Phoenix Suns special edition jerseys pay homage to 22 tribal nations within Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On the Navajo Nation, basketball is an integral part of the community and many members cheer on the Phoenix Suns. Now the team is paying tribute to the Navajo Nation and the 21 other federally-recognized tribal nations in the state through the new 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform.
Danny Ainge has a message for anyone who thinks he is rooting for Jazz to lose
The Utah Jazz CEO who helped the team pick up a bevy of draft picks in exchange for trading Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, among others, told Sports Illustrated he is not upset with the Jazz’s hot start to the season.
LeBron James Urged to 'Retire' Amid Backlash for Supporting Kyrie Irving
LeBron James has given his support to Kyrie Irving and said his suspension was "excessive," which has led to many to call for the L.A. Lakers star to retire
Previewing Grizzlies-Wolves with Dane Moore
The Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves played a hard-fought playoff series last spring. Could there be a repeat later this season?
At Takeoff's Atlanta memorial, Offset says his cousin 'changed the culture of music'
Quavo, Offset and Drake were among thousands who showed up in Atlanta Friday to remember Migos rapper Takeoff, who was fatally shot earlier this month.
Texans vs. Giants: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injuries
The Texans attempt to right the ship against the New York Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Takeoff's Death Was a 'Freak Accident': 21 Savage
Rapper 21 Savage talked about the impact Takeoff's death has had on him since the Migos member was fatally shot last week.
