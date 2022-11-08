Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
Related
Seventeen (yes, 17) Worcester Academy student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent
WORCESTER — Though records have been set and championships have been won at Worcester Academy in recent years, in the end it all comes down to the efforts of the numerous outstanding student-athletes who wield their magic on the playing fields and in the gymnasiums at the Hilltoppers' campus.
Isaiah Meyer-Crothers releases heartbreaking statement about Mitchell Miller
BOSTON -- The victim of Mitchell Miller's bullying has released his first statement since the controversial prospect was signed -- and then had his contract rescinded -- by the Boston Bruins.A lot has come to light about the bullying that Miller put Isaiah Meyer-Crothers through, and it's clear that it was not just the one incident that the Bruins highlighted in their release to announce the signing. In his statement, Meyer-Crothers said that he was bullied by Miller since the first grade, which included both physical bullying and racial slurs.While Mitchell and his camp have tried to say that the...
4 student-athletes at small Lynn school to play sports in college
LYNN – A group of student-athletes from St. Mary's School in Lynn marked a monumental moment in program history Wednesday when four of them signed letters of intent to play high-level collegiate sports.All four students from the small private high school signed their letters of intent college scholarships during a press conference.Three members of the school's girls basketball team will be playing at the college level. Niya Morgen will play at Bentley University, Kellyn Preira will join the Monmouth University team, and Yirsy Queliz plans to play for the Northeastern University women's basketball program.In addition, Jenna Chaplain signed a letter...
Where Does Boston Rank in “Best Sports City” Survey?
We have to be #1, right? Or at LEAST in the top 5. With 12 major championships in baseball, basketball, hockey, and football since 2000, according to the Definitive Dose, I would HOPE we are #1 or top 5.... If you're like me, you can recall many Boston sports outings...
Boston Globe
WEEI hires Christian Arcand, who was a budget cut at The Sports Hub
Arcand will produce WEEI’s afternoon drive program “Merloni, Fauria & Mego” and will host a Saturday show from 1-4 p.m. WEEI hired Christian Arcand as a producer and weekend host, a little more than a month after he was let go in budget cuts at rival sports radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub.
nshoremag.com
Radio Personalities from the North Shore Reflect on the Region
When listening to Boston radio stations, you may be surprised to know that on nearly every channel, many of the friendly and familiar voices you hear belong to broadcasters who call the North Shore home. Some grew up here, while others were drawn to the beauty of the area and its proximity to Boston.
New England’s 2 Largest Indoor and Outdoor Winter Tubing Parks Are in The Boston Area
As you plan your winter outings to swoosh down a snowy slope on a fast-moving tube or you prefer to feel that speed indoors for the warmth of it all, I have you covered. Let's start with the largest indoor winter tubing experience in New England since it's open now and back for it's second year. And hear me out on this because it's part of a tradition made for family fun.
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
nshoremag.com
10 Best Restaurants in Andover
Andover residents have a long history of local loyalty, which helps the town’s excellent restaurants survive and thrive. Yella Grill, with its Mediterranean regional food, Larosa’s, with casual Italian, and Elm Square Bistro, where Chef Michael Sherman crafts new American cuisine, have all marked more than a decade in business, despite challenges from gas line problems to COVID. That’s an important milestone in an industry where more than half close within the first year, and 80 percent within the first five. But there’s also loads of love for newcomers who add to the vibrant dining scene.
The Return of the Holiday Market at Snowport
It wouldn’t be the holiday season in Boston without Seaport’s iconic winter experience, Snowport. Returning for the fourth year and serving as the ultimate holiday destination for Bostonians and tourists alike, Snowport will once again feature The Holiday Market at Snowport, created with The Makers Show. The luminous, open-air market, which debuted in 2021, returns in 2022 with over 120 small businesses to shop from, doubling last year’s lineup. Visitors will also find an expanded dining area and enchanting holiday décor throughout. In addition to The Holiday Market, Snowport will offer outdoor iceless curling, large-scale winter games, the Tree Market at Snowport, and an annual holiday tree lighting and celebration, Light Up Seaport (December 2). Snowport begins on November 11, 2022. Further details and dates are below. Visit www.bostonseaport.xyz/snowport and follow @seaportbos to learn more.
ZIP code 01430: Affordable Ashburnham, once home to a king and Bette Davis, still semi-rural
The Telegram & Gazette is looking at the real estate market in ZIP codes around Central Massachusetts. Today we are featuring 01430, Ashburnham. Famous people, including a king, have lived and schooled in this semi-rural town at the northern most point of Worcester County where housing inventory is high and costs are “affordable.” Ashburnham...
rock929rocks.com
Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter
You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
Founder of legendary Kowloon restaurant dies at 95
One of the most iconic restaurants in the Boston area has lost its matriarch. In a post on its Twitter page, Kowloon announced that founder Madeline Wong has passed away at the age of 95. “Throughout her 95 years, she lived life to its fullest, and was an incredible and...
"Bat Cave" inside Massachusetts mountain provides critical power resource
NORTHFIELD – There is a cave hidden in the hills of Northfield Mountain. Inside is a power source that can light up hundreds of thousands of homes in New England in a matter of minutes.It may look like any normal lake, but this pond is so much more. At one time, the water at Northfield Mountain served as the world's largest battery. FirstLight Power gave WBZ-TV exclusive access to what they call "The Bat Cave," one of the largest biggest single sources of green energy in the northeast. The tunnel might remind you of the villain's lair in some James...
thelocalne.ws
First Lady (of Massachusetts) to visit Ipswich
IPSWICH —The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners and the Boston Bruins will be at the Ipswich Public Library at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9 to celebrate First Lady Lauren Baker’s contributions to Massachusetts Libraries while her husband, Governor Charlie Baker, has been in office. The program will...
B.J. Novak From ‘The Office’ Loves This Small New England Movie Theater
Going to the movies is an activity for people of all ages. There is just something about kicking back and relaxing and watching something new (or old). Everyone has a favorite movie theater that they go to or one that they previously frequented, and being a celebrity is no exception to that fact.
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant History
Derry, New Hampshire, is the fourth most populated town in New Hampshire with a population of around 34,000. Derry is a nice area with a low crime rate that is also pretty quiet, at least until recently, when the local Miss Greater Derry 2023 beauty pageant caused the town to divide social media users over the results of its pageant.
These are the best dive bars in New England, according to Yelp
BOSTON — Yelp recently announced its top 100 places to eat in New England. They have now named the best dive bars in the region. In putting together its ranking, Yelp says it identified businesses in the dive bars category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.
Warning: These Restaurant Orders Named ‘Unhealthiest’ in New England
Sometimes it's nice to get out to eat rather than staying in and cooking. Going out to eat puts you in a different atmosphere, and allows you not to have any dishes to clean up when you finish eating. The majority of people know that eating out is not always...
Sears emerges from bankruptcy with just 1 store remaining in Massachusetts
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and...
Comments / 0