William Regal's Son Gets His First Win On WWE NXT
The son of the legendary William Regal has scored his first victory on "WWE NXT" television. Charlie Dempsey, the second of Regal's three sons, defeated Andre Chase on the 11/8 episode of "NXT," but not without controversy. Although Dempsey seemed to have the match won with an Ankle Lock, Chase never tapped out, and the match ended with Duke Hudson throwing in a white towel on behalf of the leader of Chase U.
Austin Theory Breaks Silence After Losing Money In The Bank Briefcase
The common consensus among wrestling fans is that Austin Theory was "buried" by WWE creative during the closing stages of this week's "WWE Raw," as the 25-year-old superstar lost his Money in the Bank briefcase in a failed cash-in attempt against United States Champion Seth Rollins. However, Theory himself is...
Logan Paul Health Update Following WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul already appears to be rehabbing his injured right knee, according to one of his latest social media posts Wednesday morning. Paul, 27, was injured during his championship match with Roman Reigns at WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event last weekend. The budding WWE star posted on social media that he had a "torn meniscus, MCL, and potentially ACL" injury and that it "happened halfway through the match." He shared the update alongside a photo of him icing his right knee on a medical table with crutches in the background, though he still appeared in good spirits — smiling and giving a thumbs up to the camera.
Samu Warns The Bloodline About Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn has wormed his way into the most successful and prominent faction in WWE's landscape today, The Bloodline. The group is spearheaded by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and also includes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. Former WWF World Tag Team Champion Samu, who is a cousin to Reigns, The Usos, and Sikoa, gave a warning to the entire Bloodline about Zayn.
Zoey Stark's Frustration Boils Over On WWE NXT
"I am angry!" Zoey Stark yelled to the WWE Performance Center crowd in Orlando, Florida. On Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT," Stark and Nikita Lyons had a second chance to capture the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship. The duo originally "won" the titles on October 25, but due to an unforeseen tag, their victory was reversed, and the title match was restarted. Reigning champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter went on to retain after hitting a 450 Splash to pin Lyons.
Dustin Rhodes Gives Updates On His Health And AEW Contract
Dustin Rhodes has seen his share of the worst that the world can give, but he's still got a dream and a burning rage to wrestle. Rhodes has been out of action since suffering a knee injury while challenging then-Ring of Honor Champion Claudio Castagnoli on the August 26 edition of "AEW Rampage," however, and he gave an update on his road to recovery during an appearance on the "Sports Guys Talking Wrestling" podcast.
Bayley Opens Up About Recent 'Humbling' WWE Experience
Bayley's recent time off from the WWE taught her a valuable lesson, the three-time World Champion acknowledged this week. In a new interview with The National News on Friday, the Damage CTRL leader said her long-term absence from in-ring competition was a "humbling experience" because it showed the human body's limitations.
Saraya On What Swayed Her To Sign With AEW Over WWE
Saraya joined AEW in September after nearly a decade in WWE, and now she's preparing to return to the ring after five years in retirement. Fans are still wondering what led to her joining the newer promotion. While appearing on a recent episode of "The Sessions," Saraya explained her decision to Renee Paquette.
Backstage News On Why Bandido Chose AEW Over WWE
Bandido made a big life decision in signing with AEW over the WWE, according to a new report. On Friday, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed that the 27-year-old luchador signed a three-year contract with the Tony Khan-owned company and that his family back in Mexico was a large reason for the decision.
Bobby Cruise On Why Tonight's AEW Dynamite Has Special Meaning
Bobby Cruise was a main fixture in Ring of Honor when it was still running as a separate entity from Tony Khan, and he hopes to continue that trend with the promotion under Khan's direction. Tonight's new episode of "AEW Dynamite" is emanating from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts — an arena that holds a special place in Cruise's heart for both positive and negative reasons.
Logan Paul Addresses Loss To Roman Reigns At WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul returned to his "Impaulsive" podcast for the first time since losing to Roman Reigns at WWE's Crown Jewel event last weekend, and the YouTube star discussed why he didn't leave Saudi Arabia as the Undisputed Universal Champion. "I don't know how to say this," Paul said. "I lost....
MJF Flaunts His Physique 8 Days Out From AEW Full Gear
MJF will have arguably the biggest match of his career up to this point in eight days when he takes on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in the main event of Full Gear. MJF received this opportunity at the title due to his winning of the Casino Ladder Match at All Out 2022 — a match he won with the help of a faction known as The Firm. Led by Stokely Hathaway, The Firm recently turned on MJF on an episode of "Dynamite," leading the "Salt of the Earth" to not appear in person until he and Moxley's match on November 19.
Samu Picks Who Would Win At WWE WrestleMania: The Rock Or Roman Reigns
2022 has been a year of the unpredictable, with many promotions stepping through the "forbidden door" and assembling a multitude of "dream matches." Perhaps not so forbidden, but more familial, is the potential clash of two representatives from the famous Anoa'i family. Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been a highly sought after match since the rise of "The Tribal Chief" as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and leader of The Bloodline, and now a cousin of the two has weighed in with his thoughts on the possible bout.
Karl Anderson Gives Update On Next IWGP NEVER Openweight Title Defense
Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows sent shockwaves through the wrestling industry last month when they made their return to WWE to re-form The O.C. with AJ Styles –- all while Anderson still held New Japan Pro-Wrestling's IWGP NEVER Openweight Championship. Since then, there have been all sorts of questions and uncertainty as to the working relationship between WWE, NJPW and Anderson, especially after the Crown Jewel predicament. It now seems likely, however, that some kind of deal has been struck between all parties. Appearing on Corey Graves' podcast "After the Bell" with Gallows, Anderson elaborated on the situation.
There's Reportedly 'A Very Good Chance' Triple H Brings Back WWE PPV
The new creative regime in WWE, led by Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, continues pushing the creative envelope to deliver worthwhile and memorable moments to the fans. In light of WarGames playing an integral part at Survivor Series later this month, it would appear there's another older concept on the list of possible revivals being considered. While speaking with GiveMeSport, wrestling insider WrestleVotes noted that there is a "very good chance" that WWE's King of the Ring Tournament will make a full-fledged return with a format similar to how it was first conceived in the 80s.
Marlon Wayans Forces The Bella Twins To Face Their Biggest Fear
Marlon Wayans, the popular actor, director, and comedian from hit films like "White Chicks" and "Scary Movie," is on to his next multimedia venture. This time around, he's the host of a new web show titled "Oh Hell No!" where celebrities from all different areas of media visit a studio and don a virtual reality headset to face their biggest fears. Set pieces and props are also applied to the scenarios to give them the most realistic feel possible, like in a recent episode with WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella.
Bobby Lashley Wants To Face Brock Lesnar In WWE Gimmick Match
At WWE Crown Jewel, the wrestling world witnessed history, the first time Brock Lesnar squeaked his way through a victory in the WWE while looking like the lesser man in the contest. After being thoroughly decimated by Bobby Lashley, Lesnar landed a corner-assisted roll-up pin combination, getting the victory over "The All Mighty" by the skin of his teeth. After the match, Lashley continued the beat-down on Lesnar, continuing to show that he was the alpha that night, locking in his patented "Hurt Lock" until Lesnar's face went tomato red.
Young Rock Star Talks Emotional Viral Moment With Dwayne Johnson
Joseph Lee Anderson plays the role of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's father, Rocky Johnson, on "Young Rock." Since the first two seasons of the show were filmed in Australia, this was the first season Johnson was able to engage with the cast directly. Notably, Anderson shared a special viral moment with Johnson when the megastar asked him to walk and talk as if he was his father. During an interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Anderson was asked what the two discussed as they strolled that day.
Bruce Prichard Recalls Tense Exchange Between Vince McMahon And Undertaker
Mark Calaway, aka The Undertaker, and Vince McMahon had a close relationship when they worked together in WWE. McMahon — who retired from his position earlier this year — even inducted Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame back in April. However, while the pair are longtime friends, they have had some heated exchanges throughout the years.
AEW Star Has Buried The Hatchet With Jonathan Gresham
It was over 9,000 controversies ago when AEW star Anthony Ogogo and former Ring of Honor World Champion Jonathan Gresham had a bit of a spat on social media, with the two going back and forth, leading to Gresham's wife, Impact Knockout's Champion Jordynne Grace, getting involved. But if you believe Ogogo, a man who enjoys his banter and isn't afraid to mix it up, no matter the backstage heat he gets, he wasn't trying to start anything serious with Gresham.
