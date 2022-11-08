Lax gun laws put Hoosier voters at risk

In Indiana, Hoosiers are allowed to bring firearms into a voting location. This means that if a polling place isn’t in a church, a school, or a private location that prohibits them, firearms are permitted. (Getty Images)

Forty-three.

That’s where Indiana ranks in terms of voter participation, according to a report published by two non-partisan organizations, the U.S. Elections Project and NonprofitVOTE . The state dropped five places compared to the 2016 election.

While there are several factors contributing to Indiana ranking near the bottom of the list (cutting off voter registration four weeks before the election, requiring an excuse to use a mail ballot) among the most concerning currently is our lax gun laws.

In Indiana, Hoosiers are allowed to bring firearms into a voting location. This means that if a polling place isn’t in a church, a school, or a private location that prohibits them, firearms are permitted.

And in July 2022, the Indiana legislature and Gov. Eric Holcomb enacted a law removing the requirement for a handgun permit to legally carry, conceal, or transport a handgun within the state, making it even easier to bring guns into our public spaces.

This law is not only nonsensical; it’s a disaster waiting to happen. Although it’s illegal to attempt to impede voting through intimidation, the laws do little to appease the fears of many of us. The last two years, Hoosiers have witnessed a continued movement of partisan candidates who have aided the former president in uplifting the Big Lie — a destructive scheme to try and overturn our votes in the 2020 election. This scheme is what led to the Jan. 6 insurrection, a bloody and violent attempt to block the peaceful transfer of power.

These bad-faith actors have emboldened people to believe in false narratives regarding the safety and effectiveness of our election administration, leading them to engage in vigilante and chaotic behavior on and before Election Day.

I’m a weekly guest on Community Connections , a radio program broadcast on WTLC AM Indianapolis – a station with a gospel format that targets the Black community. For the past several weeks, after observing events in Arizona and elsewhere, callers have expressed their fears about potential violence at polling places here. For many of these listeners, the current situation reminds them of growing up under Jim Crow. The law says you can vote; but doing so puts you at risk. They call it another form of voter suppression, circa 2022.

There is no place for violence when it comes to our constitutional rights, especially our right to free and fair elections. Irresponsible and unreasonable gun laws such as the one the General Assembly passed earlier this year heightens the risk that voters face. With threats of political violence hanging in the air, allowing guns in polling places is like storing gas cans next to the fireplace.

Individuals carrying guns at polling locations brings a serious risk of disenfranchising Americans, particularly Black and Brown voters. The good news is that this threat is recognized, and several efforts have evolved to squash it.

From the judicial perspective, in 2021 the Justice Department and the FBI launched a task force to combat threats against election workers and protect democracy. The organization requests that threats of violence or intimidation against voters or election workers be sent to https://tips.fbi.gov/ . Voters are also able to reach the Justice Department at 800-253-3931 or https://civilrights.justice.gov/ .

Common Cause Indiana is defending democracy and voters through our nonpartisan Election Protection Project. This national voting rights initiative features an array of tools and activities, including the 866-OUR-VOTE hotline, to ensure a fair and accessible process. The hotline will connect voters with experts who can give guidance about issues Hoosier voters may encounter, including how to protect oneself from potential voter intimidation.

We must also be determined to fight for common sense gun laws. At minimum, we must call on the legislature to ban firearms both inside and directly outside polling locations. Until we can convince our legislature to act, the safety of Hoosier voters is unnecessarily at risk.

Democracy can exist amid disagreement, debates, or differences of opinion, but it cannot co-exist with violent uprising from its citizens. While we have confidence the efforts by the DOJ, FBI, and our Election Protection Project to safeguard the voting process will be effective, voters simply shouldn’t have to worry about gun-toting vigilantes when they cast their ballot.

But unfortunately, that’s something that too many Hoosiers will worry about, and that fear will keep some from voting; another obstacle in a state where barriers abound. The right to bear arms shouldn’t be an intimidation tactic used to prevent anyone from exercising their right to vote.

The post Lax gun laws put Hoosier voters at risk appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle .