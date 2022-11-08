ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Roll Call Online

How vulnerable House incumbents fared in the 2022 midterms

Here’s a rundown of the races where incumbents battled to keep their seats, based on results compiled by The Associated Press. Many descriptions of areas covered by new districts and the share of the 2020 vote that Democrat Joe Biden or then-President Donald Trump would have gotten in them come from data published by Daily Kos Elections.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Roll Call Online

Glitch, website attack in two states fuel election misinformation

A technical glitch in vote tabulation machines in Arizona and an attempted takedown of voter-facing websites in Mississippi led to a surge of misinformation about broken systems, but the setbacks largely didn't affect voting or counting on Election Day. In Arizona’s Maricopa County — the state’s largest — dozens of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Business Insider

Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says the former president 'is not doing very well' on the midterms, and that Ron DeSantis could beat him in 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist on Tuesday. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told CBS News that "DeSantis wins tonight." He also said Trump isn't "doing very well" after several candidates he backed failed to win. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick...
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

Tiffany Trump & Michael Boulos Obtain Marriage License After Donald Trump's Disappointing Election Day

Tiffany Trump is almost a married lady! According to Palm Beach County records, the famous offspring and her future husband, Michael Boulos, obtained a marriage license earlier this week ahead of their Saturday, November 12, nuptials set to take place at Mar-a-Lago.The license, obtained on Tuesday, November 8, is valid for 60 days, as the lovebirds have to turn it back in to the recorder's office before it expires to make their union official. Tiffany and Michael got engaged last year after they began dating in 2018.ELON MUSK DECLARES DONALD TRUMP & OTHER BANNED TWITTER USERS WILL NOT BE REINSTATED...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Roll Call Online

Defense-oriented Democrats mostly survive electoral scare

Defense-oriented House Democrats, including a cadre of self-described “badass” women with national security backgrounds, were largely unscathed after Tuesday’s election. Although they still could lose their House majority, Democrats overall did better at the ballot box than many had predicted. And the same was the case with Democrats who serve on the defense and foreign policy committees and whose races were rated as competitive.
WISCONSIN STATE
Roll Call Online

Biden touts Democratic wins, talks of compromise with GOP

One day after midterm elections that may have cost his party control of the House, President Joe Biden simultaneously touted Democratic wins and pledged to work with the GOP, vowing not to compromise on core elements of his agenda. Biden's remarks during a late afternoon news conference at the White...
GEORGIA STATE
Roll Call Online

Senate control remains a jump ball

Senate control remained a jump ball into the early morning hours Wednesday, with winners in several key contests potentially not known for days. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer was far from knowing whether he would retain that title in the next Congress when he appeared to give a victory speech Tuesday evening in his own Senate race, which was called by The Associated Press when the polls closed at 9 p.m.
GEORGIA STATE
Roll Call Online

Here’s who won 2022’s most competitive Senate races

With control of the Senate hanging in the balance, both parties fought hard to gain ground, or at least maintain their seats. Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden loomed over several of the Senate races. Here is a rundown of who won the most competitive races, based on results tabulated by The Associated Press. This report will be updated.
COLORADO STATE
Roll Call Online

House defends power to fine Republicans who flouted mask rule

A federal appeals court sounded ready Wednesday to back the power of Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats to fine three Republican members who violated a pandemic-era rule that required lawmakers to wear a mask on the House floor. An attorney for Republican Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Marjorie Taylor...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy