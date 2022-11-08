Read full article on original website
WTVM
Hurricane Nicole on its way to Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Winds are already picking up as tropical storm Nicole has already made landfall in Florida, but now the storm is headed our way. “Lee and Terrell County already getting those showers already from that first band of rain, that’s moving in, here’s that in motion the last few hours. It’s moving pretty fast and that’s going to continue throughout the rest of our day,” says WTVM Meteorologist Allie Ann McCord.
WTVM
Columbus Civic Center, Feeding the Valley to host third annual Thanksgiving Food Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On November 19, the Columbus Civic Center will partner with Feeding the Valley, to host the third annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. Due to USDA guidelines, this year’s Thanksgiving Food Drive is for Georgia residents only. Serving will begin at 8am and last until 2pm, while...
The Daily South
Meet The Veterans Flying Vintage Helicopters In Hampton, Georgia
Founded in 1997 in Hampton, Georgia, the Army Aviation Heritage Foundation and Flying Museum as a way for veterans to remain involved while teaching civilians about the aircraft used in the wars. “It was a vision of an airline entrepreneur and his father, who was a retired Army two-star general,”...
Natural Resources Conservation Service upgrading dam, replacing spillway in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus residents living around Bull Creek Watershed Lake Number 12 near Schomburg Road may have heard construction noises in recent months, as the Natural Resources Conservation Service [NRCS] has been working on a project there since the late summer. “The dam is being upgraded to meet current dam safety standards,” said […]
WTVM
Callaway Resort & Gardens to host Fantasy in Lights Harris Co. appreciation night
PINE MOUNTAN, Ga. (WTVM) - Fantasy in Lights opens to the public this weekend. Harris County’s winter wonderland will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 12. Those who plan to attend should park in the Robin Lake Beach Parking Lot. On a special opening night, Harris County residents...
WTVM
Veterans Day deals around the Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With Veterans Day nearing, restaurants around the Chattahoochee Valley are showing their appreciation by offering active-duty military and retired veterans deals. Below is a list of restaurants that are offering Veterans Day deals to those who served and are currently serving for our country. Applebee’s: Free...
mhstrail.org
PHOTOS: Head in the clouds
The Atlanta Airshow took place on Falcon Field through Nov. 5-6, and many showed up to see the Navy’s Blue Angels take flight over Peachtree City this weekend. Donate to McIntosh Trail - The Student News Site of McIntosh High School. Your donation supports the student journalists of McIntosh...
opelikaobserver.com
Smiths Station Kicks Off Holiday Season with Bazaar
The city of Smiths Station held its annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Smiths Station Government Center. Local vendors and businesses set up booths as attendees got a jump on shopping for the Christmas season. PHOTOS BY MATT AUSTIN / FOR THE OBSERVER.
thecitymenus.com
Park Avenue Railroad Track near Elm Street closed to traffic
The railroad track on Park Avenue near Elm Street will be closed to traffic for the next three days. Workers for CSX will be shutting down this area of track to make repairs. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route during this time. Next week CSX plans to make...
The Citizen Online
Can we save Peachtree City?
Election Day, November 8, has arrived. Many have voted early, and of those, some chose not to vote on the second ballot for the Peachtree City Special Election. So many of our long-term residents are eager to vote, knowing the local government has allowed some of our valuable civic assets to erode.
Meet Georgia’s History teacher of the year
The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History recognized John Garner, a teacher at Temple High School in Carroll County, as the 2022 History Teacher of the Year for Georgia. This award is presented annually by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, an organization dedicated to K-12 American history education,...
Traffic jam on I-75 south due to crash just past I-675 in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — There's a crash on Henry County that has part of the interstate blocked off Wednesday afternoon. The Georgia Department of Transportation said the crash is on Interstate 75 south past Interstate 675. Initially all lanes were blocked, but they have since reopened. GDOT cameras showed...
WTVM
LIST: Schools closing early due to expected inclement weather
(WTVM) - Due to expected inclement weather from the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, a few schools in the Chattahoochee Valley are closing early. MARION COUNTY: Marion County Schools will be closed to students on Friday, November 11.Faculty and staff should report to work at 10:00 a.m. School will resume as scheduled on Monday.
WATCH LIVE: Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald tracks Nicole’s impact on the south east
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald takes a look at Nicole’s impact through our region.
WTVM
WTVM Editorial 11/08/22: Who is Julia Moore?
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The renaming of Fort Benning should occur in 2023, when the name will change to Fort Moore. But the base won’t just be named after Lieutenant General Hal Moore, who created the “air cavalry” using helicopters in Vietnam. No, Fort Moore was chosen...
Muscogee County School District closes offices and schools for Veterans Day
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School District is closing its offices and schools on Friday, Nov. 11. A Facebook post says the closure is in observance of Veterans Day. To find out more on what’s happening in your area, visit WRBL’s local news page.
Henry incumbents win; Dems pickup Fayette school board seat
Henry County Commission incumbents appeared to win their races Tuesday as Democrats won a school board seat in Fayette C...
WTVM
Nicole Impacts Expected Tonight & Early Friday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nicole continues to spin south of our area, but we are already seeing the impacts when it comes to wind and rain, and those impacts will continue to around midday on Friday. Winds may gust 30-40 mph at times - especially within the heavier rain bands - and it wouldn’t be out of the question to see some gusts more than 40 mph to the south and east of Columbus. These gusts might be strong enough to knock down some limbs or trees and lead to some localized power outages. Rain totals should be 1-2″ on the average, and I wouldn’t anticipate flooding problems since the ground has been so dry lately. The biggest impacts will be out of here by midday on Friday, and the weather should be dry for high school football Friday night (despite some wet fields). A slight chance of showers will be with us on Saturday with a high near 70, but temperatures drop back into the 50s by Sunday with sunshine returning. Next week remains unsettled with another decent chance of rain coming on Tuesday, with chances sticking around through the rest of the week. Temperatures stay cooler than average with 50s next week in the forecast.
thebamabuzz.com
NEW AUBURN THRIFT STORE: Thrifty Lizard, plus their upcoming “bin store” event
If you like a good bargain, you probably know all about Auburn’s many thrift stores. We’re here to highlight Auburn’s newest thrift store, Thrifty Lizard. Keep reading to learn about this thrift-meets-retail store, plus their upcoming take on “bin stores.”. What will you find at Thrifty...
wrbl.com
Columbus: Three injured in 24th St. shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Three were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the 900 block of 24th St., according to the Columbus Police Department. Columbus police responded to the shooting on Nov. 8 at 11:22 p.m. Injuries were non-life-threatening. No arrests have been made so far.
