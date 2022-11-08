The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division requests the assistance of the public. Two subjects were captured on surveillance stealing mail from a local church located at 2225 Airline Drive in Bossier City. On November 5th 2022 around 3:00 in the morning a white female subject wearing a dark colored Nike shirt, tights, and slippers was captured on surveillance stealing mail from a mailbox located near the front entrance of the Freedom Church. Suspect was captured on surveillance leaving the area with a unknown suspect riding a white and black mountain type bicycle.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO