Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
937theeagle.com
No. 25 Red Raiders roll past Texas Southern
Kevin Obanor and Jaylon Tyson scored 13 points each and De'Vion Harmon added 12 as No. 25 Texas Tech rolled to a 78-54 win over Texas Southern to extend a 23-game home winning streak on Thursday at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders (2-0) had 11 players score for...
fox34.com
Texas Tech signs Texas A&M transfer Makinzy Herzog
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Head coach Craig Snider and Texas Tech softball announced the signing of Texas A&M transfer and SEC standout Makinzy Herzog Friday. The Missouri City native joins Snider’s Red Raider squad after playing under him at both Texas A&M and Florida State. “Makinzy is a...
937theeagle.com
Lady Chaps Hosting Carpet Tech Classic, Opening Home Slate Friday
No.13 Lubbock Christian University opens their home slate of the 2022-23 season hosting the Carpet Tech Classic inside Rip Griffin Center. Action inside Rip Griffin Center will consist of a pair of games Friday and Saturday. Friday, following a 3:30 p.m. tip between UT Tyler and Colorado State Pueblo, LCU will host Colorado Christian (6 p.m. scheduled tip), and Saturday LCU will host CSU Pueblo (estimated 6 p.m. tip) after UT Tyler clashes with Colorado Christian (3:30 p.m. start). The pair of home games begins a stretch in which LCU plays six of seven games at home.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Texas Tech Women’s Basketball Starts Assembling 2023 Recruiting Class
The Texas Tech Lady Raiders women’s basketball team began assembling talent for its 2023-24 team as the NCAA’s early-signing period opened on Wednesday. The Lady Raiders, led by coach Krista Gerlich — who played on Texas Tech’s 1993 national championship team — is entering her third season at her alma mater. Gerlich has won 21 games in her first two seasons with the Lady Raiders.
937theeagle.com
Grace Foster Claims D2CCA Tip-Off Classic All-Tournament Team Accolades
The MIAA, hosts of the D2CCA Tip-Off Classic, announced their All-Tournament selections and Grace Foster was Lubbock Christian University's representative on All-Tournament Team. Foster, a sophomore from Childress, Texas, led all players at the tournament, conducted in Kansas City, Mo. at Municipal Auditorium, with 26.0 points per game. Her marquee...
937theeagle.com
Chaps 24th in D2SIDA Preseason Poll
The Lubbock Christian men's basketball team just slides into the D2SIDA National Preseason rankings, slotting at 24th in the first national poll of the season. The regional poll is released every Monday, followed by the national poll every Tuesday. Each region has six representatives (two per conference) that comprise the regional poll. The national poll has 16 voters - 2 from each region.
Is Mike Leach Done at Mississippi State? Fat Little Girlfriends Are Asking
In 2009 after a loss to Texas A&M, Mike Leach went on a rant in the Texas Tech postgame press conference, "The coaches failed to make our points more compelling than their fat little girlfriends. Now their fat little girlfriends have some obvious advantages. For one thing, their fat little girlfriends are telling them what they want to hear, which is ‘how great you are’ and ‘how easy it's going to be’ and we had a bunch of people who wanted to win the football game but nobody wanted to play the football game."
fox34.com
End Zone Bi-District Playoff Scores for Thursday, Nov. 10
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your Bi-District playoff scores for Thursday, Nov. 10.
Election Results for Lubbock and Lubbock County, November 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are election results from Lubbock and Lubbock County. CLICK HERE if the page does not redirect automatically.
A Lubbock man Arrested in Odessa was Found With a Stolen Truck
A Lubbock man was arrested in Odessa after leading officers on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle. Odessa Police Officer's responded to a call from a Kwik Kash on Saturday, November 5, after a store clerk said a man was trying to cash a check that didn’t belong to him. KAMC news reported that when police arrived at the Kwik Kash and tried to speak to the man he immediately drove off in a silver Ford truck engaging police in a vehicle pursuit.
Lake Charles American Press
Retired local fire chief performs at Jerry Lee Lewis funeral
Retired Fort Polk Fire Chief Michael Kuk has spent most of his life admiring and honoring the work of rock’ n ’roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis — and on Saturday Kuk paid the ultimate tribute to the music legend by performing at Lewis’ funeral services. As...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 43 People Arrested October 31-November 1
The first Monday in November is here and it feels a bit strange due to the time change. I am one of those people that can not be bothered enough to change the time on his car radio and I will wait until next time change. With the time change...
KTBS
Next stop for KTBS 3 Community Caravan is Natchitoches, La
NATCHITOCHES, La. - It's always one of our favorite places in the ArkLaTex. The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew is heading out on another adventure, paying a visit to Natchitoches the week of Nov. 14. We'll be showcasing all of the great things to do in the City of Lights,...
theadvocate.com
Brother of high-ranking Louisiana state trooper shot dead by Rapides deputy after traffic stop
A man shot dead by a sheriff's deputy in Rapides Parish after a traffic stop on Sunday was the brother of a high-ranking trooper within the criminal investigations arm of Louisiana State Police, the state agency says. Derrick J. Kittling, 45, died in Alexandria on Sunday afternoon after getting into...
wbrz.com
State Police: Brother of high-ranking trooper killed by deputy after taking his taser
ALEXANDRIA - State Police is investigating after the brother of a high-ranking State Trooper was shot and killed by a deputy during a traffic stop. According to Troopers, a Rapides Parish deputy stopped 45-year-old Derrick Kittling around 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Broadway Avenue in Alexandria. Kittling is the brother of Lt. Colonel Kenny Van Buren.
Comments / 0