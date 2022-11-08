Read full article on original website
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins
Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
Trump-Backed Candidate Basks in Victory, Finds Out He's Behind in Race
The Republican Arizona attorney general candidate Abraham Hamadeh has expressed his frustration at the election issues facing his state. Hamadeh, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, earlier appeared to write a victory tweet while the counting was ongoing on Wednesday. "I want to thank the people of Arizona...
Democrats' Chances of a Senate Majority Just Got Brighter
Democrats' chances of retaining control of the Senate seemed brighter on Friday morning as key races in Arizona and Nevada appeared poised to deliver victories for President Joe Biden's party. Fifty-one seats are needed to form a Senate majority and Democrats have so far won 48 races compared to 49...
Did ‘race-skippers’ doom the GOP’s Senate chances? A theory emerges on why the midterms bucked trends.
For a lot of voters, the race for control of the Senate couldn’t be more important. But did some voters go to the polls and just skip over that race entirely?. That’s one theory that NBC’s Chuck Todd posed on election night as he examined Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker’s performance. “Walker is running consistently behind,” Todd declared as he zoomed in and out of a map of Georgia counties on Tuesday night, pointing to the gap not just between Walker’s performance and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s, but also then-President Donald Trump’s numbers in 2020. “There’s a lot of people skipping this race. There’s no doubt in my mind.”
How did election deniers do in the 2022 midterms? Not great.
Republicans who refused to accept the 2020 presidential results and ran to control their state’s elections faltered last night. But there will still be a heavy presence of election deniers in Congress and state governments. Republican secretary of state candidates in Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada and Wisconsin who have...
Here are the counties to watch as Lake and Hobbs go down to wire in Arizona
Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake are separated by less than a percentage point in Arizona’s too-close-to-call gubernatorial race, and hundreds of thousands of votes are yet to be counted. Eyes are turning to county election officials as they parse through remaining ballots over the next few days,...
Don’t blame polls for the ‘red wave’ that never happened. Blame pundits.
What if they held an election and the polls didn’t blow their predictions? That just happened in the 2022 midterms. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s hopes of becoming speaker are in jeopardy after a “red wave” predicted by some pundits and partisan firms — and not independent pollsters — went pfft. With results still being counted, the House of Representatives looks likely to turn Republican by only a narrow margin, and control of the Senate may once again hang on a runoff election in Georgia.
