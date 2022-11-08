Read full article on original website
Even Elon Musk was surprised at what Twitter was allegedly up to before his purchase
Twitter was allegedly planning to track every user’s whereabouts, right down to when they left their home, according to a former twitter engineer who got the recent attention of Elon Musk. Steve Krenzel was a twitter software engineer who left the company a few years ago but made sure...
Surprise, surprise: Elon Musk attacks journalists instead of owning up to sharing fake news
In a Twitter space session hosted by Elon Musk today, the new man in charge of the platform addressed his concerns over journalism, seemingly referencing the fake news story he recently shared. After Nancy Pelosi’s husband was attacked with a hammer in his home two weeks ago, Musk suggested that...
Zuckerberg Holds Emotional Meeting As Thousands Of Employees Prepare For Layoffs
The tech industry is bracing for another round of massive layoffs, and this one could be the biggest one at a single company so far. According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta is planning to start the sacking process starting tomorrow, but executives have already been informed about the internal restructuring.
Musk Hints at Legal Claim Over Twitter Boycott—and Organizers Yawn
As advertisers flee Twitter, Elon Musk boldly claimed that he could sue the organizers of a boycott against the platform. The activists, however, weren’t fazed—and neither were legal experts, who scoffed at the threat.Last week, more than 40 public advocacy groups signed onto a letter asking Twitter’s top advertisers to pull ads from the platform unless the new owner pledged to keep toxic and hateful content off the platform. Around the same time, at least nine companies—including big names like Pfizer and General Motors—stopped or suspended advertising with the company.Musk complained that Twitter experienced a “massive drop in revenue, due...
Why I'm not deleting Twitter (yet)
Twitter has certainly been having quite a moment, hasn't it? After a protracted purchasing effort that more resembled a soap opera than a multi-billion dollar business transaction, the world's richest man now owns Twitter. As one of his very first acts, he's fired roughly half of the social media company's employees.
Layoff tracker: Mass layoffs by tech companies big and small hit the Bay Area
Meta, Twitter, Stripe, Robinhood, Lyft, Netflix. Here's an overview of Bay Area tech companies that have recently executed a mass layoff.
Elon Musk Concedes Twitter’s Move To Paid Blue-Check Verification May Be A “Dumb Decision”, Intends To Get “80% Of Humanity” On Platform
New Twitter owner Elon Musk presided over a rambling, hourlong appeal to advertisers, defending the newly instituted $8-a-month blue-check verification program and vowing to make the social platform “a force for good.”. The conversation convened on the company’s Spaces audio platform (listen to full audio below) came as a...
Truth Social Is Donald Trump’s Self-made Prison
Our scene begins in an office at Mar-a-Lago. Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, sits at his desk, head in his hands. Devin Nunes, the CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, approaches, avoiding the documents thrown haphazardly all over the floor. He presents Trump with a list of Truth Social messages for his approval.
Elon Musk promises end to legacy Twitter verification, seemingly forgetting lawsuit that forced its existence
In an ironic twist in the ongoing Twitter/Elon Musk saga, the new Twitter owner shared that he was getting rid of those legacy blue checkmarks, basically forgetting the reason they were there in the first place and opening the site up to a wave of new lawsuits. Musk has been...
Exodus continues at Twitter as Elon Musk hints at possible bankruptcy
As Elon Musk’s ownership of Twitter entered its third week, and following mass layoffs, the billionaire laid bare a delicate financial future for the social media platform, amid an exodus of top privacy and security executives. Yoel Roth, the head of safety and integrity who had been deputized to...
Twitter removes misinformation policies
Twitter’s rules under new CEO Elon Musk published Monday do not include policies about misinformation. Musk said the rules will “evolve over time” but as they stand Monday they appear to offer a more bare skeleton of safety policies than what existed before. The new rules do...
‘Proof Elon an idiot’: Man Trolls Musk With Projected Messages on Twitter HQ, and He Wants Your Help
A Bay Area man is battling online hate speech while simultaneously trolling Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, by projecting messages on an exterior wall of the firm’s SF headquarters. A self-described projection activist, Alan Marling first beamed messages on the firm’s Market Street tower in 2017, when Donald...
Glimpse Apple's AR future today in this remarkable iPhone-powered headset
For what seems like an eternity now, Apple has been dropping hints about the company's first-ever AR/VR headset. Although nothing has been confirmed yet, and it may still be 2-3 years before anything floats to the surface, products like the HoloKit X gives us a glimpse of what Apple's AR future could look like.
Apple Collides With Reality
Based on its most recent quarterly numbers, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is in extremely good shape. Revenue was up 8% to $90.1 billion. Earnings rose 4% to $1.29 per share. iPhone sales were a bit lighter than Wall Street forecasts, but Mac sales were unusually strong. This holiday season, Apple needs to show that demand for its new iPhone 14 is robust. News that suppliers need to cut shipments of some iPhones will hammer that goal.
How to automatically convert Google Drive uploads to Docs format
I consider myself a Google Drive power user. After all, I use it all day every day. From within Google Drive, I work with both fiction and nonfiction, so it helps me compose over 5 million words a year. But Google Drive and, by extension, Google Docs aren't the only...
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Weighs In on FTX Collapse, Says Regulators in Washington May Lose Faith in Industry
Coinbase head Brian Armstrong says the collapse of crypto exchange FTX may make US politicians more skeptical of the crypto industry. In a new interview with Bankless, Armstrong weighs in on the collapse of the crypto empire of Sam Bankman-Fried who launched FTX. “I’m trying to make sense of this...
