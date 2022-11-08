Read full article on original website
One-of-a-kind Ford F-150 that looks like a tank and was custom-built for ‘racing’ goes up for auction
A HIGHLY-CUSTOMIZED 2019 Ford F-150 with a para-military-like design has been slated to go up for auction on Saturday. The high-end truck was manufactured by US Speciality Vehicles (USSV), which produced cars for the Fast and Furious franchise. Named the Hamba, USSV’s Ford F-150 reinterpretation is powered by its original...
Jalopnik
God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada
Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
This Ferrari Enzo V12 Crate Engine For Sale Is Ready for the Ultimate Engine Swap
You can't just buy Ferrari engines off the shelf, so this auction offering is a one-of-a-kind opportunity.
hypebeast.com
Honda Unveils the 2023 Rendition of Its Ruckus Model
First released 20 years ago, the Honda Ruckus remains a popular scooter for the brand today. Economically priced and smartly designed, the Ruckus is a compact yet efficient everyday ride for the average city or suburban dweller. Retaining an overall very similar design to its predecessor, the 2023 rendition will...
Carscoops
Another Dealer Defies Ford, Adds 94 Percent Mark Up On Bronco Raptor Priced At $154,005
Markups on desirable cars, trucks, and SUVs aren’t new but recently we’ve seen some seriously egregious examples. Today, that comes in the form of a Ford Bronco Raptor that’s priced at $154,005 despite having an MSRP of just $79,005. What’s worse is that the dealer is blatantly defying Ford Motor Co.’s wishes by adding huge markups to many of the vehicles on its lot and we have the receipts to prove it.
Dyno Run Shows New Honda Civic Type R Has More Horsepower Than We Thought
Hondata tunes Hondas and it's just gotten a hold of the new Civic Type R. And its first course of acting was putting the car on a hub dyno. The result? Honda soft-balled the power figures on the new Type R. Hondata's Type R made 316 horsepower and 334 lb-ft...
MotorAuthority
2023 Kia EV6 GT delivers 576 hp for $62,695
Buyers in the market for an electric vehicle that offers serious performance don't need to drop six figures, as there are interesting options that won't break the bank, such as the 2023 Kia EV6 GT which can be had for $62,695, including a $1,295 destination charge. Close to 63 grand...
MotorAuthority
Bigger, more high-tech Honda Accord arrives for 2023
Enthusiasm for sedans may be waning across the globe, but the body style is still popular in the U.S. And one of the most popular sedans is the Honda Accord which in 2021 managed to rack up a respectable 202,676 sales. Honda has now introduced a redesigned Accord which will...
insideevs.com
Electric Moke Californian 50-MPH EV Priced From $41,900 In The US
Moke International has announced US pricing for the Electric Moke Californian, the first highway-legal version of the Mini Moke ever to go on sale in the US. Priced from $41,900, it's not exactly cheap considering that it can only reach a top speed of 50 mph (80 km/h). Customers can...
MotorAuthority
This is how fast Mercedes-Benz AMG's One is around the 'Ring
Mercedes-Benz AMG has published the offical lap time for its One hypercar at the Nürburgring, and it's a new record for production cars. During an attempt on Oct. 28, the One was piloted by racing driver Maro Engel around the full 12.9 miles of the Nürburgring Nordschleife in a time of 6:35.183. The time smashes the previous record of 6:43.61, set by AMG's own GT Black Series in 2020. This time, the run was made in damp conditions.
racer.com
Record sale price for 2003 F1 championship-winning Ferrari
RM Sotheby’s today announced the sale of Michael Schumacher’s 2003 Ferrari F2003-GA Formula 1 car at a world record price of 14,630,000 Swiss francs ($14,873,327). The Ontario-based auction house held a one-lot sale for this special car during Sotheby’s Luxury Week in Geneva, Switzerland. Designed by Rory...
Grafting an LS Head Onto This Turbo Ford 300 I6 Engine Took Years
Jaron NelsonIf someone tells you their uncle has one of these, they're probably lying—unless Jaron Nelson is their uncle.
MotorAuthority
Volvo teases new electric crossover due in 2023
Volvo has provided the first glimpse at a new electric crossover due in 2023. During Wednesday's presentation of its new 2024 EX90 mid-size electric SUV, Volvo briefly showed a shadowy image of a much smaller offering with similar styling cues to the EX90. The image appears in the video below at the 105:40 mark, and depicts the new crossover sitting to the left of an EX90.
yachtingmagazine.com
TecnoRib’s Superyacht Catcher
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. The TecnoRib Pirelli 50 is a sporty RIB that can work well as a superyacht tender for adrenaline-filled rides of short and medium lengths alike. It has a twin-stepped planing hull form, and its tubes are built from Orca 866 material. The Pirelli 50 is designed to handle up to 1,800 total horsepower; however, TecnoRib says the boat will do 50 knots with twin 600 hp Mercury Verado V-12s. Design features include a bow sun deck, a stylized hardtop and an outside galley; belowdecks are a head, a double berth in the fo’c’sle, and twin berths at the stern.
RideApart
VMoto And Pininfarina Present Radical Aerodynamic Electric Concept
When it comes to designing electric motorcycles and scooters, most manufacturers focus on power pack capacity, swappable battery technology, or fast-charging capabilities. However, VMoto identified a void in e-mobility development—aerodynamics. After partnering with celebrated Italian design firm Pininfarina to realize such a project, the parties rolled out one of the most radical concepts to hit EICMA’s showroom floor.
MotorAuthority
Bugatti targets top speed of over 261 mph for Mistral roadster
Bugatti is close to completing the last of its Chirons, after which the company will start building the Mistral, a roadster sharing its platform with the Chiron and destined to be Bugatti's last car powered by the quad-turbo 8.0-liter W-16 that first appeared in the Veyron almost two decades ago.
MotorAuthority
Jimmy Johnson, 2023 Honda Accord, 2024 Volvo EX90: The Week In Reverse
Jimmy Johnson decided to come out of retirement, the 2023 Honda Accord made its online debut, and the 2024 Volvo EX90 kickstarted the automaker's electric future. It's the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority. Jimmy Johnson announced he's coming out of retirement in 2023. Just months after announcing...
MotorAuthority
Bugatti Mistral top speed, Rivian R2 delays: Car News Headlines
After Bugatti ceases production of the Chiron in the coming year, the automaker will switch to building the Mistral, a roadster sharing its underpinnings with the Chiron, and confirmed to be the last Bugatti with the mighty W-16 engine. Bugatti has designed the Mistral to go faster than 261 mph, and perhaps even faster than the 265.6-mph land speed record for an open-top car.
MotorAuthority
2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix preview
The Brazilian Grand Prix, the penultimate round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, takes place this weekend at São Paulo's Autódromo José Carlos Pace. And even though both the Drivers' and Constructors' titles have been decided, the Brazilian Grand Prix will be worth a watch as it's a race that almost always packs excitement.
Autoweek.com
1985 Dodge Ram 50 Royal Turbodiesel Is Junkyard Treasure
We've seen a couple of incredibly rare diesel-powered Junkyard Treasures of the 1980s in recent weeks (an Olds Cutlass Ciera and a Toyota Corolla with the oil-burning engines that few Americans of the era felt willing to buy). And now here's another long-forgotten diesel for your enjoyment: a Dodge-badged Mitsubishi Triton with a 4D55 oil-burner under the hood, found recently in a Northern California self-service car graveyard.
