Two people shot at house party in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury confirmed that two people were shot at a house party on Sunday morning. Neighbors reported “dozens” of shots fired on Messner Street, between W. Horah and W. Monroe. Two people suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital. One person...
Armed robbery at a Greensboro business
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police officers responded Saturday, just after 5pm, to the Super-S-Mart on Bessemer St. in reference to a robbery. Police said a man, armed with a handgun, entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot. Investigators said the suspect was...
Man Extradited to Iredell County to Face Charges in 1992 Cold Case
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A man is in behind bars and facing charges in a connection to a cold case homicide and robbery that happened in 1992, deputies say. Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, Sheldon Summers was extradited from New York to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Department. Officials say, Summers is one of the men that allegedly shot and killed Willie Allison and Michael Scott III during a robbery at a home on Washington Street in Statesville. A third man, Kirk Gray was also shot but he survived.
Gaston County Mugshots November 12th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, November 12th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Meet the newest canine of the Iredell Co. Sheriff’s Office
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has a new Canine Unit member. Meet Groot, a 15-month-old German shorthaired pointer. Groot will work with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team after completing the Canine Training Academy in a few weeks. He will work with his new handler, Deputy Matt Talbert.
Police asking for help identifying Statesville ATM robbery suspect
The incident happened on Oct. 21 at the 1200 block of Wilson Lee Boulevard near West Raleigh Avenue.
Man arrested in North Carolina on Hwy 109 accused of taking indecent liberties with child
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
Officials investigating south Charlotte fire that was intentionally set
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a south Charlotte apartment fire that was intentionally set. The fire took place just after midnight on Beacon Ridge Road at an apartment complex. It is unknown what all was damaged. A Channel 9 crew at the scene could not see damage from outside the complex.
One Person Killed in Iredell County Accident
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 33-year-old man has died after a crash in Iredell County. The accident happened on Thursday evening around 7:15 p.m. on US 70 near Triplett Road. Troopers say Shaun Pace, of Salisbury, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of US 70 when he ran off the left side of the road and collided with a tree. The accident caused the vehicle to catch on fire.
Salisbury Police looking for person firing shots from back of a scooter
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are looking for the person they say was spotted on surveillance video firing shots from the back of a scooter. According to the report, on Tuesday at approximately 2:05 p.m., the Salisbury Police Department responded to 1614 Standish Street, at the Zion Hills Apartments, regarding a shooting.
Troopers: 13-Year-Old Killed In Accident on I-485 Outer near Pineville
The North Carolina Highway Patrol tells WCCB the victim in a deadly accident on I-485 near Pineville was 13-years-old. Troopers say a black suv traveling on the 485 on ramp from I-77 was attempting to merge on to 485 and lost control. The car ran off the road to the left and overturned. The suv was then struck by a FedEx truck. Four people in the SUV were transported to Atrium but the 13-year-old died at the scene. The FedEx driver was transported to Atrium Health Pineville with minor injuries.
Statesville crash leaves one person dead, troopers say
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A single-car wreck left one person dead Thursday night in Statesville. Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on U.S. 70, near Triplett Road. A 2018 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Shaun Michael Pace, 33, ran off the road to...
Two men arrested after ‘lengthy’ Lincolnton narcotics investigations
Jonathan Boggs is charged with two felony counts: possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture. Matthew Starnes, 37, is charged with three felony counts of trafficking meth.
Liberty woman accused of pointing gun at Randolph County deputies during welfare check on children
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Liberty woman is facing multiple charges after she pointed a gun at deputies who were performing a welfare check on children after a domestic incident, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Thursday, Randolph County deputies responded to Low Bridge Road in Liberty to perform a […]
Rock Hill mom speaks out after alarming data released on murders
ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released new numbers showing in 2021, murders reached a 30 year high in South Carolina. The alarming data shows the rate of murder is at its highest since 1991. Laquata Wilson is a Rock Hill mother who said she...
‘Passion for people’: Man who was first Black officer at Gaston County department dies
DALLAS, N.C. — Police in the Gaston County town of Dallas are mourning the loss of Isaac Carter Jr., who was the town’s first Black police officer. He died this week at the age of 86 and his family spoke to Channel 9′s Ken Lemon about their plans to honor him.
Dispute over late sheriff's replacement in Anson Co.
Democrats in Anson County will meet to reorganize the local chapter after the state democratic party ordered the group to resolve internal party disputes. Dispute over late sheriff’s replacement in Anson …. Democrats in Anson County will meet to reorganize the local chapter after the state democratic party ordered...
Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 12th
Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Saturday, November 12th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Find A Fugitive: Police look for Southside Arcade robbery duo
CMPD is looking for two men who robbed the VIP Southside Arcade on South Tryon Street in South End.
Family Says Remains Found In Gaston County Are Likely Those Of Man Missing Since July
(UPDATE – 11/10/22) The family of Quintin Roark, 27, tells WCCB that remains found near Cherryville this week are likely those of the missing father. A hunter discovered the remains about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Aderholdt Road and Gaston Webbs Chapel Road. The medical examiners office...
