Extent of Josh Allen’s elbow injury revealed

Josh Allen suffered an elbow injuring during the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, but it does not sound like he will be sidelined for very long. Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained elbow, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. This is not the first time he has dealt with a UCL injury. Rapoport notes that it is “not considered to be a major injury” and should be something that Allen can play through, even if he is forced to miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Najee Harris’ fantasy football managers won’t like latest Jaylen Warren report from Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ plan to shake things up amid their 2-6 record this 2022 could be bad news for fantasy football managers who have Najee Harris on their rosters. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Harris’ production could take a major hit as the Steelers look to reduce his touches and get Jaylen Warren more involved. It comes after the rookie outgained the sophomore during their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, during which Warren had 50 yards on six carries while Harris made just 32 yards on eight rushing attempts.
Titans RB Derrick Henry update should put fantasy owners on notice

The AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans have had their fair share of injury woes lately, including an ankle issue that kept starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill out of Week 9’s primetime matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Though it seems Tannehill is trending toward playing on Sunday against the Denver Broncos in Week 10, another key cog in the Titans’ offense is headed in the opposite direction. According to Turron Davenport of ESPN, running back Derrick Henry was not spotted at team practice on Thursday, bringing to question his availability for fantasy managers this week.
Fantasy Football Week 10 NFL Pace & Efficiency Preview (2022)

Welcome to FantasyPros’ weekly pace and efficiency report. Each week of the season we’ll survey trends in snap count totals while examining pace and efficiency data. Opportunity is king in fantasy football, and teams that run more plays have more opportunities to score fantasy points. Snap counts are the product of pace and efficiency, so examining each factor provides insight into future game environments, changes in coaching philosophy, and offensive growth or decline throughout the season.
Who Should I Start: Marcus Mariota, D’Onta Foreman, Kyle Pitts (2022 Fantasy Football)

Start or sit decisions can be excruciating. While it feels great to make the right call and cruise to fantasy glory, it hurts just as much when you have someone erupt while on your bench. You can use our Who Should I Start? tool to gauge advice from fantasy football experts as you make your lineup decisions. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis.
Week 10 Daily Fantasy Digest (2022 Fantasy Football) PREMIUM

There are four teams on a bye in Week 10. And there’s a game in Germany on Sunday morning. As a result, the main slates at DraftKings and FanDuel have 10 games to select players from. The following game-by-game look at this week’s main slate will narrow the player pool to a manageable number of options.
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Players to Buy Low (Week 10)

Winning the trade market is at least as important as nailing the draft. Aside from the waiver wire’s huge impact in the season’s first few weeks, trading is the best way to quickly improve your squad. Great buy-low moves can set you up for victory both in the short term and down the stretch. Solid sell-high deals can get you relatively big hauls for overachieving players who likely won’t sustain their production. Let’s take a look at players to buy this week. And be sure to check out our weekly trade value chart with updated values for all players.
Marcus Mariota throws for 186 yards and two touchdowns in Week 10

Marcus Mariota completed 19 of his 30 pass attempts for 186 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in Atlanta's Week 10 defeat to Carolina. He added three carries for 43 yards. Fantasy Impact:. While Mariota compiled a respectable fantasy performance, he made many ill-advised throws throughout the night, including a...
NFL odds Week 10: Back the Eagles and 49ers, fade the Bills and more

Now that the NFL is officially in the second half of the season, it's about to get serious. As we plow through the season's third quarter, here's another shout out to my New York Jets for besting the Buffalo Bills in a hard-fought victory. I would have them on my slate this week, but alas, they find themselves with a bye week.
Deebo reveals his initial reaction to 49ers' CMC trade

Deebo Samuel, one of the NFL's best playmakers, watched like all the 49ers Faithful as the front office pulled off the Oct. 20 trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey. "I was like, man, we're getting another guy that's really good with the football in his hands," San Francisco's standout wide receiver told Justin Melo of 49ers Webzone. "Before we traded for him, we had myself, [George] Kittle, BA [Brandon Aiyuk], Jauan [Jennings], and Ray-Ray [McCloud III]. I can go down the line and name everybody.
Kyler Murray (hamstring) returns to Cardinals' practice Thursday

Murray was a surprise addition to the injury report Wednesday, but Thursday's return to the practice field offers some optimism as to the QB's outlook for Sunday's game against the Rams. If Kyler is limited by his injury it could affect the way the team uses his legs on Sunday. If he does play he is still worth a start as a QB1 option, but perhaps expectations will need to be brought down slightly for the mobile QB in a tough matchup against the Rams' defense.
Broncos Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Not Playing Sunday

The Denver Broncos are going to be down one of their top wide receivers on Sunday. According to Troy Renck, receiver KJ Hamler is expected to be out for Sunday afternoon's contest against the Tennessee Titans. He hurt his hamstring at practice on Wednesday. Hamler has played in six games...
Kenny Golladay (knee) projected as limited Thursday

Kenny Golladay was listed as limited Thursday although the Giants did not hold a practice, meaning the limited tag is simply a prediction. (Art Stapleton on Twitter) Golladay has been hampered by injury for a large portion of his time in New York, and he is still trying to work back from a knee injury that has caused him to miss a handful of games this season. Friday's practice report should provide a clearer picture of Golladay's potential status for Sunday's game against the Texans. If Golladay is active, he is still a risky flex play as he may be limited in some manner.
Fitz’s Week 10 Rankings, Tiers & Start/Sit Advice (2022 Fantasy Football)

It’s amusing how certain we are about depth charts and player roles every August when we’re drafting our teams. And then, of course, by Week 10 or so, the chessboard looks completely different. (“Hey, how the heck did my bishop get over there?”) Chase Edmonds was...
Shaquille Leonard being placed on IR

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, LB Shaquille Leonard will be placed on injured reserve and miss at minimum his next four games. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Leonard has been in and out of the lineup all season as he's dealt with a bevy of injuries. After receiving a setback, though, he will go on injured reserve and miss four games. Leonard has played just three games this year, and the Colts are prioritizing his recovery. The Colts have been middling in both scoring defense and turnovers, so losing Leonard hurts, though they've been without him nearly the whole season.

