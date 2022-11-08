Read full article on original website
Powerball: The winning numbers for the record $2.04 billion jackpot
(NEXSTAR) – After technical issues delayed Monday’s drawing, we finally have the winning numbers for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, which grew from $1.9 billion. According to the Powerball website, a single winner in California has just landed the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. Here are the...
Two Californians now millionaires after $1.2 billion Powerball lottery
Although no one took home the massive $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night’s drawing, two winning Californian tickets were drawn, both worth over $1 million. Two Powerball tickets purchased in California were one number short of hitting the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. One ticket was sold in Ontario at the Eastland Food Market […]
NBC Los Angeles
Here Are the Winning Numbers for Wednesday Night's $1.2 Billion Powerball
The winning numbers for Wednesday night's $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn. There were no jackpot winners drawn Wednesday night, causing the jackpot for Saturday's drawing to rise to an estimated $1.5 billion, according to the California Lottery Press. The numbers are 22, 11, 60, 2 and 35 with...
TONIGHTS!!! Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.9-Billion
· Nobody won Powerball on Saturday night
NBC New York
NY Sees Two Win $1 Million (or More) on Powerball; No One Hits $1 Billion Jackpot
The Powerball Jackpot will continue to grow, as nobody won the $1 billion jackpot in Monday night's drawing -- but a couple of people in New York became millionaires overnight. One ticket in New York matched all five white balls, winning $1 million, according to the Powerball website. There was...
CNBC
$2.04 billion Powerball jackpot is now the largest prize in history—here are the top 5 so far
The $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot finally found a winner on Tuesday morning, after technical difficulties delayed the drawing that had been scheduled to take place on Monday. The massive prize marked the fifth time in the past five years that a lottery jackpot has crossed the billion-dollar threshold — and...
Powerball draw for record $1.9 bn jackpot delayed
A Powerball draw for a staggering $1.9 billion jackpot -- the largest prize in history -- has been delayed, further fueling lottery fever across the United States. California Lottery said late Monday the drawing was delayed because a participating lottery needed more time to complete security protocols.
Powerball Climbs to Record Jackpot After No Winner Claimed Saturday’s Drawing
The Powerball jackpot rose once again after no one won the grand prize during the Saturday, Nov. 5 drawing. While the previous prize of $1.5 billion already broke some records, the current award of $1.9 billion is currently the top jackpot ever. The California Lottery reported on Twitter that the...
What should the $2.04 billion Powerball winner do next?
While the United States anxiously awaits for the winner of the largest Powerball jackpot in history to come forward, legal experts are advising the exact opposite. After the winning lottery ticket was drawn Monday night, earning one lucky player an astounding $2.04 billion, many people speculated what they would do with that kind of money. Kurt Panouses, a tax attorney, says the first thing they should do is lawyer up.He's represented dozens of lottery winners in the past, including some who have won up to half a billion dollars. "Bring in someone that some experience with these types of wins," he said....
