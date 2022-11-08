ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

How do I vote in Indiana? And other Election Day questions

By Whitney Downard
Indiana Capital Chronicle
Indiana Capital Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PtTjr_0j2tUUPe00

Indianapolis voters wait in line to cast their ballots Monday Nov. 7, 2022. (Whitney Downard/Indiana Capital Chronicle)

Today is the last day for Hoosiers to vote in the 2022 midterm elections, and hundreds of thousands have already cast their ballots for their preferred candidates. Every vote counts in a tight election and the Indiana Capital Chronicle has those all detailed for you here .

For those voting in person

First, interested voters should check their voting status by visiting indianavoters.in.gov . Indiana’s voter registration deadline ended Oct. 11 and Indiana doesn’t allow same-day registration.

The state’s website will also direct voters to their polling place based on their voting precinct, though 58 counties also use vote centers. Vote centers can process ballots for voters in every county precinct and have been an option for counties since 2011.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. Some of Indiana’s counties are in the Central Time Zone but the majority of the state is in the Eastern Time Zone. Voters in line when the polls close have the right to vote but must stay in line.

Registered voters need to bring a valid photo identification with them, such as a driver’s license or military ID. The Bureau of Motor Vehicles offers a free photo ID for voting purposes and has extended their branch hours on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to assist with ID card issues.

If a voter doesn’t have an ID, or maybe their driver’s license is expired, the voter can submit a provisional ballot. Voters then have the next 10 days after the election to follow up with the county election board and provide the necessary documentation or submit evidence of an exemption.

Voters are not permitted to wear campaign t-shirts or political clothing at the polls. Candidates similarly cannot campaign within 50 feet of a polling entrance.

Voting using an absentee ballot

With more than 4.7 million registered voters, not all choose to go to the polls. Some opt to vote at their precincts early, a practice that ended Monday but is growing in popularity following the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Monday afternoon, 684,692 Hoosiers voted absentee this year — this includes both mailed ballots and early in-person voting. By comparison, it was 748,106 in 2018.

Still others, including those with disabilities or other obligations, may apply for an absentee ballot or vote via a travel board. The deadline to apply to vote absentee was Oct. 27, but those approved voters who received their ballots can still cast them on Election Day. County election officials must receive an absentee-by-mail ballot not later than 6:00 p.m. (local prevailing time) on Election Day, according to the Secretary of State.

However, absentee voters cannot submit their ballot and then also vote in person on Election Day.

The traveling board, which accepts ballots for those who cannot physically vote themselves, will be working on Election Day but must have been requested through a local county clerk by noon the day before. Hoosiers who tested positive for COVID-19 less than five days before the election, as well as those in isolation due to monkeypox, may request a travel board.

Those lacking transportation on Election Day may still have some options. Some local mass transit lines, such as Marion County’s IndyGo, are free on Election Day and the ride-sharing app Lyft is offering 50% off of a $10 ride using the code VOTE22.

Troubles at the ballot box

Voters who experience difficulties at the polls should contact their local election board, though several nonprofit organizations also offer resources.

The nonpartisan Election Protection Hotline can be reached by calling 1-866-OUR-VOTE and has trained volunteers to answer questions in Spanish, Arabic, Bengali, Cantonese, Hindi, Urdu, Korean, Mandarin, Tagalog and Vietnamese.

Additionally, it is illegal for someone to intimidate voters and a federal crime to interfere with someone’s right to vote.

Voter intimidation can include sharing misleading information, such as saying only English speakers can vote, harassing voters or falsely presenting yourself as an elections official. Violations should be reported to your local election officials.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post How do I vote in Indiana? And other Election Day questions appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Time to move on from straight ticket voting

I’m just going to say it — it’s probably time for Indiana to join the rest of the country in eliminating straight ticket voting. It leads to choosing unqualified or questionable candidates because the R or D after the name is more important than the person who will hold the office. Also called straight party […] The post Time to move on from straight ticket voting appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Only half of Indiana school referendums get voter approval

Indiana voters on Tuesday rejected half of the K12 operating fund referendums in the state, making it one of the worst nights for the school ballot questions in the last decade.  Three of the seven Indiana school districts that placed ballot questions to approve property-tax levies for operational funds failed to get enough voter approval. […] The post Only half of Indiana school referendums get voter approval appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
fortwaynesnbc.com

Should school board candidates in Indiana run under a political party?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - When you voted in the Indiana primary, you likely voted for someone who designated their party. Republican, Democrat, Independent, Libertarian, but for school board races in Indiana, they’re all listed as non-partisan. Some Indiana lawmakers, including state representative Bob Morris, R...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

HOWEY: Indiana remains essentially a one-party state

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana remains, essentially, a one-party state after Tuesday’s midterm election. Republicans are poised to increase their state Senate and House super majorities, elected Diego Morales as secretary of state by a 14% plurality despite numerous allegations of vote fraud and sexual harassment, and came within several points of picking off the 1st Congressional District seat it hadn’t held in 94 years.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Giving Attorney General power over prosecutors “least preferred” route in dispute

A bipartisan group of lawmakers and justice system leaders that assembled on Thursday to consider how best to address county prosecutors with “blanket” non-prosecution policies agreed that handing authority to Indiana’s Attorney General isn’t the route to go. But the Prosecutorial Oversight Task Force didn’t come up with any solutions or recommendations. “Everybody needs to […] The post Giving Attorney General power over prosecutors “least preferred” route in dispute appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Breaking down midterm election results

Yesterday, Hoosiers around the state made their voices heard in the midterm elections. Political expert, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz discusses the important races around the state and around the country. Breaking down midterm election results. Yesterday, Hoosiers around the state made their voices heard in the midterm elections. Political expert, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz...
INDIANA STATE
wbaa.org

Indiana voters reject 4 of 8 school referendums for property tax increases

Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the extra cost to property bills.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana Republicans bullish following strong election night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Election night 2022 left the state’s Republicans in a jubilant mood. As the polls closed, Indiana Republican Party Chair Kyle Hupfer told News 8 he expected his party would retain its control over the legislature and all statewide offices. The mood at the state GOP watch party was relaxed throughout the evening.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

GOP's Morales wins Indiana elections office that ousted him

INDIANAPOLIS — Republican Diego Morales extended on Tuesday his party’s control of Indiana’s top elections office after a campaign during which he faced criticism for doubting the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election and twice being ousted from jobs in that office. Morales, a former governor’s office...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana farmland values continue to rise

The latest data from the Seventh Federal Reserve District in Chicago shows the value of good quality Indiana farmland continues to skyrocket, climbing 29% year over year. It is the highest increase throughout the Chicago Fed’s Midwest region, which includes all or part of Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Recreational marijuana use will be legal in 21 states after ballot measures pass

Advocates for marijuana liberalization saw mixed results as legalization ballot measures were counted Tuesday, with Maryland and Missouri voters approving recreational use for adults but Arkansas, South Dakota and North Dakota rejecting the proposal. Maryland and Missouri will bring the list of states where recreational marijuana use is legal to 21. Maryland’s referendum passed easily, […] The post Recreational marijuana use will be legal in 21 states after ballot measures pass appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
FOX59

What you can (and cannot) do at Indiana polling places on Election Day

If you are a proud Hoosier Democrat, Republican, or Libertarian planning to vote, there are some things you need to know. Like how your freedoms of speech and expression are limited at Indiana polling places. The section of law (Indiana Code 3-14-3-6) deals with the crime of ‘electioneering’. It details what is and is not […]
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Democrats win midterm races, MSDLT school board members elected

Most Democrats in Marion County races in the Nov. 8 election celebrated victories. With all precincts reporting but results not certified, incumbent Democrat Andre Carson won his race for the 7th District of the House of Representatives, defeating Republican challenger Angela Grabovsky and Libertarian candidate Gavin Maple. Incumbent Democrat Ryan...
MARION COUNTY, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indianapolis, IN
522
Followers
361
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

The Indiana Capital Chronicle is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to giving Hoosiers a comprehensive look inside state government, policy and elections. More importantly, we will show how actions at the state level impact your everyday lives. Over the years the number of journalists covering state news has dwindled and The Capital Chronicle will bring more eyes to the process. In addition to daily coverage, we will keep digging for more in-depth scrutiny on important topics. Our staff has decades of experience covering the Indiana Statehouse and we are not afraid to take decision-makers to task. While the state capitol is in Indianapolis, we will also include perspective from outside central Indiana. The Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. It is free of advertising and free to readers.

 https://indianacapitalchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy