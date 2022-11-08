ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

People with bipolar ‘face decade-long wait to get diagnosed’

By Jane Kirby
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LnSZV_0j2tGj3t00
A new report from the Bipolar Commission has found that people face a decade-long delay in getting diagnosed (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

People with bipolar face a decade-long wait to get diagnosed and can end up stuck on the wrong treatment, experts have said.

The mental health condition, which affects writer and broadcaster Stephen Fry and actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, leads to extreme changes in mood and energy levels which are far beyond most people’s experiences of feeling happy or down.

Estimates suggest more than one million people have bipolar in the UK, but many spend years misdiagnosed or without a diagnosis at all.

People can be told they have depression and spend years on antidepressants, while key treatments such as lithium and lamotrigine are under-used.

In a new report, the Bipolar Commission said young people are twice as likely to test positive for bipolar as others, with onset of the disorder generally between the ages of 15 and 25.

Many will be treated for depression or could be labelled as having teenage angst but are actually “slipping under the radar” for a bipolar diagnosis.

It said other reasons for a delay in diagnosis include a lack of psychiatrists, medics not asking people about previous periods of hypomania (over-active and excited behaviour), and a reluctance by patients to get a diagnosis of bipolar due to stigma.

The report, which brings together academics and other experts in the field, said that, overall, people face a “dangerous” delay in getting diagnosed, with an average wait of 9.5 years.

During this time, just over one in three people with bipolar say they attempt suicide because of the delay, while people who are not accurately diagnosed are much more likely to end up with repeat hospital admissions.

Our conclusion is that the episodic care that people are receiving just isn't working

Professor Guy Goodwin, Bipolar Commission

Figures in the study suggest 56% of people with bipolar do not have a diagnosis, while 60% are not receiving specific bipolar treatment or support.

And even when people are diagnosed, the current way patients are treated – where they have access to a GP but are only referred to a psychiatrist if they become very unwell – is not working, according to the report.

Professor Guy Goodwin, emeritus professor of psychiatry at the University of Oxford and co-chairman of the Bipolar Commission, told a briefing: “Our conclusion is that the episodic care that people are receiving just isn’t working.

“Psychiatric services see people when they are acutely ill… but, once recovered, people are discharged back to the care of their general practitioner.

“And that model we simply think doesn’t work.”

He said there is “under-prescribing of some of the treatments that we would like to see used a little more frequently than they are.

“That includes the gold standard treatment, which is lithium. There’s evidence that it’s use is tending to fall…”

According to the study, bipolar is estimated to cost the UK economy about £20 billion a year and represents 17% of the total burden of mental illness, while depression represents 23%.

The report included more than 100 one-to-one interviews and more than 7,000 survey responses from people living with bipolar.

It said having bipolar increases the risk of suicide by 20 times and at least 5% of all suicides are by people living with bipolar.

Relapse rates are high, with 98% of people surveyed saying they have relapsed at least once and 52% have been admitted to hospital.

Despite relapsing, a third of people surveyed said they had not been offered any psychological therapies and many had not been given support in preventing further relapses.

Bipolar was also found to have an impact on obesity, with 44% of people surveyed with bipolar being clinically obese – far higher than the national average.

People with bipolar are asking for something very simple

Bipolar Commission report

The experts said that, in order to reduce diagnosis times, bipolar screening should be ingrained in primary and secondary NHS care, while there should be specialist training in spotting the condition.

They added: “People with bipolar are asking for something very simple – a clinician who knows them, who is an expert in bipolar and who will work with them for years to manage the condition well.”

Triggers for bipolar can include not getting enough sleep, though the condition is thought to be down to genetics.

It can be made worse by experiences, such as abuse or neglect in childhood.

Comments / 0

Related
Women's Health

Experts want you to know that you absolutely can have a baby, if you take medication for bipolar

In her latest profile, a cover story for Rolling Stone, Selena Gomez shares details of her mental health struggles with courageous candour. Alongside insight into the number of treatment facilities she’s checked into (four), the time she’s spent clutched in the cruel fist of paranoia and her experience of the ground-shaking terror of psychosis, the singer/actor mentioned something that has commanded a lot of attention.
Chris Freyler

Why a Narcissist Stops Talking to You

There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
Darlene Lancer LMFT

Identifying the Signs of Narcissistic Abuse

Abused Womanby Darlene Lancer (Affiliate links benefit author if a puchase is made) Narcissists don't really love themselves. Actually, they're driven by shame. It's the idealized image of themselves, which they convince themselves they embody, that they admire. But deep down, narcissists feel the gap between the façade they show the world and their shame-based self. They work hard to avoid feeling that shame. This gap is true for other codependents, as well, but a narcissist uses destructive defense mechanisms that damage relationships and their loved ones' self-esteem.
Interesting Engineering

Schizophrenia: Scientists may have finally solved a 70-year riddle

Scientists from the Lieber Institute for Brain Development claim that they've solved a 70-year-old-riddle about schizophrenia. Challenged the scientists over decades, they revealed the brain chemical dopamine relates to schizophrenia, the often-devastating brain disorder characterized by delusional thinking, hallucinations, and other forms of psychosis.  . The study's findings were published...
The Independent

They were close friends and nurses together. Then, she found out he murdered 29 patients

When Amy Loughren told her friend Charles Cullen she knew what he had done, she watched him change into someone she didn’t recognize. The two were having lunch at a restaurant in New Jersey. They were nurses, and close friends.But that day, Loughren had a specific mission in mind. She had received word from two detectives that Cullen was suspected of having intentionally killed multiple patients. Unbeknownst to Cullen, she was wearing a wire. And she was here to help bring her friend to justice.“When I told him I knew he had done those things, I watched him sit up,”...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Woman, 102, finally discovers what happened to stillborn baby 76 years on

A 102-year-old great-grandmother has spoken of her “relief” after discovering the grave of her stillborn baby, 76 years after she fell pregnant.Marjorie Rigby found out she was having her first child after marrying her military hero husband Charlie, who fought for five years in Italy and Africa during World War Two.The retired secretary, who had also worked in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, headed to a private nursing clinic to have the baby, named Laura, in September 1946.Tragically, after spending three days in labour, she overheard her consultant doctor say that the baby had passed away.Marjorie was rushed to a...
cohaitungchi.com

Hypothyroidism and Anxiety: What’s the Connection?

Hypothyroidism is a condition that can leave you feeling sluggish and contribute to weight gain and mood changes, so it’s not a surprise that it can be tied to depression. But hypothyroidism symptoms can also include anxiety. In fact, a review published in June 2018 in JAMA Psychiatry found people with hypothyroidism are more than twice as likely as people without the condition to develop anxiety disorders and that 29.8 percent of all anxiety disorders are associated with autoimmune thyroid disease.
OREGON STATE
Stacy Ann

Opinion: There Are Signals When A Partner Loves Unconditionally

A few weeks ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?
Chris Freyler

The Harsh Reality of Narcissists Abuse

Actually, it’s kind of weird what happens. I’m not 100% sure I was with a Narcissist, but I’m pretty sure. I was with something similar or strong traits because there is no other way to explain it. And the longer you are away, you will gain more clarity. But in the beginning, you will second guess every ounce of reality to justify their abusive behavior.
Psych Centra

Narcissists and housework

A partner with narcissism will try to manipulate and criticize you into doing all the housework. Here’s how to handle it. Splitting housework can be tricky even among the most easy-going of partners. After all, we all come to the table with certain expectations, habits, priorities, and energy levels.
Healthline

Understanding Schizoaffective Disorder Bipolar Type

Schizoaffective disorder is a rarer type of mental illness. It’s characterized by symptoms of both schizophrenia and symptoms of a mood disorder. This includes mania or depression. The two types of schizoaffective disorder are bipolar and depressive. Episodes of mania occur in the bipolar type. During a manic episode,...
Healthline

What Is Drug-Induced Schizophrenia and How You Can Address It?

Recreational drugs, like cannabis or hallucinogens, can alter people’s perception of reality. This is called drug-induced psychosis, or the inability to distinguish what’s real. If you use these drugs deliberately, you may be seeking that psychosis experience. But sometimes, that short-term break from reality can develop into a...
Medical News Today

What to know about depression after a stroke

Around one-third of people who have had a stroke will experience depression. This can arise due to social isolation or biological factors. However, treatments, such as psychotherapy, antidepressants, and light therapy, can help. Depression after a stroke may. biochemical changes in the brain from injury resulting from the stroke. This...
Psych Centra

What Are The Common Faces of Schizophrenia?

The faces of schizophrenia are many — defined by predominant features unique to you. Schizophrenia is a mental disorder that typically develops in adolescence or early adulthood and continues to progress over time. Not everyone’s experience of schizophrenia is the same, however. Living with schizophrenia may mean having...
CBS Boston

Seniors may be more tired than doctors realized

BOSTON - According to a new survey many older adults are walking about bleary-eyed. Researchers at Kaiser Permanente found that a significant number of seniors are not getting enough sleep. More than 5,000 subjects between the ages of 65 and 79 were asked about their sleep habits. Thirty percent said they usually got less than seven hours of sleep a night, 18 percent reported frequent insomnia and poor sleep quality, and one in 10 reported daytime fatigue. About 20 percent reported the regular use of sleep aids. But only 10 percent of older adults reported discussing sleep with their healthcare professional despite the adverse effects of poor sleep on overall health and well-being.
Psych Centra

Transdermal Patch for Schizophrenia: Does It Help?

A transdermal patch is the latest treatment available for schizophrenia. It administers medication through the skin to ease symptoms such as lack of motivation or emotion, but may not be for everyone. The use of transdermal patches is a growing trend in healthcare. These patches attach to the skin and...
hcplive.com

Comorbid Psychiatric Conditions Common for Adults With ADHD

The most frequent psychiatric disorder that appeared in patients with ADHD was substance use disorder, followed by mood disorders, anxiety disorders, and personality disorders. Adults with attention deficit/hyperactive disorder (ADHD) are more likely to have comorbid psychiatric conditions like mood and personality disorders than the general population. A team, led...
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Victims in Abusive Relationship Will Say Certain Phrases

People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. When I was younger I was guilty of this behavior, as my partner was abusive. As time went on, my reality became harder and harder to hide. The happiness I claimed to be feeling was questioned because I could barely smile. When I tried spending time with friends, my phone would blow up with calls from my controlling ex-boyfriend.
The Independent

The Independent

914K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy