Over 1 1/2″ Of Rain in St. Cloud this Week

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Central Minnesota got some much-needed rain this week, just ahead of a big cool down. The National Weather Service says we officially had 1.64 inches of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport (.42" on Tuesday, .62" on Wednesday, and .59" on Thursday). We've now...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Blizzard Warning for Part of Minnesota, North Dakota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Blizzard Warning has been issued for part of Minnesota and into North Dakota. The National Weather Service says the Blizzard Warning for northwestern Minnesota and central North Dakota will be in effect from Midnight Thursday morning until 10:00 a.m. Friday. Total snow accumulations of 6...
MINNESOTA STATE
Keep an Eye Out for Snowy Owls in Central Minnesota

The Minnesota Nongame Wildlife Program shared on Facebook that snowy owls like to spend their winters in the top half of our state:. Snowy owls will be arriving in Minnesota over the next few weeks. During the summer, they nest in the arctic tundra of northern Canada and Alaska. From early November to late March, some migrate south to Minnesota to hunt voles, mice, and other small animals.
MINNESOTA STATE
Deer Hunting Numbers Down Compared to Last Year

The firearms deer hunting season started last Saturday. According to the Minnesota DNR deer harvested numbers are down 23% compared to opening weekend last year. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says about 69,000 deer were registered through Monday of this week. The northwest part of the state saw the biggest decline in deer harvested with 32% less, northeast was down 24%, the central and southeastern portions of the state were down 18% and the southwest was down 15%.
MINNESOTA STATE
Clock is Ticking on Yard Waste Pickup Options in St. Cloud

Whether we like it or not we are transitioning from fall to winter. Because of this the city of St. Cloud has just 2 more Mondays where they will pick up yard waste. The last two Mondays are November 14th and 21st. Assistant St. Cloud Public Works Director Dan Legatt joined me on WJON. He says the white/clear yard waste bags are biodegradable within 90 days which is their requirement. Legatt says they and their vendor are still looking for bags that offer drawstrings for the yard waste bags but the drawstrings they've tried aren't biodegradable within their 90 day requirement or the drawstrings aren't strong enough.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Is Minnesota The Worst State To Drive In?

We all have our pet peeves when it comes to hitting the road in Minnesota. The left lane cruisers are the worst in my book. Some people actually have no idea whatsoever on the rules of the road. For the most part, surrounding states did pretty well in this survey...
MINNESOTA STATE
Unleaded 88 Sets Record Sales

UNDATED (WJON News) - Sales of Unleaded 88, the 15-percent ethanol blend, set new records in Minnesota this fall. The Minnesota Department of Commerce reports sales of Unleaded 88 were over nine million gallons per month in July, August, and September. Before July, sales of Unleaded 88 had never reached nine million gallons per month.
MINNESOTA STATE
Beginning Farmer Grants Now Available

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - If you’ve thought about starting a farm, a new grant program is accepting applications. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is offering a dollar-for-dollar matching grant for small farmers to purchase farmland. Governor Tim Walz says the program will help establish the next generation of...
MINNESOTA STATE
St. Cloud Veteran’s Day Parade Friday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - You can celebrate Veterans Day with a parade in downtown St. Cloud Friday. The 2022 Veterans Day parade is Friday, November 11th, starting at 11:00 am. The parade starts at the library and ends at the Rivers Edge Convention Center, parading down West St. Germain Street.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
