Results: Massachusetts district attorney and sheriff's races

Below are the results of the 2022 Massachusetts district attorney and sheriff races, as reported by The Associated Press. This results page will refresh every 30 seconds. Winners will be marked with a check. See results in several other races here:. Massachusetts statewide office and ballot question elections. Massachusetts congressional...
Is It Illegal Live in an RV In Massachusetts?

Ever planned on possibly finding a new way to live here in the commonwealth? Here we cover the question that seems to get asked a lot if it's illegal or not to live in an RV here in the Baystate. Especially now that cooler weather is here, and everyone already misses camping.
Massachusetts ballot measure on dental plan spending passes decisively

In Tuesday’s election, Massachusetts voters overwhelmingly supported a ballot measure (Question 2) that will require Massachusetts dental plans to spend at least 83% of premium dollars on patient care rather than administrative overhead costs and executive compensation. Question 2 received 71% of the vote as of Nov. 9 and...
Here’s how the 30 richest communities in Mass. voted on the millionaires tax

Massachusetts voters on Tuesday elected to amend the state’s flat income tax rate, adding an additional 4% tax on the portion of incomes over $1 million. The state’s richest communities were largely set against the measure, election results reported to the Associated Press and compiled by the Boston Globe showed. Of the 30 wealthiest towns and cities in Massachusetts, calculated by their median household income found in the 2020 Census, 22 voted against the so-called “millionaires tax,” while seven voted for it. Several towns, however, saw voters nearly split evenly. Sherborn, the state’s second-richest town, had not reported race results to the AP as of Wednesday afternoon.
Election Night Live Updates: Healey Makes History

BOSTON — Maura T. Healey ’92 will become the first female governor of Massachusetts after defeating her Republican opponent, Geoffrey G. Diehl, according to a projection by the Associated Press. Follow live election night updates below. Incumbents Pressley, Clark Cinch Victory — 12:58 a.m. Incumbent Democrat Ayanna...
Andrea Campbell wins Massachusetts attorney general race

Andrea Campbell, a former Boston city councilor, has won the race to be Massachusetts’ next attorney general. The Democratic nominee to succeed now governor-elect Maura Healey as the state’s top prosecutor, Campbell is the first Black woman elected statewide in Massachusetts. Her victory furthered a historic night in Massachusetts that also saw Healey become the state’s first elected female governor and the nation’s first openly lesbian governor.
