Rowan County, NC

WBTV

Two people shot at house party in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury confirmed that two people were shot at a house party on Sunday morning. Neighbors reported “dozens” of shots fired on Messner Street, between W. Horah and W. Monroe. Two people suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital. One person...
SALISBURY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Armed robbery at a Greensboro business

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police officers responded Saturday, just after 5pm, to the Super-S-Mart on Bessemer St. in reference to a robbery. Police said a man, armed with a handgun, entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot. Investigators said the suspect was...
GREENSBORO, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Man Extradited to Iredell County to Face Charges in 1992 Cold Case

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A man is in behind bars and facing charges in a connection to a cold case homicide and robbery that happened in 1992, deputies say. Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, Sheldon Summers was extradited from New York to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Department. Officials say, Summers is one of the men that allegedly shot and killed Willie Allison and Michael Scott III during a robbery at a home on Washington Street in Statesville. A third man, Kirk Gray was also shot but he survived.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots November 12th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, November 12th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WBTV

Meet the newest canine of the Iredell Co. Sheriff’s Office

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has a new Canine Unit member. Meet Groot, a 15-month-old German shorthaired pointer. Groot will work with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team after completing the Canine Training Academy in a few weeks. He will work with his new handler, Deputy Matt Talbert.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Man arrested in North Carolina on Hwy 109 accused of taking indecent liberties with child

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Person Killed in Iredell County Accident

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 33-year-old man has died after a crash in Iredell County. The accident happened on Thursday evening around 7:15 p.m. on US 70 near Triplett Road. Troopers say Shaun Pace, of Salisbury, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of US 70 when he ran off the left side of the road and collided with a tree. The accident caused the vehicle to catch on fire.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Salisbury Police looking for person firing shots from back of a scooter

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are looking for the person they say was spotted on surveillance video firing shots from the back of a scooter. According to the report, on Tuesday at approximately 2:05 p.m., the Salisbury Police Department responded to 1614 Standish Street, at the Zion Hills Apartments, regarding a shooting.
SALISBURY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Troopers: 13-Year-Old Killed In Accident on I-485 Outer near Pineville

The North Carolina Highway Patrol tells WCCB the victim in a deadly accident on I-485 near Pineville was 13-years-old. Troopers say a black suv traveling on the 485 on ramp from I-77 was attempting to merge on to 485 and lost control. The car ran off the road to the left and overturned. The suv was then struck by a FedEx truck. Four people in the SUV were transported to Atrium but the 13-year-old died at the scene. The FedEx driver was transported to Atrium Health Pineville with minor injuries.
PINEVILLE, NC
WBTV

Statesville crash leaves one person dead, troopers say

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A single-car wreck left one person dead Thursday night in Statesville. Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on U.S. 70, near Triplett Road. A 2018 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Shaun Michael Pace, 33, ran off the road to...
STATESVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

Dispute over late sheriff's replacement in Anson Co.

Democrats in Anson County will meet to reorganize the local chapter after the state democratic party ordered the group to resolve internal party disputes. Dispute over late sheriff’s replacement in Anson …. Democrats in Anson County will meet to reorganize the local chapter after the state democratic party ordered...
ANSON COUNTY, NC

