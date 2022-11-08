ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Zuckerberg Holds Emotional Meeting As Thousands Of Employees Prepare For Layoffs

The tech industry is bracing for another round of massive layoffs, and this one could be the biggest one at a single company so far. According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta is planning to start the sacking process starting tomorrow, but executives have already been informed about the internal restructuring.
TheDailyBeast

Musk Hints at Legal Claim Over Twitter Boycott—and Organizers Yawn

As advertisers flee Twitter, Elon Musk boldly claimed that he could sue the organizers of a boycott against the platform. The activists, however, weren’t fazed—and neither were legal experts, who scoffed at the threat.Last week, more than 40 public advocacy groups signed onto a letter asking Twitter’s top advertisers to pull ads from the platform unless the new owner pledged to keep toxic and hateful content off the platform. Around the same time, at least nine companies—including big names like Pfizer and General Motors—stopped or suspended advertising with the company.Musk complained that Twitter experienced a “massive drop in revenue, due...
ZDNet

Why I'm not deleting Twitter (yet)

Twitter has certainly been having quite a moment, hasn't it? After a protracted purchasing effort that more resembled a soap opera than a multi-billion dollar business transaction, the world's richest man now owns Twitter. As one of his very first acts, he's fired roughly half of the social media company's employees.
Deadline

Elon Musk Concedes Twitter’s Move To Paid Blue-Check Verification May Be A “Dumb Decision”, Intends To Get “80% Of Humanity” On Platform

New Twitter owner Elon Musk presided over a rambling, hourlong appeal to advertisers, defending the newly instituted $8-a-month blue-check verification program and vowing to make the social platform “a force for good.”. The conversation convened on the company’s Spaces audio platform (listen to full audio below) came as a...
Nymag.com

Truth Social Is Donald Trump’s Self-made Prison

Our scene begins in an office at Mar-a-Lago. Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, sits at his desk, head in his hands. Devin Nunes, the CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, approaches, avoiding the documents thrown haphazardly all over the floor. He presents Trump with a list of Truth Social messages for his approval.
The Guardian

Exodus continues at Twitter as Elon Musk hints at possible bankruptcy

As Elon Musk’s ownership of Twitter entered its third week, and following mass layoffs, the billionaire laid bare a delicate financial future for the social media platform, amid an exodus of top privacy and security executives. Yoel Roth, the head of safety and integrity who had been deputized to...
The Hill

Twitter removes misinformation policies

Twitter’s rules under new CEO Elon Musk published Monday do not include policies about misinformation. Musk said the rules will “evolve over time” but as they stand Monday they appear to offer a more bare skeleton of safety policies than what existed before. The new rules do...
ZDNet

Glimpse Apple's AR future today in this remarkable iPhone-powered headset

For what seems like an eternity now, Apple has been dropping hints about the company's first-ever AR/VR headset. Although nothing has been confirmed yet, and it may still be 2-3 years before anything floats to the surface, products like the HoloKit X gives us a glimpse of what Apple's AR future could look like.
24/7 Wall St.

Apple Collides With Reality

Based on its most recent quarterly numbers, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is in extremely good shape. Revenue was up 8% to $90.1 billion. Earnings rose 4% to $1.29 per share. iPhone sales were a bit lighter than Wall Street forecasts, but Mac sales were unusually strong. This holiday season, Apple needs to show that demand for its new iPhone 14 is robust. News that suppliers need to cut shipments of some iPhones will hammer that goal.
ZDNet

How to automatically convert Google Drive uploads to Docs format

I consider myself a Google Drive power user. After all, I use it all day every day. From within Google Drive, I work with both fiction and nonfiction, so it helps me compose over 5 million words a year. But Google Drive and, by extension, Google Docs aren't the only...

