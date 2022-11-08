Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. The TecnoRib Pirelli 50 is a sporty RIB that can work well as a superyacht tender for adrenaline-filled rides of short and medium lengths alike. It has a twin-stepped planing hull form, and its tubes are built from Orca 866 material. The Pirelli 50 is designed to handle up to 1,800 total horsepower; however, TecnoRib says the boat will do 50 knots with twin 600 hp Mercury Verado V-12s. Design features include a bow sun deck, a stylized hardtop and an outside galley; belowdecks are a head, a double berth in the fo’c’sle, and twin berths at the stern.

3 DAYS AGO