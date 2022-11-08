Read full article on original website
Lady Chaps Hosting Carpet Tech Classic, Opening Home Slate Friday
No.13 Lubbock Christian University opens their home slate of the 2022-23 season hosting the Carpet Tech Classic inside Rip Griffin Center. Action inside Rip Griffin Center will consist of a pair of games Friday and Saturday. Friday, following a 3:30 p.m. tip between UT Tyler and Colorado State Pueblo, LCU will host Colorado Christian (6 p.m. scheduled tip), and Saturday LCU will host CSU Pueblo (estimated 6 p.m. tip) after UT Tyler clashes with Colorado Christian (3:30 p.m. start). The pair of home games begins a stretch in which LCU plays six of seven games at home.
Chaps 24th in D2SIDA Preseason Poll
The Lubbock Christian men's basketball team just slides into the D2SIDA National Preseason rankings, slotting at 24th in the first national poll of the season. The regional poll is released every Monday, followed by the national poll every Tuesday. Each region has six representatives (two per conference) that comprise the regional poll. The national poll has 16 voters - 2 from each region.
