Read full article on original website
Related
wpsu.org
Fair District PA's chair on what Pennsylvania's new legislative districts mean for elections
Carol Kuniholm is chair of Fair Districts PA, a nonpartisan organization focused on having a fair, open process for legislative redistricting in Pennsylvania handled by an independent commission. WPSU's Anne Danahy spoke with Kuniholm, who says the recent redistricting process led to better districts, but there's still work to be done.
wpsu.org
Democrat Paul Takac decisively wins new Pennsylvania House seat in Centre County
Democrat Paul Takac pulled off a decisive win in the race for the state House of Representatives’ newly created 82nd district, which covers the middle part of Centre County and was seen as competitive. Takac got 12,588 votes compared with 9,836 votes for his Republican opponent Justin Behrens, according...
wpsu.org
Vermont votes to protect abortion rights in state constitution
BURLINGTON, Vt. — In a statewide referendum on Tuesday, Vermonters passed Article 22, the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, according to a call by The Associated Press. The amendment broadly protects "personal reproductive autonomy unless justified by a compelling State interest." The amendment adds another layer of protection in Vermont that...
wpsu.org
How disputes over vote certification could play out in Pennsylvania counties after 2022 election
HARRISBURG — When polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, a nearly three-week process to finalize and certify results will begin, a period in which candidates could lodge objections to certain votes and spark protracted legal fights that would draw out a normally routine process. Such disputes have...
wpsu.org
Democrat Kathy Hochul wins full term as New York Governor defeating Lee Zeldin
ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul has won a full four-year term, continuing her rapid ascent in New York politics from a little-known lieutenant governor just over a year ago. The Associated Press made the race call. Hochul was thrust into campaigning soon after taking office, and polls showed...
wpsu.org
Democrat Gavin Newsom sails to reelection as California governor
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Gavin Newsom will get another term as governor of California after winning reelection Tuesday night, according to a race call by the Associated Press. Newsom led Republican challenger Brian Dahle, a state senator from rural Northern California. The incumbent governor was in a comfortable position after...
wpsu.org
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders elected as the first woman governor of Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Following an unconventional campaign that routinely broke fundraising records, Arkansas voters have chosen former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders as their next governor, according to a race call by The Associated Press. Sanders, 40, becomes the first woman elected to lead the solidly-Republican...
wpsu.org
Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott beats Beto O'Rourke securing a third term
AUSTIN, Texas — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott was reelected Tuesday night, according to a race call by The Associated Press, in what was the most competitive race of his political career. Abbott, who will now serve a third term, beat former Congressman Beto O'Rourke, arguably the most well-known Democrat...
Comments / 0