ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
wpsu.org

Vermont votes to protect abortion rights in state constitution

BURLINGTON, Vt. — In a statewide referendum on Tuesday, Vermonters passed Article 22, the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, according to a call by The Associated Press. The amendment broadly protects "personal reproductive autonomy unless justified by a compelling State interest." The amendment adds another layer of protection in Vermont that...
VERMONT STATE
wpsu.org

Democrat Gavin Newsom sails to reelection as California governor

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Gavin Newsom will get another term as governor of California after winning reelection Tuesday night, according to a race call by the Associated Press. Newsom led Republican challenger Brian Dahle, a state senator from rural Northern California. The incumbent governor was in a comfortable position after...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wpsu.org

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott beats Beto O'Rourke securing a third term

AUSTIN, Texas — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott was reelected Tuesday night, according to a race call by The Associated Press, in what was the most competitive race of his political career. Abbott, who will now serve a third term, beat former Congressman Beto O'Rourke, arguably the most well-known Democrat...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy