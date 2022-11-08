For the first time this playoff run, the Kewaunee Storm will face an unfamiliar 2022 opponent when they line up across from Aquinas in Wisconsin Rapids Friday night. The Storm beat Sturgeon Bay (71-6), Kiel (27-13), and Southern Door (15-12) in consecutive games after going a combined 2-1 against them during the regular season. The semi-final clincher in Brussels was very much in doubt late in their game against the Eagles, but then DJ Echos took a handoff on a weird exchange 72 yards untouched to seal the game for the Storm. Mitchell Thompson has thrown for 1498 yards and 17 touchdowns this year to go along with his 11 rushing touchdowns. The team's leading rusher, Owen Carlson, will still be inactive due to a lower-body injury suffered in the Kiel game.

KEWAUNEE, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO