Wyoming Wrestling Set to Begin Season with Cowboy Open
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboy Wrestling squad will officially start their season on Saturday as they host the Cowboy Open at the War Memorial Fieldhouse. Wrestling is set to begin at 9 a.m. MT featuring a field the includes competitors from Air Force, Utah Valley, Northern Colorado and Oregon State.
SE Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle Face Week Of Cold Weather
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says residents of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle are looking at a stretch of cold weather with possible snow towards late next week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''A look at the week ahead forecast for southeast Wyoming...
Wyoming Historic Governor’s Mansion Gearing Up For Holidays
We got our first significant snow of the season last week. The feel is in the air. Downtown Cheyenne is beginning to cover itself with decorations, and the Depot Plaza is on full display. It must be time for the holidays. Well, we can say that, but there is one...
Laramie County Sees Lowest Voter Turnout Since 2014
2022 - 63.23%. "In previous midterms, we've had some highly contested races. For example, for governor and some other positions," said County Clerk Debra Lee. "That was not so much the case with this general election." Lee says many of the races were decided at the primary, which is often...
WATCH: Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying Burglary Suspect
The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the burglary occurred during the evening hours of Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Los Conejos Food Truck at 707 W. Lincolnway. "The food truck was broken into, and over $4,000...
Cheyenne Man’s Shooting Death ‘Still Being Actively Investigated’
Detectives with the Laramie County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate the details and circumstances surrounding last month's deadly shooting near Burns. The incident took place on Monday, Oct. 24, at a home in the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road, roughly three miles east of the TA Travel Center.
One Person Burned in House Fire in Cheyenne
Officials are trying to determine what sparked an early Monday morning house fire in west Cheyenne that left one person burned. Cheyenne Fire Rescue Division Chief Andrew Dykshorn says firefighters were called to the scene in the 1000 block of W. 20th Street at 5:19 a.m. "Arriving on the scene...
