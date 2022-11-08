Read full article on original website
WSET
Need help heating your home? Applications from Va. Social Services open
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — If you're struggling to make ends meet and pay for your heating bill at the same time, you may be able to get aid from Social Services to help heat your home. The Virginia Department of Social Services is accepting fuel assistance applications online and...
Applications for fuel assistance social program opens in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Social Services has opened applications for fuel assistance as part of a federally funded program.
Bill introduced to ban controversial fishing method in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — A bill has been introduced for the next session of the Virginia General Assembly to place a two year moratorium on Atlantic menhaden reduction fishing in Virginia’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay. State Delegate Tim Anderson (R)-Virginia Beach is sponsoring the bill. Menhaden are a baitfish that serve as forage for […]
wfxrtv.com
Person airlifted after motorcycle crash in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to a motorcycle crash, where a patient had to be life-flighted to the hospital. Firefighters say the crash took place near Turkey Foot Road on Wednesday Nov. 9, where they found the motorcycle in the woods....
Virginia family searching for missing teen in need of medication
The last week has been gut-wrenching for the family of a Virginia 17-year-old who disappeared in Kenbridge.
thenewsprogress.com
Study finds Mecklenburg County suffers from wage compression
Mecklenburg County received the preliminary findings from Evergreen Solutions, LLC’s compensation and classification study. The last time a compensation study was conducted was over a decade ago; typically governments will conduct a study once every four to five years. Evergreen has been working diligently on this study since they...
WSLS
Donations needed for Appomattox family whose home was severely damaged in fire
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – The Appomattox Community and Disaster Relief organization is collecting donations to help a family get back on their feet after their home was severely damaged in a fire. The nonprofit says it happened on Monday (Nov. 7) in the 900 block of Old Bethany Road.
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer overturns, dumps plywood on road in Concord; VSP
CONCORD, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are reporting Village Highway in Concord is closed due to a tractor trailer that overturned and dumped plywood. Troopers say the road has been closed since 2 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 9 and Environmental Services were called to clean up a diesel spill. VSP says there were two people in the truck when it overturned, one is reported to have slight injuries but neither had to be transported to the hospital.
Police responding to Midlothian Turnpike Wells Fargo robbery
Authorities at the scene told 8News that the incident was a strong-arm robbery. However, there are no reported injuries or arrests at this time. Police have also not been able to confirm whether or not anything was taken.
alleghenymountainradio.org
Virginia Department Of Social Services Assistance
The Virginia Department of Social Services has two assistance programs currently available for Virginia residents, and we spoke to the Highland County DSS to learn more. “My name is Breanna Hartman and I’m a Benefits Program Specialist with the Highland County Department of Social Services.”. “So I’m here today...
WSET
Nicole impacts to be seen in Virginia by Friday with cold weather to follow
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Nicole is currently a tropical storm (as of the 8:00 a.m. NHC advisory) and is forecast to strengthen. Florida is preparing for a hurricane landfall, but after landfall, Nicole will likely swing towards the east coast. Heavy rain and gusty showers are likely in Virginia by Friday.
macaronikid.com
Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in the Lynchburg Area in 2022
Thanksgiving will be here in just a couple of weeks and local families are finalizing their Thanksgiving plans. Whether you're planning a big family gathering, your core family, or a friendsgiving gathering, plenty of food will be on everyone's mind. Not interested in preparing a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal? Not a...
Bay Journal
Petitions, spills, empty coolers: Menhaden controversy broils in Virginia
Recreational anglers and environmentalists are ratcheting up their pressure on Virginia leaders to shut down large-scale commercial menhaden harvests in the Chesapeake Bay. Advocates collected more than 10,000 signatures calling on Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin to do more to protect the small, oily fish. They submitted the petitions in late October to Youngkin’s office and to the Virginia Marine Resources Commission, which manages the state’s saltwater species and their habitats.
WAVY News 10
Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County win big
Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. Hardee’s Player of the the week: Phoebus’ Jordan …. Hardee's Player of the the week: Phoebus' Jordan Bass and Tyreon Taylor. Hampton City Council votes in favor of rezoning proposal …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 11-year-old girl...
WAVY News 10
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Gates County
GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Someone in Gates County can now stop scratching their palms after a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Gatesville. The historic Powerball drawing on Monday produced 10 big wins in North Carolina, including a $1 million prize. A lucky ticket sold in California...
WSLS
Virginia Department of Wildlife: How to avoid hitting a deer on the road
The beautiful fall foliage and shorter days aren’t the only things that come with fall. Deer will be on the move in the coming months, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife. This means the chances of hitting a deer on the road are higher. Not only is fall...
wvtf.org
Virginia oaks in danger
There are many things that contribute to the demise of a tree, but the top of the list is one that faces all living things. “I’ve heard people talk about old trees as good friends. It’s hard to see them go, but just like humans they don’t live forever," says Lori Chamberlin with the Virginia Department of Forestry. "Advanced age is a predisposing factor to oak decline.”
cardinalnews.org
Electric trucks are already running daily routes in Southwest Virginia
If you are out and about in Southwest Virginia, you may have seen them. Pulling 53-foot-long trailers, and standing over 13 feet tall, they are hard to miss. But you may not have heard them, because they move very quietly. They are battery-electric trucks, forerunners of an electrified future, and they are already running daily routes in Southwest Virginia.
The oldest public high school for Black students is in Virginia. Now, its alum want to preserve it
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — At the corner of Wesley street in Petersburg, sits a rich piece of Black history — the Peabody School Building. Established in 1870, the school is one of the oldest public schools for Black students in the country, something alum want to be preserved. “This school has produced artists, doctors, lawyers, businesspeople, […]
Bye-bye Bar Louie; new restaurant is moving into old Short Pump space
The former Bar Louie will be torn down to make room for Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille near Short Pump Town Center.
