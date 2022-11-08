Institutional investors have historically thrived on reliable market intelligence — a fundamental weapon that is still missing from their crypto investment armory. Institutional crypto adoption has soared in the past few years. Many corporations now hold BTC and other crypto assets on their balance sheets, crypto exchanges like Coinbase have gone public, while the world’s largest fund manager Blackrock now offers a private bitcoin trust. However, a significant chunk of institutional capital still sits on the sidelines, with the global crypto market currently valued at circa $1 trillion. For context, the global equity market is valued at $120 trillion.

2 DAYS AGO