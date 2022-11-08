ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cle Elum, WA

36-Year-Old Alexander D Pappas Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cle Elum (Cle Elum, WA)

By Susan Klien
 3 days ago
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Sunday evening.

The crash happened on Interstate 90 near Cle Elum.

According to Washington state patrol, 36-year-old Alexander D Pappas from Richland was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette on eastbound I-90 and lost control of the car. The car veered off the road and into an embankment, it hit the guardrail on the right side of the roadway.

The car stopped in the ditch.

The police confirmed that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the officials.

Further details regarding the fatal crash are not available currently.

