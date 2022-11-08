Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
ELECTION NUMBERS NOVEMBER GENERAL ELECTION – STATEWIDE
The race for governor is considered too close to call: Democrat Tina Kotek has a slight lead over Republican Christine Drazan, 46 percent to 45 percent. Nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson has 9 percent of the vote. In Douglas County, Drazan has a wide lead with 68 percent of the vote to 22 percent for Kotek. Johnson claimed 8 percent.
oregontoday.net
Coos Co. Elections, Nov. 11
Latest update from the Coos Co. Election’s Dept. for the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election, as of Nov. 9, 4:25 p.m., total ballots cast: 30,757. In the contested races: Coos Co. Commissioner Pos. 3 – Rod Taylor 50.15% to Melissa T. Cribbins 49.58%. City of North Bend Mayor – Jessica Engelke 53.39% to John Briggs 46.22%.
nbc16.com
How different counties voted in the race for the 4th District
Taking a closer look at how different counties voted in the race for the fourth district. As of right now, Douglas County has the biggest gap, with Skarlatos taking nearly two-thirds of the vote there. It's much slimmer in Lane County, where Val Hoyle is ahead with 56-percent, compared to...
KTVL
YOUR VOICE: Southern Oregon voters speak out about this election's ballot measures
Southern Oregon — Change is not only happening in our governor's seat but also locally through ballot measures. News 10 went to the local ballot boxes in Jackson and Josephine County to see what voters wanted to see changed. For Jackson County, these were some of the responses:. RICHARD...
kqennewsradio.com
SKARLATOS CONCEDES RACE FOR 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Alex Skarlatos has conceded his run for office in the 4th Congressional District. Thursday night the Roseburg Republican released a statement that said, “The Associated Press has just called my race, and I want to congratulate my opponent, Val Hoyle”. Skarlatos said, “I also want to thank all...
ijpr.org
Golden leads Sparacino in tight Senate District 3 race
Unofficial results in Jackson County, with all precincts reporting, show incumbent Democrat Golden leading over challenger Randy Sparacino by 2,153 votes, a margin of around 3% as of Wednesday morning. Jackson County reports all ballots counted that have currently been received, but ballots that are postmarked by election day and...
KDRV
Your Voice, Your Vote: gun control measure vote's reactions show same aim, different targets
JACKSON & KLAMATH COUNTIES, PORTLAND, Ore. -- Some Southern Oregon sheriffs have concerns about a statewide ballot measure that appears to have narrow voter approval today. Oregon Measure 114's vote outcome from yesterday's general election shows 50.73% supporting the measure and 49.27% opposing. A new Oregon law this year requires ballots postmarked and mailed by election day to be accepted as valid votes for one week following election day, leaving an undetermined amount of mailed ballots pending for inclusion.
kpic
LIVE Election Updates
---- Oregon votes to send Ron Wyden back to the U.S. Senate. Incumbent Sen. Ron Wyden will continue to represent Oregon in the United States Senate. | STORY. Democrat Val Hoyle has a significant lead over Republican candidate Alek Skarlatos in the race for Oregon’s Fourth Congressional District. As...
kezi.com
November 2022 local ballot measure results
Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Results were last updated at 5:07 p.m. on November 9. Benton County:. Philomath:. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: 52% No: 48%. Measure 2-137:...
kqennewsradio.com
GREAT AMERICAN SMOKEOUT EVENT IN DOUGLAS COUNTY
Douglas County residents who use tobacco are invited to join thousands of others across the country to quit tobacco next Thursday November 17th during the Great American Smokeout, an annual event led by the American Cancer Society. Douglas Public Health Network and Thrive Umpqua are inviting residents to participate in...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 11/10 – Jackson County Community Panel On Unsheltered Residents, Christmas Tree Permits Available Starting Today
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Jackson County Agencies Community Panel On Unsheltered Residents. The community addressed a panel made up of local agencies working to address the needs...
kqennewsradio.com
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 11.7.22
Democratic candidate for Governor Tina Kotek shares her vision for Oregon and talks about her plans if elected. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 11 7 22.
kqennewsradio.com
DOUGLAS COUNTY VETERANS DAY PARADE AT 11:00 A.M. FRIDAY
The Douglas County Veterans Day Parade begins at 11:00 a.m. Friday. This year the Grand Marshals are the U.S. Navy Submarine Veterans. The parade theme is: “The Silent Service – Invisible, Invulnerable, Invincible”. The event will follow its traditional route through downtown Roseburg. It begins at the...
kqennewsradio.com
ODOT TO HOLD OPEN HOUSE ON OREGON 42 PROJECT
Staff with the Oregon Department of Transportation will host an open house next Tuesday night to share information and collect public input on the Oregon 42: Lookingglass Creek to Interstate 5 project. Dan Latham of ODOT said the event will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the...
kqennewsradio.com
142ND WING TO CONDUCT VETERANS DAY FLYEROVERS
The 142nd Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base, will conduct Veterans Day flyovers for ceremonies and parades at locations throughout the state. Commander, Colonel Todd Hofford said the wing is proud to conduct the flyovers. Hofford said, “…The demonstration of air superiority on this day is a great reminder to us all how fortunate we are to be citizens of this country. These patriotic flyovers are courtesy of your Hometown Air Force”.
kqennewsradio.com
ZONTA DIGNITY DRIVE CONTINUES THROUGH NOVEMBER 18TH
The Zonta Club of Roseburg is having its annual Dignity Drive, through November 18th. Information from the group says it is being held to help women who are forced to flee their homes due to violence. Donations of new bras, panties and sanitary products are sought. All sizes in top and bottom garments are needed as well.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 11/8 – Search Warrants Served at Two Locations Near Cave Junction, Shady Cove City Leaders Under State Investigation, Election Day in Oregon
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. OSP SW Region DES and JMET Serve Search Warrants at Two Locations Near Cave Junction. On November 2, 2022, the Oregon State Police...
kqennewsradio.com
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES DROP 13 PERCENT IN LAST WEEK
COVID-19 cases have declined 13 percent in Douglas County, in the week ending on Wednesday. An update from the Douglas Public Health Network said 59 cases of the virus were reported in the past seven days. That is down from 68 cases reported in the previous week. Two people have...
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES JAIL MAN FOR MULTIPLE FELONY WARRANTS
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for multiple felony warrants early Thursday. A DCSO report said just after 12:20 a.m. a deputy made contact with 42-year old Michael Smith in the 4000 block of Curtin Road in north Douglas County. After confirming the warrants, Smith was taken into custody. Additional charges were added. Smith was detained on $35,000 bail.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR PUBLIC DEFECATION
Roseburg Police cited a man for public defecation on Monday afternoon. An RPD report said at 4:20 p.m. an employee at the Public Safety Center witnessed the 29-year old California man pull his pants down near the front doors of the building, then walk west on Southeast Douglas Avenue. When officers went outside, they saw a large pile of human feces on the ground where the suspect had pulled his pants down.
