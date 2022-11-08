Read full article on original website
Embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, short billions of dollars, is seeking bankruptcy protection
NEW YORK (AP) — Embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, short billions of dollars, is seeking bankruptcy protection. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Wall Street surges as S&P 500 soars 4% on cooling inflation
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are bursting toward their best day in years Thursday as exhilaration sweeps Wall Street and financial markets worldwide after a report showed inflation in the United States slowed last month by even more than expected. The S&P 500 was 4.1% higher in morning trading,...
US consumer inflation slowed to 7.7% over past 12 months, easing some pressure on households and economy
WASHINGTON (AP) — US consumer inflation slowed to 7.7% over past 12 months, easing some pressure on households and economy. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Wall Street adds to week's big gain; crypto falls again
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is tacking a bit more onto its stupendous surge from a day before in Friday morning trading, keeping it on track for a strong gain for the week. The S&P 500 was 0.6% higher a day after soaring 5.5% in what was its best day since the spring of 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 41 points, or 0.1%, at 33,674, after surging more than 1,200 points a day earlier, while the Nasdaq composite was 1.2% higher, as of 10:21 a.m. Eastern time.
