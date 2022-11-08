ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Friday's gossip: Bellingham, Felix, Jones, Bellerin, Depay, Mane

Borussia Dortmund are confident of keeping 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham beyond the end of the season despite interest from major clubs including Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. (90min) Paris St-Germain are interested in Atletico Madrid's 23-year-old Portugal striker Joao Felix and could try to sign him on...
SB Nation

Romelu Lukaku named to Belgium squad for World Cup despite injuries

Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku has played a grand total of 29 minutes in the last two months, and has just barely 250 minutes across five appearances to his name for the season, but he was one of the 26 players named to the Belgium national team squad earlier today for the 2022 World Cup.
SB Nation

3 Up & 2 Down: Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea FC

3 Up - Stefan Ortega Moreno - Man City have the backup goalkeeper spot sorted. Ortega was rock solid in net against Chelsea. The German made several vital saves, including stopping 2 close-range 1-v-1 chances from youngster Lewis Hall. Stefan faced quality chances throughout the match and dispatched them all with calm confidence.
BBC

Thursday's gossip: Osimhen, Leao, Moukoko, Pellistri, Kane, Fernandez, Mykhaylo

Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 23, is on Manchester United's radar as they look for striker options for next season. (Manchester Evening News) However, the Old Trafford outfit face competition from Real Madrid with manager Carlo Ancelotti trying to persuade the Spanish champions' president Florentino Perez to sign Osimhen, as well as AC Milan and Portugal attacker Rafael Leao, 23, in January. (Sport via Mail)
FOX Sports

USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Tyler Adams?

Birthplace: Wappingers Falls, N.Y. A tireless running, ball-winning defensive midfielder, Adams is perhaps the most irreplaceable player on the U.S. roster. Mature beyond his years, he’s a leader on and off the field. Adams has been in some of the best form of his young career this season with...
SB Nation

Wednesday November 9th Open Thread

On to the schedule:
SB Nation

Hakim Ziyech named to Morocco squad for 2022 World Cup

Hakim Ziyech spent most of 2022 being retired from international duty, but Morocco changed their head coach just in time for Ziyech to unretire, rejoin during the September international break, and now be a key part of their squad for the World Cup well. Ziyech had fallen out quite badly...
SB Nation

Bournemouth 4-1 Everton: Three Takeaways | Shambolic on the South Coast

Inevitably, given the current situation that both of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup protagonists currently find themselves in the Premier league, this game would feature heavy team rotation. Bournemouth went with nine changes from the weekend defeat to Leeds United, whereas the Blues swapped their entire starting eleven. I’ll admit to being surprised by the extent that Frank Lampard rotated, but any fan who didn’t anticipate that the bulk of the manager’s focus would be on Saturday’s rematch with the Cherries needs to gain some perspective. Yes, it is disappointing to see Everton once again go out of the League Cup - a trophy the esteemed club has famously never won - and particularly so, given the lop-sided scoreline and the opposition being “beatable”.
BBC

M﻿an City v Brentford: Pick of the stats

Man City won home and away against Brentford in the Premier League last season, but have never won three consecutive league games against the Bees (10 meetings). Brentford have won just one of their five away league games against Manchester City, winning 2-0 on Christmas Day in 1937 in the top flight.
SB Nation

November 11th-13th Weekend Open Thread

On to the schedule:
SB Nation

Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Southampton

Liverpool play their final game before the 2022 World Cup and sportswashing spectacular from Qatar since FIFA has decided to send the game’s best to a nation that promised and then failed to deliver a summer World Cup causing a disruption of domestic seasons and increased fixture congestion for players already dealing with an overloaded schedule but it’s cool because FIFA execs got a lot of kickbacks out of it and Qatar will use the event to burnish their image as a globe-destroying petrostate that relies on modern slavery, has an atrocious human rights record, and doesn’t believe in any of the pesky equality-type things FIFA often like to pretend they care about.
SB Nation

Lampard considering January transfers as Calvert-Lewin struggles continue

Frank Lampard says he is considering bringing in striking reinforcements as Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury woes continue. Calvert-Lewin will miss Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth after picking up hamstring and shoulder injuries that also ended any hopes of making England’s World Cup squad. The 25-year-old has only made six...
SB Nation

Newcastle vs. Chelsea - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference

Newcastle will be hosting Chelsea on Saturday as part of MD16 before going either on a vacation or to take over Qatar for a World Cup contending run. Eddie Howe will go head-to-head against Graham Potter, the only other truly magnificent English manager—before he succumbed to the lure of easy trophies and ditched Brighton for Chelsea midseason. Some folks will never learn...
SB Nation

BREAKING: 5 City Players Named in England World Cup Squad

England manager has named 5 Manchester City players in the England squad heading for World Cup 2022 in Qatar this month. Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, John Stones, Kyle Walker, and Kalvin Phillips will all be joining up with the Three Lions as they compete for the most sought-after prize in football.
SB Nation

On This Day (9 November 1889) - Sunderland’s “Team of All the Talents” beat the Brummy Dragons!

The foundation of the professional Football League in the late 1880s was centred around two “heartland” areas - Lancashire and the Midlands. The north east of England had been relatively late to the round-ball game, but ten years after James Allan had brought a football down from Scotland for the boys at Hendon Board School, Sunderland had been transformed from a Rugby town to a hotbed of the association rules.

