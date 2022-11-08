ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashburnham, MA

CBS Boston

Isaiah Meyer-Crothers releases heartbreaking statement about Mitchell Miller

BOSTON -- The victim of Mitchell Miller's bullying has released his first statement since the controversial prospect was signed -- and then had his contract rescinded -- by the Boston Bruins.A lot has come to light about the bullying that Miller put Isaiah Meyer-Crothers through, and it's clear that it was not just the one incident that the Bruins highlighted in their release to announce the signing. In his statement, Meyer-Crothers said that he was bullied by Miller since the first grade, which included both physical bullying and racial slurs.While Mitchell and his camp have tried to say that the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

4 student-athletes at small Lynn school to play sports in college

LYNN – A group of student-athletes from St. Mary's School in Lynn marked a monumental moment in program history Wednesday when four of them signed letters of intent to play high-level collegiate sports.All four students from the small private high school signed their letters of intent college scholarships during a press conference.Three members of the school's girls basketball team will be playing at the college level. Niya Morgen will play at Bentley University, Kellyn Preira will join the Monmouth University team, and Yirsy Queliz plans to play for the Northeastern University women's basketball program.In addition, Jenna Chaplain signed a letter...
LYNN, MA
Boston Globe

WEEI hires Christian Arcand, who was a budget cut at The Sports Hub

Arcand will produce WEEI’s afternoon drive program “Merloni, Fauria & Mego” and will host a Saturday show from 1-4 p.m. WEEI hired Christian Arcand as a producer and weekend host, a little more than a month after he was let go in budget cuts at rival sports radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub.
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

Radio Personalities from the North Shore Reflect on the Region

When listening to Boston radio stations, you may be surprised to know that on nearly every channel, many of the friendly and familiar voices you hear belong to broadcasters who call the North Shore home. Some grew up here, while others were drawn to the beauty of the area and its proximity to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New England’s 2 Largest Indoor and Outdoor Winter Tubing Parks Are in The Boston Area

As you plan your winter outings to swoosh down a snowy slope on a fast-moving tube or you prefer to feel that speed indoors for the warmth of it all, I have you covered. Let's start with the largest indoor winter tubing experience in New England since it's open now and back for it's second year. And hear me out on this because it's part of a tradition made for family fun.
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

10 Best Restaurants in Andover

Andover residents have a long history of local loyalty, which helps the town’s excellent restaurants survive and thrive. Yella Grill, with its Mediterranean regional food, Larosa’s, with casual Italian, and Elm Square Bistro, where Chef Michael Sherman crafts new American cuisine, have all marked more than a decade in business, despite challenges from gas line problems to COVID. That’s an important milestone in an industry where more than half close within the first year, and 80 percent within the first five. But there’s also loads of love for newcomers who add to the vibrant dining scene.
ANDOVER, MA
Caught in Southie

The Return of the Holiday Market at Snowport

It wouldn’t be the holiday season in Boston without Seaport’s iconic winter experience, Snowport. Returning for the fourth year and serving as the ultimate holiday destination for Bostonians and tourists alike, Snowport will once again feature The Holiday Market at Snowport, created with The Makers Show. The luminous, open-air market, which debuted in 2021, returns in 2022 with over 120 small businesses to shop from, doubling last year’s lineup. Visitors will also find an expanded dining area and enchanting holiday décor throughout. In addition to The Holiday Market, Snowport will offer outdoor iceless curling, large-scale winter games, the Tree Market at Snowport, and an annual holiday tree lighting and celebration, Light Up Seaport (December 2). Snowport begins on November 11, 2022. Further details and dates are below. Visit www.bostonseaport.xyz/snowport and follow @seaportbos to learn more.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

ZIP code 01430: Affordable Ashburnham, once home to a king and Bette Davis, still semi-rural

The Telegram & Gazette is looking at the real estate market in ZIP codes around Central Massachusetts. Today we are featuring 01430, Ashburnham. Famous people, including a king, have lived and schooled in this semi-rural town at the northern most point of Worcester County where housing inventory is high and costs are “affordable.” Ashburnham...
ASHBURNHAM, MA
rock929rocks.com

Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter

You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

"Bat Cave" inside Massachusetts mountain provides critical power resource

NORTHFIELD – There is a cave hidden in the hills of Northfield Mountain. Inside is a power source that can light up hundreds of thousands of homes in New England in a matter of minutes.It may look like any normal lake, but this pond is so much more. At one time, the water at Northfield Mountain served as the world's largest battery. FirstLight Power gave WBZ-TV exclusive access to what they call "The Bat Cave," one of the largest biggest single sources of green energy in the northeast. The tunnel might remind you of the villain's lair in some James...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thelocalne.ws

First Lady (of Massachusetts) to visit Ipswich

IPSWICH —The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners and the Boston Bruins will be at the Ipswich Public Library at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9 to celebrate First Lady Lauren Baker’s contributions to Massachusetts Libraries while her husband, Governor Charlie Baker, has been in office. The program will...
IPSWICH, MA

