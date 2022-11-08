Read full article on original website
Extent of Josh Allen’s elbow injury revealed
Josh Allen suffered an elbow injuring during the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, but it does not sound like he will be sidelined for very long. Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained elbow, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. This is not the first time he has dealt with a UCL injury. Rapoport notes that it is “not considered to be a major injury” and should be something that Allen can play through, even if he is forced to miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Sporting News
Stefon Diggs sends Bills fans into frenzy with cryptic tweet after Josh Allen injury, Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: "Rejoice..."
Stefon Diggs sent Bills Mafia and the NFL world into a frenzy on Tuesday night with his cryptic one word tweet. What does it mean? No one knows. Yet. Some have speculated it has to do with his quarterback, Josh Allen. Allen is currently dealing with a UCL injury, but...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 10: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters has you covered from top to bottom going into Week 10. We'll tell you what to expect, who to watch, which numbers to be aware of — and predict the outcome of each game. Thursday, Nov. 10. Atlanta Falcons (4-5) at Carolina Panthers...
Najee Harris’ fantasy football managers won’t like latest Jaylen Warren report from Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ plan to shake things up amid their 2-6 record this 2022 could be bad news for fantasy football managers who have Najee Harris on their rosters. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Harris’ production could take a major hit as the Steelers look to reduce his touches and get Jaylen Warren more involved. It comes after the rookie outgained the sophomore during their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, during which Warren had 50 yards on six carries while Harris made just 32 yards on eight rushing attempts.
Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Week 10 Update
The Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr had his weekly update on the state of the Silver and Black, and we have everything he said.
Titans RB Derrick Henry update should put fantasy owners on notice
The AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans have had their fair share of injury woes lately, including an ankle issue that kept starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill out of Week 9’s primetime matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Though it seems Tannehill is trending toward playing on Sunday against the Denver Broncos in Week 10, another key cog in the Titans’ offense is headed in the opposite direction. According to Turron Davenport of ESPN, running back Derrick Henry was not spotted at team practice on Thursday, bringing to question his availability for fantasy managers this week.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 10 NFL Pace & Efficiency Preview (2022)
Welcome to FantasyPros’ weekly pace and efficiency report. Each week of the season we’ll survey trends in snap count totals while examining pace and efficiency data. Opportunity is king in fantasy football, and teams that run more plays have more opportunities to score fantasy points. Snap counts are the product of pace and efficiency, so examining each factor provides insight into future game environments, changes in coaching philosophy, and offensive growth or decline throughout the season.
fantasypros.com
Who Should I Start: Marcus Mariota, D’Onta Foreman, Kyle Pitts (2022 Fantasy Football)
Start or sit decisions can be excruciating. While it feels great to make the right call and cruise to fantasy glory, it hurts just as much when you have someone erupt while on your bench. You can use our Who Should I Start? tool to gauge advice from fantasy football experts as you make your lineup decisions. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis.
fantasypros.com
Week 10 Daily Fantasy Digest (2022 Fantasy Football) PREMIUM
There are four teams on a bye in Week 10. And there’s a game in Germany on Sunday morning. As a result, the main slates at DraftKings and FanDuel have 10 games to select players from. The following game-by-game look at this week’s main slate will narrow the player pool to a manageable number of options.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Players to Buy Low (Week 10)
Winning the trade market is at least as important as nailing the draft. Aside from the waiver wire’s huge impact in the season’s first few weeks, trading is the best way to quickly improve your squad. Great buy-low moves can set you up for victory both in the short term and down the stretch. Solid sell-high deals can get you relatively big hauls for overachieving players who likely won’t sustain their production. Let’s take a look at players to buy this week. And be sure to check out our weekly trade value chart with updated values for all players.
fantasypros.com
Marcus Mariota throws for 186 yards and two touchdowns in Week 10
Marcus Mariota completed 19 of his 30 pass attempts for 186 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in Atlanta's Week 10 defeat to Carolina. He added three carries for 43 yards. Fantasy Impact:. While Mariota compiled a respectable fantasy performance, he made many ill-advised throws throughout the night, including a...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 10: Back the Eagles and 49ers, fade the Bills and more
Now that the NFL is officially in the second half of the season, it's about to get serious. As we plow through the season's third quarter, here's another shout out to my New York Jets for besting the Buffalo Bills in a hard-fought victory. I would have them on my slate this week, but alas, they find themselves with a bye week.
NBC Sports
Deebo reveals his initial reaction to 49ers' CMC trade
Deebo Samuel, one of the NFL's best playmakers, watched like all the 49ers Faithful as the front office pulled off the Oct. 20 trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey. "I was like, man, we're getting another guy that's really good with the football in his hands," San Francisco's standout wide receiver told Justin Melo of 49ers Webzone. "Before we traded for him, we had myself, [George] Kittle, BA [Brandon Aiyuk], Jauan [Jennings], and Ray-Ray [McCloud III]. I can go down the line and name everybody.
fantasypros.com
Week 10 NFL DFS Primer: Falcons at Panthers Thursday Night Showdown Slate (2022) PREMIUM
The Falcons and Panthers meet in a rematch of an exciting Week 8 overtime affair. The DFS-friendly players are relatively straightforward for both NFC South clubs. As a result, both tables are tight. Nonetheless, a few intriguing players might slip under the radar and make waves on the Thursday Night Football showdown slate.
fantasypros.com
Kyler Murray (hamstring) returns to Cardinals' practice Thursday
Murray was a surprise addition to the injury report Wednesday, but Thursday's return to the practice field offers some optimism as to the QB's outlook for Sunday's game against the Rams. If Kyler is limited by his injury it could affect the way the team uses his legs on Sunday. If he does play he is still worth a start as a QB1 option, but perhaps expectations will need to be brought down slightly for the mobile QB in a tough matchup against the Rams' defense.
Broncos Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Not Playing Sunday
The Denver Broncos are going to be down one of their top wide receivers on Sunday. According to Troy Renck, receiver KJ Hamler is expected to be out for Sunday afternoon's contest against the Tennessee Titans. He hurt his hamstring at practice on Wednesday. Hamler has played in six games...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Hot Takes: Chris Olave, Travis Etienne, Harrison Bryant, Jared Goff
I’m wrong quite often. You can certainly pull the receipts and see that I am a human being who is poor at predicting the future. I enjoy the thrill of trying, nonetheless. Unfortunately, last week’s hot takes turned out about as wrong as they could have been. Aaron...
fantasypros.com
Kenny Golladay (knee) projected as limited Thursday
Kenny Golladay was listed as limited Thursday although the Giants did not hold a practice, meaning the limited tag is simply a prediction. (Art Stapleton on Twitter) Golladay has been hampered by injury for a large portion of his time in New York, and he is still trying to work back from a knee injury that has caused him to miss a handful of games this season. Friday's practice report should provide a clearer picture of Golladay's potential status for Sunday's game against the Texans. If Golladay is active, he is still a risky flex play as he may be limited in some manner.
fantasypros.com
Fitz’s Week 10 Rankings, Tiers & Start/Sit Advice (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s amusing how certain we are about depth charts and player roles every August when we’re drafting our teams. And then, of course, by Week 10 or so, the chessboard looks completely different. (“Hey, how the heck did my bishop get over there?”) Chase Edmonds was...
fantasypros.com
Shaquille Leonard being placed on IR
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, LB Shaquille Leonard will be placed on injured reserve and miss at minimum his next four games. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Leonard has been in and out of the lineup all season as he's dealt with a bevy of injuries. After receiving a setback, though, he will go on injured reserve and miss four games. Leonard has played just three games this year, and the Colts are prioritizing his recovery. The Colts have been middling in both scoring defense and turnovers, so losing Leonard hurts, though they've been without him nearly the whole season.
