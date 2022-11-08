Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Motorcycle driver in critical condition after crash in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in critical condition following a crash Friday morning. On Nov.11 at 8:53 a.m., the Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to SW Port St. Lucie Blvd and SW Alcantarra Blvd after receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash. Police say...
Boca Raton Man Crashes Into Tree, Dies
Former Teacher At Del Prado Elementary School. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is dead following a collision with a tree. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that Ronald Weindorf of Birchwood Drive was driving northeast on Pheasant Way […]
WSVN-TV
Young child found wandering North Miami Beach reunited with family, police investigating
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A child found wandering the streets of North Miami Beach in the early morning hours has been reunited with his family, and now police have opened an investigation. The child was found shoe-less near Northeast 15th Avenue and 173rd Street around 1:30 a.m., Friday.
wflx.com
Man wanted in electric scooter theft at CVS in Lake Worth Beach
Deputies need the public's help identifying a man who, they say, stole a scooter from a CVS last month. The theft occurred on Oct. 24 at the CVS store on the 100 block of North Dixie Highway. Anyone who can identify this suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at...
wflx.com
Tanker truck, FHP vehicle involved in crash on I-95 in Boca Raton
Three vehicles, including a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser and tanker truck, were involved in a crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Boca Raton on Wednesday night. The crash occurred just before 8 p.m. south of the Congress Avenue exit, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. An FHP incident report said...
cw34.com
Crash with reported injuries in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were in a car crash on Wednesday in West Palm Beach. The West Palm Beach Police Department said the incident happened on Belvedere Road and Parker Avenue. Two cars were involved. Photos show major damage to the front of one of...
Police: Publix Butcher Threatens To Kill Victims With Knife In Boca Raton
Victims Claim Lawrence Purdy, A Publix Butcher, Threatened To Kill Them. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Shopping may not be a pleasure at the Publix at Powerline and Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton where Lawrence Purdy told police he works as a butcher’s […]
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Broward County bus involved in Three-Vehicle Fatal Crash
Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a fatal collision involving a Broward County Transit bus and two vehicles on Saturday afternoon. According to investigators, a Broward County Transit bus and a 2016 Chevy Malibu were stationary in the westbound lanes on Sunrise Boulevard at a red traffic light. A 2016 Dodge Journey was traveling westbound on Sunrise Boulevard and rear-ended the Broward County Transit bus which pushed into the Malibu.
cw34.com
Woman killed in 3 car crash involving Broward County bus
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal three car crash that killed a 70-year-old woman in Fort Lauderdale. The incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 5 just after 4:30 p.m. Detectives said a Broward County Transit bus and and a 2016 Chevy Malibu were stopped in the westbound lanes on Sunrise Boulevard at a red traffic light. The driver of a 2016 Dodge Journey, Janina Alexis, was driving down the same road, when she rear-ended the Broward County Transit bus which pushed into the Malibu.
Driver mistakenly drives onto railroad tracks in West Palm Beach
A crash involving a vehicle and a Tri-Rail train was narrowly averted Tuesday night, West Palm Beach police said.
cbs12.com
Deputies: Man steals grocery and alcohol from store, said he had a firearm
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is wanted after deputies say he stole grocery and alcohol from a store. The theft took place at El Bodegon Grocery Store in Lake Worth Beach on Nov. 2. Deputies say when the male was challenged by management, he insinuated that...
Man wanted in fatal stabbing at gas station near West Palm Beach arrested
A man accused of fatally stabbing a man during an altercation at a Palm Beach County gas station is behind bars.
wflx.com
Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach restaurant flooded by Nicole
Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a bit made its way inside.
Click10.com
Security guard shoots Metrorail patron at Overtown station
MIAMI – A security guard shot and wounded a rider at the Historic Overtown/Lyric Theatre Metrorail station Friday afternoon. The station is located near the intersection of Northwest Sixth Street and First Court, next to the Brightline MiamiCentral station. Medics took the rider to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he...
WSVN-TV
Tropical system Nicole damages fishing piers throughout Broward County; boat washes ashore in Pompano Beach
(WSVN) - Tropical System Nicole left her mark on Broward County’s coast. A huge portion of the Anglin’s Fishing Pier come down during the storm, as massive waves continued crashing onto the beach in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Thursday. 7News drone footage showed the destruction from above, as wood planks were...
Click10.com
Miramar police seek fraud suspect
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say stole thousands of dollars from a victim’s bank account. According to police, the man walked into the Bank of America branch on Miramar Parkway at 1 p.m. on Oct. 6 and withdrew more than $7,000 from the victim’s account.
wflx.com
Sewall’s Point, Stuart Beach residents relieved after minor damage from Nicole
Residents woke up to heavy storm surge in Sewall’s Point early Thursday morning and many are thankful they were largely spared from any major damage. “We were very worried about the flooding,” said resident Chelsea Hoffman. Storm surge from Hurricane Nicole covered the Sewall's Point Neighborhood. “When I...
Nicole unearths possible burial ground on Martin County beach
The Martin County Sheriff's Office says what's believed to be a Native American burial ground was discovered on Chastain Beach.
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale residents relieved damage from Nicole wasn’t more severe
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There was a calm sunrise on Fort Lauderdale Beach Thursday morning after now-Tropical Storm Nicole brought rain and wind to the area. “It looks like the town’s OK,” one resident said. “We don’t have Wi-Fi at my house because of the storm, so...
wflx.com
Hutchinson Island homeowners assess damage from Hurricane Nicole
Dozens of homeowners along the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County on Friday are now trying to assess the damage to their homes after Hurricane Nicole's storm surge caused waves that created even more beach erosion. On Hutchinson Island in Martin County, our WPTV news crew saw standing water on...
