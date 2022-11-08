NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is tacking a bit more onto its stupendous surge from a day before in Friday morning trading, keeping it on track for a strong gain for the week. The S&P 500 was 0.6% higher a day after soaring 5.5% in what was its best day since the spring of 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 41 points, or 0.1%, at 33,674, after surging more than 1,200 points a day earlier, while the Nasdaq composite was 1.2% higher, as of 10:21 a.m. Eastern time.

11 HOURS AGO