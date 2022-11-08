Impounded in San Diego, sanctioned Russian billionaire’s $325 million Amadea yacht has accumulated $120,000 in docking charges alone. That is just the tip of the iceberg, as a megayacht requires a lot of care, and the upkeep cost alone will run north of $10m a year.
An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
Comments / 0