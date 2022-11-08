In a nutshell: We're just five days away from the launch of the next Nvidia Lovelace entry, the RTX 4080. The card has an MSRP of $1,199, and now we're seeing if AIB partners are sticking close to this recommended price. Some of them are, but only for non-overclocked models; OC cards are priced as high as $1,549, which is almost the same MSRP as the RTX 4090.

