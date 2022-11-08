ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Lax gun laws put Hoosier voters at risk

By Julia Vaughn
Indiana Capital Chronicle
Indiana Capital Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ewe9_0j2tURlT00

In Indiana, Hoosiers are allowed to bring firearms into a voting location. This means that if a polling place isn’t in a church, a school, or a private location that prohibits them, firearms are permitted. (Getty Images)

Forty-three.

That’s where Indiana ranks in terms of voter participation, according to a report published by two non-partisan organizations, the U.S. Elections Project and NonprofitVOTE . The state dropped five places compared to the 2016 election.

While there are several factors contributing to Indiana ranking near the bottom of the list (cutting off voter registration four weeks before the election, requiring an excuse to use a mail ballot) among the most concerning currently is our lax gun laws.

In Indiana, Hoosiers are allowed to bring firearms into a voting location. This means that if a polling place isn’t in a church, a school, or a private location that prohibits them, firearms are permitted.

And in July 2022, the Indiana legislature and Gov. Eric Holcomb enacted a law removing the requirement for a handgun permit to legally carry, conceal, or transport a handgun within the state, making it even easier to bring guns into our public spaces.

This law is not only nonsensical; it’s a disaster waiting to happen. Although it’s illegal to attempt to impede voting through intimidation, the laws do little to appease the fears of many of us. The last two years, Hoosiers have witnessed a continued movement of partisan candidates who have aided the former president in uplifting the Big Lie — a destructive scheme to try and overturn our votes in the 2020 election. This scheme is what led to the Jan. 6 insurrection, a bloody and violent attempt to block the peaceful transfer of power.

These bad-faith actors have emboldened people to believe in false narratives regarding the safety and effectiveness of our election administration, leading them to engage in vigilante and chaotic behavior on and before Election Day.

I’m a weekly guest on Community Connections , a radio program broadcast on WTLC AM Indianapolis – a station with a gospel format that targets the Black community.  For the past several weeks, after observing events in Arizona and elsewhere, callers have expressed their fears about potential violence at polling places here. For many of these listeners, the current situation reminds them of growing up under Jim Crow. The law says you can vote; but doing so puts you at risk. They call it another form of voter suppression, circa 2022.

There is no place for violence when it comes to our constitutional rights, especially our right to free and fair elections. Irresponsible and unreasonable gun laws such as the one the General Assembly passed earlier this year heightens the risk that voters face. With threats of political violence hanging in the air, allowing guns in polling places is like storing gas cans next to the fireplace.

Individuals carrying guns at polling locations brings a serious risk of disenfranchising Americans, particularly Black and Brown voters. The good news is that this threat is recognized, and several efforts have evolved to squash it.

From the judicial perspective, in 2021 the Justice Department and the FBI launched a task force to combat threats against election workers and protect democracy. The organization requests that threats of violence or intimidation against voters or election workers be sent to https://tips.fbi.gov/ . Voters are also able to reach the Justice Department at 800-253-3931 or https://civilrights.justice.gov/ .

Common Cause Indiana is defending democracy and voters through our nonpartisan Election Protection Project. This national voting rights initiative features an array of tools and activities, including the 866-OUR-VOTE hotline, to ensure a fair and accessible process. The hotline will connect voters with experts who can give guidance about issues Hoosier voters may encounter, including how to protect oneself from potential voter intimidation.

We must also be determined to fight for common sense gun laws. At minimum, we must call on the legislature to ban firearms both inside and directly outside polling locations. Until we can convince our legislature to act, the safety of Hoosier voters is unnecessarily at risk.

Democracy can exist amid disagreement, debates, or differences of opinion, but it cannot co-exist with violent uprising from its citizens. While we have confidence the efforts by the DOJ, FBI, and our Election Protection Project to safeguard the voting process will be effective, voters simply shouldn’t have to worry about gun-toting vigilantes when they cast their ballot.

But unfortunately, that’s something that too many Hoosiers will worry about, and that fear will keep some from voting; another obstacle in a state where barriers abound. The right to bear arms shouldn’t be an intimidation tactic used to prevent anyone from exercising their right to vote.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Lax gun laws put Hoosier voters at risk appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle .

Comments / 77

True Blue
3d ago

The author needs to go to mommies basement. The problem isn’t guns, it’s some of the Heartless, Godless people that possess them.

Reply(5)
52
TheGuest
3d ago

This article is trash. It tries to conflate Indiana gun laws (permit less carry) contributes to low voter turnout therefore Indiana gun laws need to change adding more restrictions regarding which public places law abiding citizens can carry firearms and requiring permits to carry in public places again. The author of the article offers no credible evidence to back up these hyperbolic claims instead resorts to playing upon the fears of the ignorant. What may be contributing to Indiana’s low voter turnout is lack of viable competition in many of Indiana’s voting districts. Regardless of how an individual may vote, the winner of any race in Indiana is fairly predictable.

Reply(2)
21
Dagwood
3d ago

What church does he go to that doesn’t allow guns? Must be one of those gun free zone church’s you only hear about on the news after a nut shoots it up. I carry every Sunday!

Reply(1)
19
Related
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Time to move on from straight ticket voting

I’m just going to say it — it’s probably time for Indiana to join the rest of the country in eliminating straight ticket voting. It leads to choosing unqualified or questionable candidates because the R or D after the name is more important than the person who will hold the office. Also called straight party […] The post Time to move on from straight ticket voting appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

HOWEY: Indiana remains essentially a one-party state

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana remains, essentially, a one-party state after Tuesday’s midterm election. Republicans are poised to increase their state Senate and House super majorities, elected Diego Morales as secretary of state by a 14% plurality despite numerous allegations of vote fraud and sexual harassment, and came within several points of picking off the 1st Congressional District seat it hadn’t held in 94 years.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Giving Attorney General power over prosecutors “least preferred” route in dispute

A bipartisan group of lawmakers and justice system leaders that assembled on Thursday to consider how best to address county prosecutors with “blanket” non-prosecution policies agreed that handing authority to Indiana’s Attorney General isn’t the route to go. But the Prosecutorial Oversight Task Force didn’t come up with any solutions or recommendations. “Everybody needs to […] The post Giving Attorney General power over prosecutors “least preferred” route in dispute appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Recreational marijuana use will be legal in 21 states after ballot measures pass

Advocates for marijuana liberalization saw mixed results as legalization ballot measures were counted Tuesday, with Maryland and Missouri voters approving recreational use for adults but Arkansas, South Dakota and North Dakota rejecting the proposal. Maryland and Missouri will bring the list of states where recreational marijuana use is legal to 21. Maryland’s referendum passed easily, […] The post Recreational marijuana use will be legal in 21 states after ballot measures pass appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Supermajorities maintained; GOP leadership unchanged in House, Senate

Senate Republicans picked up a seat while the House GOP appears to have held its advantage pending final tallies — a red victory that maintained supermajorities and led to the re-election of leadership in both chambers Wednesday. Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray did have to fend off a challenge for control from Sen. Mark […] The post Supermajorities maintained; GOP leadership unchanged in House, Senate appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana farmland values continue to rise

The latest data from the Seventh Federal Reserve District in Chicago shows the value of good quality Indiana farmland continues to skyrocket, climbing 29% year over year. It is the highest increase throughout the Chicago Fed’s Midwest region, which includes all or part of Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin.
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana Republicans maintain supermajorities in state House, Senate

On an election night when a predicted GOP wave didn’t materialize in many places across the country, Hoosier Republicans secured continued supermajorities at the Statehouse. Republicans have controlled a supermajority in the state Senate since the 2010 election. And they gained a supermajority in the House two years later, holding it since the 2012 election.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Only half of Indiana school referendums get voter approval

Indiana voters on Tuesday rejected half of the K12 operating fund referendums in the state, making it one of the worst nights for the school ballot questions in the last decade.  Three of the seven Indiana school districts that placed ballot questions to approve property-tax levies for operational funds failed to get enough voter approval. […] The post Only half of Indiana school referendums get voter approval appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
fortwaynesnbc.com

Should school board candidates in Indiana run under a political party?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - When you voted in the Indiana primary, you likely voted for someone who designated their party. Republican, Democrat, Independent, Libertarian, but for school board races in Indiana, they’re all listed as non-partisan. Some Indiana lawmakers, including state representative Bob Morris, R...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

GOP's Morales wins Indiana elections office that ousted him

INDIANAPOLIS — Republican Diego Morales extended on Tuesday his party’s control of Indiana’s top elections office after a campaign during which he faced criticism for doubting the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election and twice being ousted from jobs in that office. Morales, a former governor’s office...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Gov. Holcomb plans to build Indiana’s economy with “all of the above” approach

Governor Holcomb’s approach to building Indiana’s economy is an “all of the above” approach. Governor Eric Holcomb is heading to Egypt to address a global climate summit and talk energy investments and jobs for Indiana. Governor Holcomb tells Gerry Dick with Inside Indiana Business that his approach has always been to bring the world to Indiana and Indiana to the world.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana Republicans bullish following strong election night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Election night 2022 left the state’s Republicans in a jubilant mood. As the polls closed, Indiana Republican Party Chair Kyle Hupfer told News 8 he expected his party would retain its control over the legislature and all statewide offices. The mood at the state GOP watch party was relaxed throughout the evening.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Incumbents see easy wins in most Indiana congressional races

Indiana Republicans secured easy victories in multiple congressional races, while Democrats still waited late Tuesday to see if their incumbent would come out on top in the hotly contested First Congressional District. The Associated Press called races in most of the congressional districts by 9 p.m. Tuesday. It was still unclear late Tuesday night who […] The post Incumbents see easy wins in most Indiana congressional races appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Who (or What) Owns the Most Land in Indiana?

The United States of America is made up of 2.43 billion acres of land. Of those 2.43 billion, the state of Indiana makes up 23,103,300 of it making us one of the smaller states in the country (38th out of 50, to be exact). That 23,103,300 is divided up among people like you and me who own homes on various sizes of land, along with businesses that call our state home, or at the very least have locations within our borders. Even the state itself lays claim to some of those acres in the form of state parks, forests, and the like. But, out of the over 6.806 million people who live here, one report claims one man and one man alone owns more of those acres than anyone else. Is it right?
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Holcomb bringing Egypt trip to close

Gov. Eric Holcomb is taking many lessons from his trip to Egypt for an international climate change conference — starting with the need to scale up fast and compete with the world. He told reporters Friday morning, for example, that he learned about a hydroelectricity project that was shelved in the United Kingdom. “And it’s […] The post Holcomb bringing Egypt trip to close appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indianapolis, IN
522
Followers
361
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

The Indiana Capital Chronicle is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to giving Hoosiers a comprehensive look inside state government, policy and elections. More importantly, we will show how actions at the state level impact your everyday lives. Over the years the number of journalists covering state news has dwindled and The Capital Chronicle will bring more eyes to the process. In addition to daily coverage, we will keep digging for more in-depth scrutiny on important topics. Our staff has decades of experience covering the Indiana Statehouse and we are not afraid to take decision-makers to task. While the state capitol is in Indianapolis, we will also include perspective from outside central Indiana. The Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. It is free of advertising and free to readers.

 https://indianacapitalchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy