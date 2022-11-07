Read full article on original website
Eye Popping Snowfall Totals for North Dakota, NW Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is reporting some really big snowfall totals for central North Dakota into Northwestern Minnesota. The first snowstorm of the season produced a Blizzard Warning for much of that area on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says Bismarck has had 24...
Over 1 1/2″ Of Rain in St. Cloud this Week
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Central Minnesota got some much-needed rain this week, just ahead of a big cool down. The National Weather Service says we officially had 1.64 inches of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport (.42" on Tuesday, .62" on Wednesday, and .59" on Thursday). We've now...
Blizzard Warning for Part of Minnesota, North Dakota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Blizzard Warning has been issued for part of Minnesota and into North Dakota. The National Weather Service says the Blizzard Warning for northwestern Minnesota and central North Dakota will be in effect from Midnight Thursday morning until 10:00 a.m. Friday. Total snow accumulations of 6...
Keep an Eye Out for Snowy Owls in Central Minnesota
The Minnesota Nongame Wildlife Program shared on Facebook that snowy owls like to spend their winters in the top half of our state:. Snowy owls will be arriving in Minnesota over the next few weeks. During the summer, they nest in the arctic tundra of northern Canada and Alaska. From early November to late March, some migrate south to Minnesota to hunt voles, mice, and other small animals.
New Minnesotan Was Concerned About These ‘Mystery’ Lights In The Sky
A social media page, identifying the quirky things found in Minnesota recently, had a post from a new Minnesotan pop-up that showed off these mysterious lights hovering inside the clouds in Southern Minnesota. Those who have lived here for some amount of time have seen these same lights before and knew there was nothing to be concerned about.
Deer Hunting Numbers Down Compared to Last Year
The firearms deer hunting season started last Saturday. According to the Minnesota DNR deer harvested numbers are down 23% compared to opening weekend last year. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says about 69,000 deer were registered through Monday of this week. The northwest part of the state saw the biggest decline in deer harvested with 32% less, northeast was down 24%, the central and southeastern portions of the state were down 18% and the southwest was down 15%.
Oldest House in Minnesota Built in 1836 An Hour from St. Cloud
The home is called the Sibley House. It's an old stone home that is still standing today. I feel like maybe they made things a little more sound back then than they do today. At least in some aspects. This house is located a little off the beaten path on...
This Minnesota Artist Will Mesmerize You With Her Breathtaking Pottery!
AND THEN THERE WAS DESI...... Have you ever seen something that catches your eye, and had to make it your own? I believe that's what happened to me when I was introduced to the beautiful artwork of a very talented St. Cloud artist named Desi Murphy. Every piece she creates is made with incredible attention to detail, and you can share in the beauty this holiday season!
This Heartfelt Minnesota Advice Needs to be Read by St. Cloud Drivers!
Beginning of August is when my boyfriend and I moved here to the St. Cloud area and slowly but surely we have been learning our way around the area and navigating the roads. For the most part it's been a great transition. However, there is one thing I did not expect when I moved here.
Clock is Ticking on Yard Waste Pickup Options in St. Cloud
Whether we like it or not we are transitioning from fall to winter. Because of this the city of St. Cloud has just 2 more Mondays where they will pick up yard waste. The last two Mondays are November 14th and 21st. Assistant St. Cloud Public Works Director Dan Legatt joined me on WJON. He says the white/clear yard waste bags are biodegradable within 90 days which is their requirement. Legatt says they and their vendor are still looking for bags that offer drawstrings for the yard waste bags but the drawstrings they've tried aren't biodegradable within their 90 day requirement or the drawstrings aren't strong enough.
This Minnesota Business Was Named ‘Best of’ By The New York Times
How important are really good, warm blankets for people who live in Minnesota? Apparently, they are pretty important; not just for people in our state, but to people all across the country that live in cold climates. KEEPIN' IT COZY. The New York Times product testing section called Wirecutter has...
Win “Lunch on The River” from Green Mill in St. Cloud
96.7 The River Central Minnesota's Greatest Hits wants to say "Thank You" for listening to us while you are at the office. We truly appreciate you making us part of your workday, and to show our appreciation we want to hook you up with lunch from Green Mill in St. Cloud!
Is Minnesota The Worst State To Drive In?
We all have our pet peeves when it comes to hitting the road in Minnesota. The left lane cruisers are the worst in my book. Some people actually have no idea whatsoever on the rules of the road. For the most part, surrounding states did pretty well in this survey...
St. Cloud Compost Site Close Friday for Veterans Day
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The city of St. Cloud River Bluffs Compost Site will be closed this Friday in observance of Veterans Day. The site will reopen on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. Meanwhile, St. Cloud's garbage, recycling, and yard waste schedules for the week will remain the same. The...
Unleaded 88 Sets Record Sales
UNDATED (WJON News) - Sales of Unleaded 88, the 15-percent ethanol blend, set new records in Minnesota this fall. The Minnesota Department of Commerce reports sales of Unleaded 88 were over nine million gallons per month in July, August, and September. Before July, sales of Unleaded 88 had never reached nine million gallons per month.
Find Popular Wine Advent Calendar For the Holidays, Right Here in St. Cloud!
Calling my fellow wine-o's! Anyone who enjoys having a glass of wine or believes in the idea that it's wine o'clock somewhere. You get it, I'm looking for my wine people, because if you didn't know about this yet, I am about to drop some wine knowledge on you!. But...
Central Minnesota Businesses Honor Our Veterans With Special Deals Today
I would like to thank our Veterans today for all that they endure for the safety of people in this country and abroad. I can't imagine what our lives would be like if we didn't have these protectors making sure that we can enjoy the freedoms that we enjoy in this country, by watching over us night and day.
Beginning Farmer Grants Now Available
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - If you’ve thought about starting a farm, a new grant program is accepting applications. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is offering a dollar-for-dollar matching grant for small farmers to purchase farmland. Governor Tim Walz says the program will help establish the next generation of...
Why was Minnesota Lottery to Blame for the Powerball Delay on Monday?
Remember that time when the Powerball drawing for a record jackpot was delayed? It did just happen on Monday, so I am sure it is very fresh in your mind, so yes it's a silly question. But a very common question asked was, why was there a delay?. We got...
St. Cloud Veteran’s Day Parade Friday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - You can celebrate Veterans Day with a parade in downtown St. Cloud Friday. The 2022 Veterans Day parade is Friday, November 11th, starting at 11:00 am. The parade starts at the library and ends at the Rivers Edge Convention Center, parading down West St. Germain Street.
