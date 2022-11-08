Read full article on original website
Green Hypocrisy Hangs Over This Year’s U.N. Climate Meeting
Minutes into the opening ceremony for the annual United Nations Climate Change Conference, a speaker greeted the audience of world leaders as they filtered into the plenary session, a speaker: “We welcome you to COP27, meeting for the first time in Sharm el-Sheikh, the first green city.”This honorific has already shaped the way attending delegations are talking about the conference, including, bizarrely, by prompting ostentatious photoshoots of some of the most powerful people in the world posing with bicycles. Notably absent was climate activist Greta Thunberg, who last week called COP27 an opportunity for leaders to engage in “greenwashing, lying...
Treaty against fossil fuels floated at UN climate summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The world should confront climate change the way it does nuclear weapons, by agreeing to a non-proliferation treaty that stops further production of fossil fuels, a small island nation leader urged Tuesday. The proposal by Tuvalu came as vulnerable nations pushed for more action and money at international climate talks in Egypt, while big polluters remained divided over who should pay for the damage industrial greenhouse gas emissions have done to the planet. “We all know that the leading cause of climate crisis is fossil fuels,” Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano told his fellow leaders. The Pacific country has “joined Vanuatu and other nations calling for a fossil fuels non-proliferation treaty,” Natano said. “It’s getting too hot and there is very (little) time to slow and reverse the increasing temperature. Therefore, it is essential to prioritize fast-acting strategies.”
The Jewish Press
UN’s Dangerous Climate Summit
COP27 began on Sunday and I’m following the action. By action, I mean 12 days of mind-numbing meetings, speeches and virtue signaling, spiced up with misrepresentations of scientific research and data. COP stands for Conference of the Parties. The parties in question do not feature beer, dancing and flirting....
‘We’re not in a climate crisis’: David Frost joins think tank that disputes global heating OLD
Former Brexit minister David Frost has joined a controversial think tank that denies global heating is a problem, declaring: “We’re not in a climate emergency.”The Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF) – founded by ex-Conservative chancellor Nigel Lawson – has faced calls for it to be stripped of charitable status because of its policy stance.But Lord Frost, a key figure on the Tory right, said the organisation provided an “objective view” of climate change, as he also suggested the drive for net zero is unachievable.“One of the things we most need is open debate, full and frank debate,” the former...
Enough with faking it on climate change, U.N. tells greenwashers
It's time to stop with the misleading claims about progress on net-zero ambitions, a U.N. official said.
americanmilitarynews.com
China moves to take control of private tech firms with ‘joint venture’ deals
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. In a major departure from the market-oriented economic policy of the past 40 years, the Chinese Communist Party is moving to take greater control of technology and telecoms companies, with a return to the era of “joint ventures” between the state and private sector.
China's Superrich Decimated as Economic Downturn Wipes out Billions
China's wealthy lost hundreds of billions of dollars in 2022 as the global economic downturn also shook up the country's typically high-growth industries, according to an annual rich list published on Tuesday. The number of Chinese entrepreneurs worth 5 billion Chinese yuan ($710 million) or more on September 15 fell...
China’s Denim Shipments into US Dry Up
U.S. imports of blue denim apparel continued to slide in September as a slowdown in consumer demand has caused merchants to take stock of their inventory positions. With jeans making up the vast majority of category, imports from the world increased 27.78 percent in the month compared to September 2021 to reach a value of $3.25 billion, according to the Commerce Department’s Office of Textiles & Apparel (OTEXA).
CNBC
Europe shows a united front against Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, says it threatens industry
The EU has listed at least nine points in the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act that could be in breach of international trade rules. South Korean officials have also raised similar concerns to Europe. A taskforce between European and American officials, which had its first meeting on this subject last week,...
BBC
Energy crisis: 'My energy efficient home didn’t keep my family warm'
With world leaders at the COP27 climate summit, the focus is back on how countries can cut carbon emissions. Since 2008 all homes have needed an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) when they're built, sold or rented, but a firm training EPC assessors says they need redesigning, while some homeowners have found their newly-built houses aren't delivering the high EPC ratings promised.
The jobs that built America’s middle class are disappearing, intensifying its downfall
White-collar workers, particularly middle managers are in a tight spot as layoffs loom. It's putting the American Dream at risk.
U.S. Working on 'Neutralizing' Russia's Nuclear Weapons—Defense Officials
A Russian defense ministry publication has claimed that the U.S. is working towards using strategic non-nuclear weapons to neutralize Moscow's atomic capabilities. The magazine Military Thought said that the U.S. plan was to try to impact a significant part of Russia's nuclear potential before Moscow decided on a retaliatory strike.
Iran MP Who Voted to Execute Protesters at U.N. During Human Rights Talks
More than 15,000 protesters have been arrested in Iran and are now subject to the death penalty.
Gizmodo
Billionaires Are Funding Climate Destruction
The world’s wealthiest people are responsible for about a million times more emissions than the world’s lowest earners when you take into account their investments, a new report has found. The report, issued Sunday by Oxfam, finds that the world’s 125 wealthiest people—including American billionaires Bill Gates, Jim Walton, Warren Buffett, and Elon Musk—have a combined carbon footprint roughly equivalent to that of the entire country of France.
marinelink.com
Analysis: Meltdown in the Container Shipping Sector Gains Speed
Facing global economic headwinds, the volume of containerized cargo movement continues to plummet, Peter Sand, Chief Analyst, Xeneta, summarizes: “It is clear that the carriers are no longer in charge, the shippers are.”. Peter, it seems like the news in the container shipping sector started as a flow and...
More than 100 Albanians were among 350 foreigners deported by Home Office last month - including 22 Channel migrants removed directly from Manston processing centre
More than 100 Albanians were among 350 foreign nationals deported by the Home Office last month. The total included 22 Channel migrants who were removed directly from Manston processing centre in Kent. Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the removals would ‘send a clear message’ to foreign nationals who have no...
Qatar World Cup Team Depicted as Terrorists in Cartoon Sparking Outrage
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has hit out at the "unprecedented campaign" of criticism the country has faced in the build-up to soccer's World Cup.
What Are Putin's Nuclear 'Doomsday' Poseidon Torpedoes?
U.S. officials suspect the Russian navy has attempted to test its Poseidon nuclear-powered torpedo.
