goblueraiders.com
MTSU releases non-conference promotional schedule for basketball
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee Athletics has released the 2022-23 men's and women's basketball non-conference promotional schedule, which includes theme nights, giveaways, and the ongoing celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Murphy Center. The men's basketball team tipped off their non-conference schedule with a win in the Glass House...
goblueraiders.com
MTSU XC to Run in the NCAA South Regionals on Friday
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Blue Raiders men's and women's cross country will compete at the NCAA South Regional in Huntsville, Alabama on Friday, November 11. Races will be held at the John Hunt Cross Country Course and the meet is hosted by North Alabama. The women's 6K will kick...
goblueraiders.com
NOTEBOOK: Men’s Basketball Starts its season with a “W”
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — It was a loud and raucous start to the 2022-23 season for MTSU Men's Basketball, as the Blue Raiders grinded past Brescia 79-52 in front of thousands of students from Rutherford County Schools on Monday Morning in the Murphy Center. "A great environment to start out...
goblueraiders.com
Harrison Signs with Lady Raiders on National Signing Day
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee head coach Rick Insell announced the addition of back-to-back All-West Tennessee Player of the Year and two-time Tennessee Miss Basketball finalist Jada Harrison during the first day of the NCAA Early Signing Period Wednesday. "Jada fits our program to a T in the fact...
goblueraiders.com
DiLuia Rounds Out 2023 Blue Raider Baseball Field Staff
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee head baseball coach Jerry Meyers announced the addition of Mark DiLuia as a volunteer assistant coach. A native of Flossmoor, Ill., DiLuia's responsibilities at MTSU include working with the pitching staff, serving as the first base coach, aiding in player development and on-campus recruiting, and overseeing team camps and field operations for Reese Smith Jr. Field.
