blockworks.co
Alameda Research Suddenly ‘Goes Dark’ On Crypto Trades, Source Says
It marks a stark reversal from the prop trading firm’s mammoth unwinding yesterday. Embattled crypto proprietary trading and venture capital firm Alameda Research has gone dark and stopped trading with at least one regular counterparty, according to a source familiar with the matter. Once high-flying traders at Alameda, owned...
blockworks.co
SBF Commits to ‘Radical Transparency’ as FTX Seeks Investment Capital
Priority is taking care of customers as the falling exchange is in talks with players to gain liquidity. FTX is spending the next week in search of liquidity, the company’s founder said Thursday morning in a Twitter thread pledging “radical transparency” as his company faces dire straits, in need of an infusion of capital.
blockworks.co
Galaxy Brings Bitcoin ETF to Brazil With TradFi Giant
Galaxy Digital is teaming up with Itaú Asset Management to launch a physically backed bitcoin ETF in Brazil, which lists on Thursday. Galaxy Digital has launched a bitcoin ETF in Brazil via a partnership with Latin America’s largest private asset manager in the latest example of crypto and TradFi colliding.
blockworks.co
$1 Binance FTX deal is off unless FTX.US is part of the package: Source
Binance will not go ahead with the proposed deal to acquire FTX unless the US-based exchange partner FTX.US is part of the deal, according to a source with knowledge of the matter and text conversations reviewed by Blockworks. According to the source, the fact that the Federal Trade Commission and...
blockworks.co
FTX Contagion Hits Crypto Stocks Following Binance Buyout
Binance offering to buy FTX has sent crypto stocks tumbling, with service providers and bitcoin miners taking the brunt of the selloff. Digital asset markets are reeling from revelations that top exchange Binance may soon gobble up its major rival FTX, causing havoc among crypto stocks. On Coinbase, bellwether crypto...
blockworks.co
What Backs Tether? 58% US Treasurys and a Mess of Other Stuff
The latest Tether disclosure shows a marked increase in US Treasurys, but its rival stablecoins are still favoring them far more. In its latest quarterly assurance report, Tether indicates the top stablecoin’s reserves have seen a reduction in undisclosed commercial paper holdings in favor of US Treasurys. The report,...
blockworks.co
FTX Native Token FTT Plunges Following Takeover News
Traders question what the utility of the FTT token will be with Binance in charge. The FTX.com international exchange has long offered traders a variety of perks for holding and staking FTT, the exchange’s native token. Following the news of some sort of buyout deal tentatively reached between FTX and Binance, the future of FTT is in doubt.
blockworks.co
Funds Are SHIB? Crypto.com Reserves Are 20% Memecoin
According to a wallet analysis published by Crypto dot com CEO Kris Mars Marszalek on his official Twitter feed, 20% of all reserves at the exchange are held in the highly speculative memecoin shiba inu (SHIB). As fear of crypto contagion from the FTX meltdown spreads, Marszalek seems eager to...
blockworks.co
Tether Freezes FTX USDT as Dollar Peg Wobbles
Tether froze USDT belonging to FTX as speculation spread over whether its sister organization was shorting the stablecoin. Crypto markets are stressed from the ongoing FTX scandal, causing the dollar peg of top stablecoin tether (USDT) to wobble on major platforms, including Binance. And just as USDT regained footing after...
blockworks.co
FTX Re-enables Withdrawals, But Only in Bahamas
As customer withdrawal demands mount, FTX prioritizes staff and inner circle. FTX.com paused processing withdrawals on the platform Tuesday as its solvency crisis became acute, and executives search for new funding. Earlier today, blockchain analytics platform Nansen first noticed limited withdrawal activity appeared to pick back up again and tracked...
blockworks.co
Bitcoin Price Tanks Below $16K As Binance Pulls FTX Deal
A day after its short-lived comeback above $20,000 Tuesday, bitcoin plunged below $16,000 while ether dipped to its lowest point in four months. Crypto and stocks extended their declines Wednesday as investors kept their eyes peeled for pending midterm election results and updates regarding apparently canceled plans for Binance to purchase FTX.
blockworks.co
It’s Not About Crypto Volatility: Institutions Need Better Data
Institutional investors have historically thrived on reliable market intelligence — a fundamental weapon that is still missing from their crypto investment armory. Institutional crypto adoption has soared in the past few years. Many corporations now hold BTC and other crypto assets on their balance sheets, crypto exchanges like Coinbase have gone public, while the world’s largest fund manager Blackrock now offers a private bitcoin trust. However, a significant chunk of institutional capital still sits on the sidelines, with the global crypto market currently valued at circa $1 trillion. For context, the global equity market is valued at $120 trillion.
blockworks.co
FTX Staff Lost ‘Significant Portions’ of Net Worth on Exchange
A former FTX executive said he sent $700,000 to the embattled crypto exchange just before it suspended withdrawals earlier this week. The meltdown of crypto exchange FTX is heavily impacting markets — but on a more personal level, employees who believed they worked for one of the most credible crypto platforms are reeling.
blockworks.co
Centralized Exchange Blowups Have Limited Impact on DeFi
Prices of FTX-linked cryptoassets like solana (SOL) have tanked, but not all is doom and gloom for DeFi protocols. As Binance mulls an acquisition of FTX, the harrowing events surrounding the potential bailout of Sam Bankman-Fried’s exchange by rival CEO Changpeng (CZ) Zhao has dampened sentiment within the crypto community. But there’s a bright spot: DeFi exchange volumes are surging.
blockworks.co
FTX Users Band Together: ‘Had Entire Net Worth On There, Oops’
FTX suspended withdrawals in the midst of a bank run, leaving countless crypto traders anxious about their funds. FTX was fine until it wasn’t, and fears around its insolvency have sent shockwaves across crypto, hitting users hard. The crypto exchange paused withdrawals after seeing funds worth around $6 billion...
blockworks.co
Gold-linked Tokens and Polygon Buck Crypto Downtrend
Partnerships with Web2 companies may have saved Polygon’s MATIC from market chaos. FTX’s disaster has caused the market to be filled with fear of uncertainty and doubt (FUD), and major cryptocurrencies related to Sam Bankman-Fried have suffered as a result, but Polygon (MATIC) and tokens backed by gold, have outperformed.
blockworks.co
Marathon Digital Focused on Organic Growth in Near Term Despite Buying Opportunities
“I don’t see us going and consolidating the industry necessarily,” CEO Fred Thiel says. Marathon Digital will likely stay focused on tripling its hash rate organically by the middle of next year — before potentially acting on other buying opportunities among distressed bitcoin miners, CEO Fred Thiel said Tuesday.
blockworks.co
Crypto Erases Gains, FTX Token Slips Further on Bankruptcy News
FTT has tanked around 19% in the past 24 hours, putting its seven-day decline at roughly 90%, while bitcoin and ether erase Thursday’s gains. On news that the carnage in the crypto space will impact far more than one exchange, tokens slipped Friday, and FTX coin led the decline following news of the firm’s bankruptcy.
blockworks.co
FTX CEO Bankman-Fried Resigns, Bankruptcy Proceedings Begin
In a notice posted to the FTX official Twitter account this morning, FTX announced that Sam Bankman-Fried would be stepping down from his position as CEO of the FTX Group. Approximately 130 companies affiliated with Bankman-Fried’s FTX Group have also commenced voluntary bankruptcy proceedings, according to the note. New...
blockworks.co
This 19-Year-Old is Making Waves in The Arweave Ecosystem
Blockworks exclusive: “Venture Studio” will be designed to guide entrepreneurs through the process of launching a startup on the Arweave blockchain. Community Labs, a Web3 native software development company, is launching “Venture Studio,” focused on accelerating the adoption of Arweave — a database storage blockchain that also supports smart contracts.
