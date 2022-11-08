ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewaunee County, WI

Kewaunee looks to return to state on U-1021

For the first time this playoff run, the Kewaunee Storm will face an unfamiliar 2022 opponent when they line up across from Aquinas in Wisconsin Rapids Friday night. The Storm beat Sturgeon Bay (71-6), Kiel (27-13), and Southern Door (15-12) in consecutive games after going a combined 2-1 against them during the regular season. The semi-final clincher in Brussels was very much in doubt late in their game against the Eagles, but then DJ Echos took a handoff on a weird exchange 72 yards untouched to seal the game for the Storm. Mitchell Thompson has thrown for 1498 yards and 17 touchdowns this year to go along with his 11 rushing touchdowns. The team's leading rusher, Owen Carlson, will still be inactive due to a lower-body injury suffered in the Kiel game.
KEWAUNEE, WI
What a surprise (not really), No. 3 Kimberly is in Level 4

KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- Let's rewind to the Saturday after the regular season, when the brackets were released for the football postseason and Kimberly was slotted as a three seed in Division 1. Many observers likely looked a few times before realizing it was true. The Papermakers and their 8-1 record...
KIMBERLY, WI
Local athletes sign national letters of intent

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Wednesday local athletes signed national letters of intent and among those athletes were De Pere's John Kinziger and Marissa Destache. Kinziger signed with Illinois State for basketball and Destache with Green Bay for softball. "I just couldn't pass up on them their too good everything I've...
GREEN BAY, WI
Oshkosh Woman Wins Boat in Raffle

Jean Krueger of Oshkosh and her husband, Keith, took home a 16-foot Merlin rowboat (Hull #25) as winners of the Door County Maritime Museum’s annual boat raffle. Krueger’s dog is named Crew, so she christened her new boat Crew’s Ship. ​​​Proceeds from the raffle support the museum’s mission and programming.
OSHKOSH, WI
YMCA's Ugly Sweater Run coming in December

You can enjoy the great outdoors and gear up for the holidays with the annual Door County YMCA 2022 Ugly Sweater Run on Saturday, December 3. The 5K Fun Run & Walk will begin at the Northern Door Program Center in Fish Creek, with check-in beginning at about 9 am. Northern Door YMCA Executive Director Megan Schneider says the entry fee for the family-friendly event is $15 and includes a free T-shirt.
FISH CREEK, WI
Green Bay high school students build affordable home for family

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new home being built in Green Bay right now will be completely built by high school students. In the end, the new home does a lot more than just teach students valuable skills. The home is under construction off Fourth Street in Green...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wisconsin National Guard arrives in a Black Hawk Helicopter at Shawano Middle School

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – To honor veterans with a celebration, Shawano Community Middle School landed a Black Hawk helicopter at the football practice field. Veterans were welcomed to breakfast early on Thursday in the school’s cafeteria before Brigadier General Joane Mathews addressed local veterans, students, staff, and community members.
SHAWANO, WI
Green Bay Police clearing scene of crash near Aldo Leopold

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are working to clear the scene of a “minor traffic accident” involving a school bus. It happened about 7:40 a.m. at Monroe and Porlier Streets, near Aldo Leopold Community School. Police say the intersection should be “back to normal” by 8:45 a.m.
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay Gas Station Sells $50,000 Powerball Ticket

Someone who stopped by the Interstate 43 Dino Stop Shell gas station in Green Bay recently is going to be very happy soon. While the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot remained untouched following Saturday’s drawing, five tickets sold in Wisconsin were said to be worth $50,000, and one was sold at that gas station in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
Accident involving school bus temporarily shuts down intersection on Green Bay’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An intersection on Green Bay’s east side was temporarily closed as police worked to clear it following an accident involving a school bus. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on November 11 around 7:40 a.m., police responded to a ‘minor’ traffic accident at Monroe Avenue and Porlier Street. There were two vehicles involved in the initial accident, which ended with one of the vehicles hitting a school bus.
GREEN BAY, WI
A White Christmas In Green Bay

It comes as no surprise that fewer Americans than ever before will look out the window on Christmas day and see snow. This is due to massive population shifts since 1900, when Americans had a 33 percent chance of seeing snow during the holidays. Today, less than 25 percent of Americans live in regions where they can have a white Christmas.
GREEN BAY, WI
Oconto Police following tips and leads in Halloween disappearance

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they continue to follow leads in the Halloween disappearance of an Oconto man. Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Oct. 31, 2022. He was seen getting into a vehicle with a “male subject.”. Carrie Marquardt, Wenzel’s aunt, said her nephew was last...
OCONTO, WI
Popeyes opens second location in Green Bay on Main Street

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular fried chicken fast-food chain that was formed in New Orleans opened its second location in Green Bay on Tuesday. Popeyes welcomed customers through the doors for the first time at its Main Street location (1979 Main Street), where the old Wally’s Spot Supper Club was.
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement Candidates

On Monday morning, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich after his offense had negative yards in the first quarter in NFL Week 9. This was not a surprise. What was surprising was the person owner Jim Irsay decided to name as interim head coach. He called up former center Jeff Saturday to coach the team for the rest of the season. After the struggles this season, should the Green Bay Packers make a change at head coach? More importantly, should the Packers take a similar approach to the Colts?
GREEN BAY, WI
20-year-old from Green Bay dies after head-on crash in Wisconsin

ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A head-on crash in Manitowoc County left a Green Bay man dead, and authorities say a ‘passing maneuver’ was attempted when the crash happened. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 8 around 4:30 a.m., authorities responded to CTH W for a head-on crash. One of the vehicles was reportedly ‘engulfed’ in flames.
GREEN BAY, WI
Oshkosh is torn over the decision to tear down a historic school

The Oshkosh Area School District (OASD) Board of Education voted 6-0 to demolish Merrill Middle School during an Oct. 26 board meeting, despite efforts by the community to save the historical building. Originally constructed in 1901, the school will be torn down to provide green space for the new Vel...
OSHKOSH, WI
Veterans honored in Door County at ADRC

Dozens of community members turned out to commemorate Veterans Day and honor our local veterans at the ADRC and Door County Senior Resource Center on Friday morning. Door County Assistant Veterans Benefits Specialist Robert Walsh (Ret. USCG) spoke about the importance of helping veterans deal with loneliness and letting them know services are available in the area.
DOOR COUNTY, WI

