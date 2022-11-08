Read full article on original website
Google starts processing Stadia refunds, says contacting customer support won't speed things up
In brief: If you're one of the people who signed up for Google's now-defunct Stadia game streaming service, expect to receive refunds within the next couple of months. But the company has stressed that contacting customer support will not help you get your money back any faster. After poking fun...
Nintendo revises Switch forecast, announces joint venture with DeNA, updates best-selling games list and more
In brief: Nintendo's latest financial report revealed some interesting tidbits regarding the Japanese gaming giant. As part of its six-month earnings briefing, Nintendo reduced its fiscal year Switch sales forecast by two million units to 19 million. The company said hardware production is on the road to recovery due to an improving supply chain and that their revised guidance is based on production and shipments to date.
Apple invests $450 million to prep Emergency SOS via satellite service
In a nutshell: Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite service is scheduled to launch later this month in the US and Canada. Once online, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models will be able to connect directly to satellites orbiting Earth in order to communicate with emergency services when outside of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.
Plugable claims its USB adapter allows up to four monitors for Apple M1 and M2 devices
Why it matters: Apple promoted its ARM-based processors for their performance-per-watt advantages over x86-based systems, with tests showing positive results. However, multi-monitor users are at a disadvantage on all but the most expensive Apple Silicon models. Plugable says it has a relatively cheap solution, though it admits there are caveats and no reviews are currently available.
Midjourney v4 greatly improves the award-winning image creation AI
Forward-looking: Midjourney v4 is the new version of an AI algorithm designed to create award-winning, weird, and uncanny graphic compositions. The developers are alpha testing their latest tech while working on a proper full launch of the final product. Machine learning algorithms designed to generate uncanny or bizarrely surrealistic images...
Microsoft is testing new ads in Windows 11
Facepalm: If there's one thing Windows 11 could use, it's ads appearing in the operating system—said no one other than Microsoft. The Redmond firm appears to be testing a feature in preview builds that shows ads for its services in the flyout menu, where users can sign out or lock the system.
Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 32" Curved
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is a devastatingly good mini-LED gaming monitor that puts performance first. By DigitalTrends...
Disney+ added 12 million subscribers last quarter but still missed revenue expectations
In a nutshell: Disney continued adding subscribers to its three services during the last quarter, with Disney+ beating expectations thanks to the 12 million new subs it attracted. Despite the impressive figures, the company missed revenue expectations by almost $1 billion, but the imminent arrival of the ad-supported tier and exclusive merchandise store could help boost its future bottom lines.
Ubisoft may be bringing its games back to Steam
Something to look forward to: Ubisoft has been one of the biggest PC game companies to withhold titles from Steam over the last few years. If the studio reverses the policy, it would continue an industry-wide swing back toward Steam among publishers after Epic Games and others challenged its dominance.
The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti could launch on January 5
Rumor mill: Following rumors earlier this week that Nvidia would be rebranding its "unlaunched" RTX 4080 12GB as the RTX 4070 Ti and release it in January, another leaker has backed up this claim while narrowing the launch date down to January 5. The latest news on Nvidia's renaming of...
Nvidia RTX 4080 prices at Micro Center show custom cards reaching $1,599
In a nutshell: We're just five days away from the launch of the next Nvidia Lovelace entry, the RTX 4080. The card has an MSRP of $1,199, and now we're seeing if AIB partners are sticking close to this recommended price. Some of them are, but only for non-overclocked models; OC cards are priced as high as $1,549, which is almost the same MSRP as the RTX 4090.
AI-powered Amazon warehouse robot performs the "repetitive tasks" carried out by human workers
What just happened? Amazon has long been a fan of using robots in its many warehouses, the latest of which is designed to aid workers with some of the more repetitive parts of the job: a robotic arm called Sparrow that can pick and handle items before they're packaged. As...
Windows 11 Insider preview gives Task Manager a search function
Something to look forward to: Scrolling through Task Manager to find the troublesome process you want to end can be slow and cumbersome. That's why Microsoft has started testing a new search function for one of Windows' oldest tools. The feature seems extensive but might not solve every problem users have with errant processes.
LG UltraGear 32GQ950 Review
The LG UltraGear 32GQ950 is a high-end 4K gaming monitor equipped with top-end features. 4K gaming is becoming increasingly popular thanks to new flagship GPUs such as Nvidia's RTX 4090, so this sort of 32-inch model may tempt you if you're upgrading your gaming setup or looking for something versatile for content creation.
New lawsuit alleges Apple and Amazon have engaged in "price fixing" since 2019
A hot potato: A few years ago, Amazon partnered with Apple to limit the number of vendors on its marketplace selling Apple products. Retailers, including refurbishers, would have to jump through hoops to become an Apple "Authorized Reseller." That plan didn't pan out well for many Amazon storefronts, and now both companies are named in an antitrust lawsuit alleging "price fixing."
