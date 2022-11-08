The 142nd Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base, will conduct Veterans Day flyovers for ceremonies and parades at locations throughout the state. Commander, Colonel Todd Hofford said the wing is proud to conduct the flyovers. Hofford said, “…The demonstration of air superiority on this day is a great reminder to us all how fortunate we are to be citizens of this country. These patriotic flyovers are courtesy of your Hometown Air Force”.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO