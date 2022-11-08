ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
937theeagle.com

No. 25 Red Raiders roll past Texas Southern

Kevin Obanor and Jaylon Tyson scored 13 points each and De'Vion Harmon added 12 as No. 25 Texas Tech rolled to a 78-54 win over Texas Southern to extend a 23-game home winning streak on Thursday at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders (2-0) had 11 players score for...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Texas Tech signs Texas A&M transfer Makinzy Herzog

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Head coach Craig Snider and Texas Tech softball announced the signing of Texas A&M transfer and SEC standout Makinzy Herzog Friday. The Missouri City native joins Snider’s Red Raider squad after playing under him at both Texas A&M and Florida State. “Makinzy is a...
LUBBOCK, TX
937theeagle.com

Lady Chaps Hosting Carpet Tech Classic, Opening Home Slate Friday

No.13 Lubbock Christian University opens their home slate of the 2022-23 season hosting the Carpet Tech Classic inside Rip Griffin Center. Action inside Rip Griffin Center will consist of a pair of games Friday and Saturday. Friday, following a 3:30 p.m. tip between UT Tyler and Colorado State Pueblo, LCU will host Colorado Christian (6 p.m. scheduled tip), and Saturday LCU will host CSU Pueblo (estimated 6 p.m. tip) after UT Tyler clashes with Colorado Christian (3:30 p.m. start). The pair of home games begins a stretch in which LCU plays six of seven games at home.
LUBBOCK, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Texas Tech Women’s Basketball Starts Assembling 2023 Recruiting Class

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders women’s basketball team began assembling talent for its 2023-24 team as the NCAA’s early-signing period opened on Wednesday. The Lady Raiders, led by coach Krista Gerlich — who played on Texas Tech’s 1993 national championship team — is entering her third season at her alma mater. Gerlich has won 21 games in her first two seasons with the Lady Raiders.
LUBBOCK, TX
937theeagle.com

Grace Foster Claims D2CCA Tip-Off Classic All-Tournament Team Accolades

The MIAA, hosts of the D2CCA Tip-Off Classic, announced their All-Tournament selections and Grace Foster was Lubbock Christian University's representative on All-Tournament Team. Foster, a sophomore from Childress, Texas, led all players at the tournament, conducted in Kansas City, Mo. at Municipal Auditorium, with 26.0 points per game. Her marquee...
LUBBOCK, TX
937theeagle.com

Chaps 24th in D2SIDA Preseason Poll

The Lubbock Christian men's basketball team just slides into the D2SIDA National Preseason rankings, slotting at 24th in the first national poll of the season. The regional poll is released every Monday, followed by the national poll every Tuesday. Each region has six representatives (two per conference) that comprise the regional poll. The national poll has 16 voters - 2 from each region.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Is Mike Leach Done at Mississippi State? Fat Little Girlfriends Are Asking

In 2009 after a loss to Texas A&M, Mike Leach went on a rant in the Texas Tech postgame press conference, "The coaches failed to make our points more compelling than their fat little girlfriends. Now their fat little girlfriends have some obvious advantages. For one thing, their fat little girlfriends are telling them what they want to hear, which is ‘how great you are’ and ‘how easy it's going to be’ and we had a bunch of people who wanted to win the football game but nobody wanted to play the football game."
STARKVILLE, MS
Talk 1340

A Lubbock man Arrested in Odessa was Found With a Stolen Truck

A Lubbock man was arrested in Odessa after leading officers on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle. Odessa Police Officer's responded to a call from a Kwik Kash on Saturday, November 5, after a store clerk said a man was trying to cash a check that didn’t belong to him. KAMC news reported that when police arrived at the Kwik Kash and tried to speak to the man he immediately drove off in a silver Ford truck engaging police in a vehicle pursuit.
ODESSA, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Retired local fire chief performs at Jerry Lee Lewis funeral

Retired Fort Polk Fire Chief Michael Kuk has spent most of his life admiring and honoring the work of rock’ n ’roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis — and on Saturday Kuk paid the ultimate tribute to the music legend by performing at Lewis’ funeral services. As...
FERRIDAY, LA
KTBS

Next stop for KTBS 3 Community Caravan is Natchitoches, La

NATCHITOCHES, La. - It's always one of our favorite places in the ArkLaTex. The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew is heading out on another adventure, paying a visit to Natchitoches the week of Nov. 14. We'll be showcasing all of the great things to do in the City of Lights,...
NATCHITOCHES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy