Golden Retriever Pup Using Dad As Human Dog Bed Melts Hearts: 'Feel Safe'

An adorable video of a golden retriever puppy using his dad as a human dog bed has gone viral on TikTok with over 800,000 views.

In the video, posted to the page @barneymccarthy, Barney the pup can be seen lying on his back in his dad's arms in the sun at a Chicago based brewery, Pilot Project Brewing, legs stretched out and eyes closed, clearly feeling relaxed and safe.

At one point, Barney's owner turns him around to show a pair of delighted onlookers the peaceful pup.

Barney and Dad at the brewery is a vibe. 🍻🐾🥰 #chicagodog #fyp #puppiesoftiktok #goldenretrieverpuppy #goldenretrieverlife #chicagofall #spookyseason #brewery

The brewery commented on the post: "Now this... is too good. We're honored to be the host of these phenomenal moments," to which the original poster replied: "We will definitely be back."

According to website retrieveradvice.com, golden retrievers commonly sleep on their backs because "it helps to keep them cool. After all, they are a dog breed that has a lot of hair. This large amount of hair can cause them to get hotter quicker, but they may feel cool when their underside is exposed."

Clearly Barney the puppy is showing that he is comfortable and content in his dad's arms, even if it means he can't reach his beer.

Sleeping upside down. Stock Image. Golden Retrievers reportedly sleep upside down as it cools them off. Sena Yiğiter/Getty Images

The site also reports that golden retrievers may sleep on their backs as it feels more comfortable as "they are large dogs with a lot of fur that gets everywhere, and that usually means that they may be found sleeping on the floor or in more uncomfortable places than smaller dogs."

Another reason the site suggests is that golden retrievers sleep on their backs because they attempt to be submissive to their owner, "golden retrievers are very friendly, people-pleasing, passive dogs. This makes it easier for them to be submissive to those around them when golden retrievers sleep on their back."

According to the American Kennel Club, the golden retriever was ranked number three in the most popular dog breeds in the U.S in 2021.

It's not hard to see why when they are committed workers when hunting and doing field work, guides for the blind and handicapped, proficient in search and rescue scenarios, enjoy being obedient and competitive events, are relatively easy to train and are a joy to be around when not at work.

User Tommy commented: "When the sun hits perfect and you feel safe."

User Julielulielu said: "Oh this is so cute! They don't stay little for long, so keep holding him as long as you can."

User JoJo commented: "He turns around like 'Look at mah bebe!'"

User Tgrif wrote: "The oooohhhhing and aaaaahhhing must have been nonstop from the people around you!"

