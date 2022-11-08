Read full article on original website
BBC
Friday's gossip: Bellingham, Felix, Jones, Bellerin, Depay, Mane
Borussia Dortmund are confident of keeping 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham beyond the end of the season despite interest from major clubs including Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. (90min) Paris St-Germain are interested in Atletico Madrid's 23-year-old Portugal striker Joao Felix and could try to sign him on...
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Wednesday, November 9
Let’s take a break from some non-Champions League, non-Premier League action. It’s been a long time, hasn’t it? So why not enjoy it?. Tottenham visit Nottingham Forest today. Before I became acquainted with English geography, I wondered why Nottingham Forest had a large tree in its crest....
SB Nation
Romelu Lukaku named to Belgium squad for World Cup despite injuries
Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku has played a grand total of 29 minutes in the last two months, and has just barely 250 minutes across five appearances to his name for the season, but he was one of the 26 players named to the Belgium national team squad earlier today for the 2022 World Cup.
SB Nation
3 Up & 2 Down: Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea FC
3 Up - Stefan Ortega Moreno - Man City have the backup goalkeeper spot sorted. Ortega was rock solid in net against Chelsea. The German made several vital saves, including stopping 2 close-range 1-v-1 chances from youngster Lewis Hall. Stefan faced quality chances throughout the match and dispatched them all with calm confidence.
BBC
Thursday's gossip: Osimhen, Leao, Moukoko, Pellistri, Kane, Fernandez, Mykhaylo
Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 23, is on Manchester United's radar as they look for striker options for next season. (Manchester Evening News) However, the Old Trafford outfit face competition from Real Madrid with manager Carlo Ancelotti trying to persuade the Spanish champions' president Florentino Perez to sign Osimhen, as well as AC Milan and Portugal attacker Rafael Leao, 23, in January. (Sport via Mail)
FOX Sports
USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Tyler Adams?
Birthplace: Wappingers Falls, N.Y. A tireless running, ball-winning defensive midfielder, Adams is perhaps the most irreplaceable player on the U.S. roster. Mature beyond his years, he’s a leader on and off the field. Adams has been in some of the best form of his young career this season with...
Reece James out of England World Cup squad but Kalvin Phillips given hope
Reece James has been left devastated after Gareth Southgate told Chelsea’s injured right-back that he will not be named in England’s World Cup squad
BBC
Harry Kane: Tottenham captain subbed off suffering from fatigue, says Antonio Conte
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says Harry Kane is "really, really tired" after he was replaced in the second half of a Carabao Cup loss at Nottingham Forest. The England captain Kane started the 2-0 defeat 12 days before his country's opening World Cup game against Iran. England boss Gareth Southgate...
SB Nation
Wednesday November 9th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason.
SB Nation
Hakim Ziyech named to Morocco squad for 2022 World Cup
Hakim Ziyech spent most of 2022 being retired from international duty, but Morocco changed their head coach just in time for Ziyech to unretire, rejoin during the September international break, and now be a key part of their squad for the World Cup well. Ziyech had fallen out quite badly...
SB Nation
Bournemouth 4-1 Everton: Three Takeaways | Shambolic on the South Coast
Inevitably, given the current situation that both of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup protagonists currently find themselves in the Premier league, this game would feature heavy team rotation. Bournemouth went with nine changes from the weekend defeat to Leeds United, whereas the Blues swapped their entire starting eleven. I’ll admit to being surprised by the extent that Frank Lampard rotated, but any fan who didn’t anticipate that the bulk of the manager’s focus would be on Saturday’s rematch with the Cherries needs to gain some perspective. Yes, it is disappointing to see Everton once again go out of the League Cup - a trophy the esteemed club has famously never won - and particularly so, given the lop-sided scoreline and the opposition being “beatable”.
BBC
Man City v Brentford: Pick of the stats
Man City won home and away against Brentford in the Premier League last season, but have never won three consecutive league games against the Bees (10 meetings). Brentford have won just one of their five away league games against Manchester City, winning 2-0 on Christmas Day in 1937 in the top flight.
SB Nation
November 11th-13th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason.
SB Nation
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Southampton
Liverpool play their final game before the 2022 World Cup and sportswashing spectacular from Qatar since FIFA has decided to send the game’s best to a nation that promised and then failed to deliver a summer World Cup causing a disruption of domestic seasons and increased fixture congestion for players already dealing with an overloaded schedule but it’s cool because FIFA execs got a lot of kickbacks out of it and Qatar will use the event to burnish their image as a globe-destroying petrostate that relies on modern slavery, has an atrocious human rights record, and doesn’t believe in any of the pesky equality-type things FIFA often like to pretend they care about.
SB Nation
Lampard considering January transfers as Calvert-Lewin struggles continue
Frank Lampard says he is considering bringing in striking reinforcements as Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury woes continue. Calvert-Lewin will miss Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth after picking up hamstring and shoulder injuries that also ended any hopes of making England’s World Cup squad. The 25-year-old has only made six...
BBC
Stoke City: West Ham academy boss Ricky Martin appointed Stoke technical director
Stoke City have appointed Ricky Martin as their new technical director. Martin, who previously worked with Stoke boss Alex Neil at Norwich City, helping him to win promotion in 2015, has left his job as West Ham United academy boss to move to the Potteries. Martin and Neil will both...
SB Nation
Newcastle vs. Chelsea - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
Newcastle will be hosting Chelsea on Saturday as part of MD16 before going either on a vacation or to take over Qatar for a World Cup contending run. Eddie Howe will go head-to-head against Graham Potter, the only other truly magnificent English manager—before he succumbed to the lure of easy trophies and ditched Brighton for Chelsea midseason. Some folks will never learn...
SB Nation
BREAKING: 5 City Players Named in England World Cup Squad
England manager has named 5 Manchester City players in the England squad heading for World Cup 2022 in Qatar this month. Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, John Stones, Kyle Walker, and Kalvin Phillips will all be joining up with the Three Lions as they compete for the most sought-after prize in football.
ESPN
USMNT's World Cup squad in Qatar: What to make of Berhalter's picks, and who should start?
There is a strong temptation on roster release day, an unofficial holiday before the World Cup, to pick apart a coach's decisions. It's an inevitable part of the process in the lead-up to the tournament. More than anything, though, it's a public relations exercise. An opportunity to build excitement --...
SB Nation
On This Day (9 November 1889) - Sunderland’s “Team of All the Talents” beat the Brummy Dragons!
The foundation of the professional Football League in the late 1880s was centred around two “heartland” areas - Lancashire and the Midlands. The north east of England had been relatively late to the round-ball game, but ten years after James Allan had brought a football down from Scotland for the boys at Hendon Board School, Sunderland had been transformed from a Rugby town to a hotbed of the association rules.
