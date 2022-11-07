Read full article on original website
wlrn.org
After their Miami midterm mess, could Democrats give up on South Florida Latinos?
COMMENTARY Unlike the GOP, Democrats have rarely ever got — or tried to get — what distinguishes Miami Latinos from others in the U.S. Is it too late now?. Like most Democrats in Miami-Dade County, former Congresswoman Donna Shalala looked bewildered as her party's candidate, state Sen. Annette Taddeo, lost in a landslide Tuesday night to incumbent Republican Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar.
Ron DeSantis Marks Florida’s First Annual Victims of Communism Day
On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a proclamation declaring November 7 as the first annual Victims of Communism Day in Florida. Florida is home to millions of individuals who came here seeking freedom from countries controlled by Communist governments, including Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. To honor the memories and sacrifices of those who suffered under these despotic regimes the Legislature passed and DeSantis signed HB 395 to establish a yearly day during which students in Florida’s schools will learn about the atrocities committed by Communist regimes and the more than 100 million people who were persecuted and lost their lives in Communist countries. To read the full proclamation, click here.
floridapolitics.com
First-time Republican candidate Alexis Calatayud secures Senate seat serving southeast Miami-Dade
She will represent Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, South Miami, parts of Homestead and Coral Gables and several unincorporated neighborhoods. Voters in Senate District 38, which spans a swath of southeast Miami-Dade County, chose Republican first-time candidate Alexis Calatayud on Tuesday to represent their interests in Tallahassee. With all 231...
floridianpress.com
Simpson Celebrates Agriculture Commissioner win
Senate President Wilton Simpson (R) celebrated his victory on election night. The Florida Republican sought to take Commissioner Nikki Fried's (D) seat. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' (R) cabinet is now entirely comprised of GOP members after Fried gave up the seat to pursue the gubernatorial post. Speaking to supporters on...
floridianpress.com
Florida: The Outlier of the 2022 Midterms
Florida Republicans around the state were shocked with delight after seeing the early election results. A 20-point victory in the gubernatorial race. A 16-point win in the Senate race. Republicans, both nationwide and around the sunshine state had to be licking their chops upon seeing those returns. However, Florida was an outlier. An anomaly. Or was it?
floridianpress.com
DeSantis Crushes Crist by 20 Points
The Florida gubernatorial race has just been called. The results show Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has clobbered Charlie Crist (D). A result that is largely unsurprising, for the chances have long been in DeSantis' favor, with the latest polls before the election showing him ahead of Crist by at least 10 points. DeSantis finished off Crist with a 20 percentage vote total.
floridianpress.com
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —11.9.2022 — DeSantis, Rubio Absolutely Destroy Democrats on Election Night— Lee, Luna, Mills, Bean—More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. DeSantis, Rubio, Republicans Destroy Democrats on Election Night. Election Night in Florida turned out to be the most brutal shellacking of Democrats in the state’s history. Both Gov. Ron DeSantis and Senator Marco Rubio lead the Republican “Red Wave” defeating Charlie and Rep. Val Demings by double-digits.
floridianpress.com
Results Are In: DeSantis Wins Over Crist
The Florida gubernatorial race has just been called. The results show Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) projected to win over Charlie Crist (D). A result that is largely unsurprising, for the chances have long been in DeSantis' favor, with the latest polls before the election showed him ahead of Crist by at least 10 points. Based on the New York Times' results, DeSantis holds 57.2% of the vote against Crist's 42.2%, a 15-point blowout.
Click10.com
Jared Moskowitz wins race for Florida’s 23rd Congressional District, replacing Ted Deutch
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Florida’s 23rd Congressional District is going to have a new representative in 2023. That’s because longtime Rep. Ted Deutch chose not to run for reelection, instead taking on a new career outside of politics as the CEO of the American Jewish Committee. Running...
World
In Miami, Cuban American progressives promote civic engagement ahead of midterms
After canvassing recently during a voting registration drive ahead of the voter registration deadline for this year’s midterm elections, volunteers gathered at the Museum of Graffiti in Miami for a game of dominoes — the national pastime played by most Cubans. The game was hosted by a group...
floridianpress.com
Luna Wins District 13
The race for Florida's Congressional District 13 has been nothing short of fierce. Based on the results, Anna Paulina Luna (R) wins against Eric Lynn (D). Final tally according to the New York Times shows Luna with 53.4% of the vote ahead of Lynn's 44.8%. The race has been between a staunch liberal and a staunch conservative, with Luna backed by former President Donald Trump and Lynn receiving the endorsement of former President Barack Obama, although Lynn describes himself as "moderate."
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoes controversial Urban Development Boundary
MIAMI - On Thursday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoed the controversial measure to expand the Urban Development Boundary just north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base.The Miami-Dade commission had voted 8-4 in favor of expanding the Urban Development Boundary by adding acres of sprawling development in the heart of South Dade's agricultural community. The passing of the measure did not sit well with the mayor.The mayor had warned, "It is within my power to veto and I am looking at all those options." The vote came after Commissioner Raquel Regalado dropped her opposition to the South Dade Logistics and...
Florida Republicans pummel Democrats in state house races, and now hold a historic majority
Republican Danny Alvarez defeated Rep. Andrew Learned, D-Brandon, in Hillsborough County’s District 69.
floridapolitics.com
Broward County’s first Black Commissioner dead at 87
Sylvia Poitier broke barriers but was ultimately removed from office. Sylvia Poitier, who made history as Broward County’s first Black Commissioner but left public life under a cloud, died at her Deerfield Beach home on Monday, the Sun-Sentinel is reporting. She was 87. As the news broke, tributes poured...
floridianpress.com
Simon Unseats Ausley on Election Night
All eyes were on the state Senate District 3 race as incumbent Loranne Ausley (D) found herself in controversy leading up to November 8th. While political pundits are dismayed with the “red wave” on election, Florida decidedly voted for Republican lawmakers. Corey Simon (R) has unseated Ausley, flipping the district red.
WSVN-TV
New video released before Marco Rubio supporter beaten in Hialeah
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Video of an encounter in Hialeah is offering more insight into what led up to the beating of a man who was canvassing for Sen. Marco Rubio in late October. The victim alleges that the attack was politically motivated, but Monday, an attorney for one of...
matadornetwork.com
The Best Miami Restaurants for Latin American Food
Dubbed the Capital of Latin America, Miami boasts a foodie scene that reflects the melting pot of cultures and culinary traditions that have taken root here. From Cuba to Colombia, to Venezuela, Brazil, and beyond, the food in Miami represents the diversity of its people. There are now more Latin American and Latin-fusion restaurants in Miami than you can shake a steak at, gaucho-style. Here’s a pick of the best restaurants in Miami for the cuisines of eight different countries in Latin America, from Peru to Nicaragua.
Click10.com
Following commission vote, Miami-Dade mayor last resort to veto expansion of Urban Development Boundary
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – It is now down to wire for those looking to uphold Miami-Dade’s Urban Development Boundary and protect land environmentalists say is needed for Everglades restoration and saving Biscayne Bay. “That’s the problem with this project. It is in the wrong place at the wrong...
The Jewish Press
To Miami and Back to the Holy Land
Yishai just landed and gets back together with Malkah Fleisher to discuss the return of Jewish ghetto mentality, the American midterm elections, and the importance of a strong connection between Israel and the Diaspora. Then, Table Torah on Sodom and Gomorrah and on the birth of Isaac, the father of Jewish continuity. Plus: 007 meets 770!
kiss951.com
Sinkhole in Florida Road Reveals Mysterious Bank Heist Tunnel
A sinkhole in a Florida road reveals a mysterious bank heist tunnel. FBI agents in Florida are investigating a potential bank burglary. This after a small sinkhole in a road in Pembroke Pines revealed a mysterious 50-yard tunnel. The tunnel appeared to be heading toward a local Chase bank. It...
