Montgomery County, PA

aroundambler.com

Incumbent Todd Stephens holds 14 vote lead over Melissa Cerrato for 151st state house seat

The election to represent the 151st Legislative District, which includes portions of Lower Gwynedd and Upper Dublin townships, between incumbent Todd Stephens (R) and Melissa Cerrato (D) is still too close to call. On November 10th, the unofficial results showed Stephens leading Cerrato 16,611 to 16,585 (just 26 votes). The updated, but still unofficial results, this morning (November 11) shows Stephens still maintaining a lead, but it is down to just 14 votes (16,635 to 16,621).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
penncapital-star.com

Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Midterm results: Bucks County voters choose their elected officials

The following are Bucks County only results. For statewide election results go to electionreturns.pa.gov. D John Fetterman, 161,487 (52.10%) R Mehmet Oz, 139,698 (45.07%) D Josh Shapiro, 182,255 (58.84%) R Douglas V. Mastriano, 121,621 (39.26%) PA Lt. Governor. D Austin Davis, 182,255 (58.84%) R Clarice Schillinger, 121,621 (39.26%) U.S. Representative...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Unofficial Election Results are now available – Northampton County

Elections Office staff began posting the results from the mail-in and absentee ballots at approximately 8:30PM on November 8th. Results from the polls will be uploaded as they come in. The unofficial results are available on the Northampton County website at: https://www.northamptoncounty.org/CTYADMN/ELECTNS/Pages/default.aspx. “I want to thank our Elections Office staff,...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Muth wins reelection bid in Pa. Senate's 44th District

BIRDSBORO, Pa. — Democrat Katie Muth scored a victory Tuesday in her bid for a second 4-year term in the Pennsylvania Senate. The Associated Press on Wednesday declared Muth the race's winner, with 54% of the vote over her Republican challenger, Jessica Florio. Muth was first elected to the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
billypenn.com

City Council has four new members, as Vaughn, Harrity, Lozada, and Phillips win special elections

Philadelphia City Council will gain four new members, following a set of special elections prompted by a recent wave of resignations in advance of the mayoral race next year. The four apparent winners on Tuesday — Quetcy Lozada in District 7, Anthony Phillips in District 9, and Sharon Vaughn and Jim Harrity for the two at-large seats — are all Democrats who led their opponents by double digits in the vote count as of early Wednesday morning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey Globe

Ocean Republicans win three countywide races

The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans have swept three countywide races in Ocean County on Tuesday with little trouble, in a contest that was hardly a surprise. Ocean is the state’s Republican stronghold and Democrats haven’t won there since 1989. As of 9:42 p.m., Sheriff Michael Mastronardy...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

