or riding around with his beloved wife, Sherry.
Laurens County Young Republicans elect new officers
The Laurens County Young Republicans recently elected new leadership in their first meeting held since 2019. "The YR Chapter in Laurens County has been stagnant for a while now. I'm glad to see that changing. As the Chairman of our Republican Party, I see a strong need for younger blood being involved in what we do,” said Luke Rankin. “I could not be prouder of Matthew Brownlee for stepping up to take the role of Chairman of the Laurens County Young Republicans. I look forward to working with Matthew to cultivate and attract more Young Republicans to our movement. The future has never been brighter."
City of Clinton adjusts plans for new fire station and police station
The City of Clinton is likely to turn the Community Building, adjacent to the rear of Broad Street United Methodist Church, into its main fire station and keep the former public safety building as its police station. It’s part of a plan to reduce from $10.5 million to $6.5 million...
SC Dept. of Mental Health to expand mobile crisis services in Laurens County
The South Carolina Department of Mental Health has received a grant of $3 million to expand mobile crisis services in 10 high-need counties. The U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) made the award as part of a funding opportunity for Community Crisis Response Partnerships. The award of...
Arrest Report for November 12
Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Mandy Evans – Clinton. -Distribution of meth. Jonathan Binns – Laurens...
Presbyterian falls to ECU on the road
GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-2) lost to the East Carolina Pirates (2-0), 77-57 on the road on Saturday afternoon. Terrell Ard, Jr. led four PC double-figure scorers with 13 points. He also grabbed seven rebounds. Owen McCormack and Marquis Barnett each chipped in with 11 points apiece. Crosby James rounded out the double-figure scorers with 10 points.
Longtime educator named Engineering/Industrial Technologies Dean at PTC
Christina Knight, a longtime instructor of Engineering Design Technology and General Engineering Technology at Piedmont Technical College (PTC), has been named Dean of the college’s Engineering and Industrial Technologies Division. The promotion was effective on Nov. 1, 2022. “Ms. Knight has served the college for more than 24 years,”...
Clinton knocks off BHP to advance in AAA playoffs
Justin Copeland’s 3 touchdowns was the highlight of Clinton’s rough and soggy 28-13 win over visiting Belton-Honea Path, but the Red Devil defense would have taken home the game ball for its effort against an explosive Bears team. Epitomizing the bend but don’t break philosophy of this year’s...
