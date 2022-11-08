ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Arrested For Throwing Can At Sen. Ted Cruz During Astros Parade

By Chad Nakanishi
 3 days ago

The Houston Police Department said that they arrested the man they believe threw the can at Sen. Ted Cruz during the Astros World Series victory parade in Downtown Houston yesterday.

HPD said in a statement :

"HPD made one arrest during today's victory parade. A male, 33, threw a beer can at U.S. Senator Ted Cruz as the Senator was on a float in the 2400 block of Smith St. The beer can struck the Senator in the chest/neck area. The Senator did not require medical attention," HPD tweeted. "Nearby HPD officers arrested the male without further incident. He was taken to jail and faces assault charges."

Sen. Cruz was not hurt in the incident and managed to clown the man who threw the can at him, writing that he’s thankful the suspect had a “noodle for an arm”.

