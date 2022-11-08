ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Mountain, GA

WTVM

Hurricane Nicole on its way to Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Winds are already picking up as tropical storm Nicole has already made landfall in Florida, but now the storm is headed our way. “Lee and Terrell County already getting those showers already from that first band of rain, that’s moving in, here’s that in motion the last few hours. It’s moving pretty fast and that’s going to continue throughout the rest of our day,” says WTVM Meteorologist Allie Ann McCord.
COLUMBUS, GA
The Daily South

Meet The Veterans Flying Vintage Helicopters In Hampton, Georgia

Founded in 1997 in Hampton, Georgia, the Army Aviation Heritage Foundation and Flying Museum as a way for veterans to remain involved while teaching civilians about the aircraft used in the wars. “It was a vision of an airline entrepreneur and his father, who was a retired Army two-star general,”...
HAMPTON, GA
WTVM

Veterans Day deals around the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With Veterans Day nearing, restaurants around the Chattahoochee Valley are showing their appreciation by offering active-duty military and retired veterans deals. Below is a list of restaurants that are offering Veterans Day deals to those who served and are currently serving for our country. Applebee’s: Free...
CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, GA
mhstrail.org

PHOTOS: Head in the clouds

The Atlanta Airshow took place on Falcon Field through Nov. 5-6, and many showed up to see the Navy’s Blue Angels take flight over Peachtree City this weekend. Donate to McIntosh Trail - The Student News Site of McIntosh High School. Your donation supports the student journalists of McIntosh...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Smiths Station Kicks Off Holiday Season with Bazaar

The city of Smiths Station held its annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Smiths Station Government Center. Local vendors and businesses set up booths as attendees got a jump on shopping for the Christmas season. PHOTOS BY MATT AUSTIN / FOR THE OBSERVER.
SMITHS STATION, AL
thecitymenus.com

Park Avenue Railroad Track near Elm Street closed to traffic

The railroad track on Park Avenue near Elm Street will be closed to traffic for the next three days. Workers for CSX will be shutting down this area of track to make repairs. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route during this time. Next week CSX plans to make...
LAGRANGE, GA
The Citizen Online

Can we save Peachtree City?

Election Day, November 8, has arrived. Many have voted early, and of those, some chose not to vote on the second ballot for the Peachtree City Special Election. So many of our long-term residents are eager to vote, knowing the local government has allowed some of our valuable civic assets to erode.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Meet Georgia’s History teacher of the year

The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History recognized John Garner, a teacher at Temple High School in Carroll County, as the 2022 History Teacher of the Year for Georgia. This award is presented annually by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, an organization dedicated to K-12 American history education,...
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
WTVM

LIST: Schools closing early due to expected inclement weather

(WTVM) - Due to expected inclement weather from the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, a few schools in the Chattahoochee Valley are closing early. MARION COUNTY: Marion County Schools will be closed to students on Friday, November 11.Faculty and staff should report to work at 10:00 a.m. School will resume as scheduled on Monday.
MARION COUNTY, GA
WTVM

WTVM Editorial 11/08/22: Who is Julia Moore?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The renaming of Fort Benning should occur in 2023, when the name will change to Fort Moore. But the base won’t just be named after Lieutenant General Hal Moore, who created the “air cavalry” using helicopters in Vietnam. No, Fort Moore was chosen...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Nicole Impacts Expected Tonight & Early Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nicole continues to spin south of our area, but we are already seeing the impacts when it comes to wind and rain, and those impacts will continue to around midday on Friday. Winds may gust 30-40 mph at times - especially within the heavier rain bands - and it wouldn’t be out of the question to see some gusts more than 40 mph to the south and east of Columbus. These gusts might be strong enough to knock down some limbs or trees and lead to some localized power outages. Rain totals should be 1-2″ on the average, and I wouldn’t anticipate flooding problems since the ground has been so dry lately. The biggest impacts will be out of here by midday on Friday, and the weather should be dry for high school football Friday night (despite some wet fields). A slight chance of showers will be with us on Saturday with a high near 70, but temperatures drop back into the 50s by Sunday with sunshine returning. Next week remains unsettled with another decent chance of rain coming on Tuesday, with chances sticking around through the rest of the week. Temperatures stay cooler than average with 50s next week in the forecast.
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Columbus: Three injured in 24th St. shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Three were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the 900 block of 24th St., according to the Columbus Police Department. Columbus police responded to the shooting on Nov. 8 at 11:22 p.m. Injuries were non-life-threatening. No arrests have been made so far.
COLUMBUS, GA

